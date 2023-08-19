King Charles wants Prince Harry to bring grandson Archie to this big family celebration

“The door is open”

Prince Harry and King Charles III
(Image credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images and Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

King Charles III reportedly wants his son Prince Harry to attend this big family celebration and bring his grandson Archie to see his cousins. 

King Charles may have celebrated his birthday in June, but as is every child's dream, as monarch he actually gets two birthdays. The one we saw celebrated with the Trooping The Colour parade back in June was his official birthday while his actual 75th won't take place until 14 November, the day of his birth. 

After all the publicity and extravagance surrounding his official birthday, Charles' actual birthday celebrations are set to be vastly more private, 'minimal' and 'family orientated' than what we saw in June, one royal expert has shared. 

Royal biographer and expert Angela Levin told The Sun, “Charles is all about the public and not being extravagant. He really cares. There were parties after Harry and Meghan’s wedding but it wouldn’t be appropriate now.

"Times are hard and people are struggling.”

Instead of a party, The Sun report that the King wants to use the day instead to focus on business as usual and maybe celebrate with a simple cake and small family gathering on the day. The publication also share that there could possibly be a private dinner held for friends and family at Highgrove House, his Gloucestershire country home, which Queen Camilla is organising. 

So, the question on everyone's lips is have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle been invited? 

King Charles III and Prince Harry

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to Angela Levin, who spoke to GB News, “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there. If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision. Harry will have to decide. The door is open."

But while the King wants the family in attendance, the expert believes that the royal couple will take a similar approach to this event as they did with the Coronation. Therefore, it's likely that Meghan and Lilibet will remain in the US while Harry brings Archie to visit. 

Levin added, “He [Harry] could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He’s a big boy now and he could see his cousins.”

Much like the Coronation celebrations earlier this year, we will just have to wait and see who does, and doesn't, turn up to the occasion. 

Archie Mountbateen-Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(Image credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Interestingly, while the monarch gets two birthdays, Prince William could break this cycle when he ascends to the throne. This is because his birthday falls on 21 June and the monarch's official birthday is always celebrated on the second Saturday of that same month, placing his actual birthday at a much closer date to the official one than any monarch before him. 

It's likely then that he will only celebrate one birthday due to the dates coinciding.

The two birthdays tradition for monarchs began with King George II who, in in 1748, decided he wanted a birthday where he could celebrate outdoors in warmer and brighter weather. As a November-born king, like King Charles III is too, he couldn't have the type of public party that he wanted so promptly gave himself a second celebration in the Summer month of June. 

