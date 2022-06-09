Kate Middleton stuns in chic Zara blazer for first work day since her busy Jubilee weekend

Kate Middleton looked stylish in a cream Zara jacket as she visited a children's charity in London, In her first appearance after a hectic Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Duchess stepped out in London in a sleek £50 cream Zara jacket and black pants while visiting a children's charity.

She appeared to be in good spirits as she paid a visit to Little Village Brent at the UNCLE Building.

This royal news comes after Prince Louis’ Jubilee balcony appearance mirrored this iconic royal wedding moment.

Royal fans were treated to some touching family moments during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend, notably with the Duchess of Cambridge and her youngest son, Prince Louis, catching the world's eye.

The Duchess stole the show with her regal nature and gorgeous outfits, and even shared a touching moment with Her Majesty that royal experts say was proof of their 'strong relationship'.

While the future Queen consort turned heads at Her Majesty's grand celebrations, she was back at work yesterday, visiting a children's charity in London in a £50 cream Zara jacket and black pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As she arrived at the baby bank charity for her royal engagement, she brushed her hair out of her face and flaunted her natural beauty with a minimal make-up look that included a little coating of foundation, a smoky brown eye, and pink lipstick.

The Duchess has long been a lover of Zara, and frequently wears Zara outfits to royal functions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate visited with the centre's employees and volunteers, as well as a family that is currently receiving support.

With eight sites around the capital, Little Village is London's biggest baby bank network, providing a loving, caring environment for families going through difficult times.

The organisation provides clothing, toys, and basic things for newborns and children up to the age of five, including diapers, mattresses, buggies, and toiletries, as well as connecting them to important services.

Families are recommended to the charity by a network of specialists including midwives, health visitors, and social workers, and can get products by home delivery or by visiting their local centre.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's visit to Little Village Brent is part of her long-term commitment to helping families.

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled together nineteen British brands and stores in the summer of 2020 to donate over 10,000 new products to more than 40 baby banks around the country, including Little Village, Baby Basics, and AberNecessities.

Kate's engagement dresses are always well-planned, as she sent a small wardrobe note during a visit to Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement.

According to The New York Times, Kate's bold outfit choice was not an accident. Her Self Portrait suit had lovely lace detail in the shape of pineapples. The fruit has become a powerful symbol for women struggling with infertility.