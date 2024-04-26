Prince Louis looks all grown up in his birthday portrait - and he’s taken on many of his parents’ qualities, says body language expert

After analysing Prince Louis' adorable sixth birthday portrait, a body language expert has highlighted the many similarities between him and his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Prince Louis' sixth birthday portrait has delighted royal fans, with the youngster's sweet smile and cheeky personality shining through in the photo taken by his mum, Kate Middleton.

While some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that he was wearing a hand-me-down shirt from his older brother Prince George, others fussed over how grown up he looked in the shot, with one fan commenting, "I swear he was a baby a year ago!" while another added, "Wow! He is just like George in this picture!"

But one body language expert saw a lot more than anyone else, namely just how much Louis has taken on his parents' qualities as he's grown up and began developing his personality.

"We can see a very gentle and caring facial expression emerging as he shares a calmer-looking moment with his mother behind the camera,” body language expert Judi James told The Express.



“There is a hint of his father’s calmer nature creeping in, with his arms folded comfortable in front of him and the sweet head-tilt that fits so well with his symmetric mouth-smile.”

As for his similarities to his mum, James is sure that the youngster was put at ease with Kate behind the lens, mirroring her pose to get the perfect portrait. “Louis’s expression suggests he’s so much in touch with his mother here though, who presumably would be lying in a similar, mirrored pose on the blanket to get the face-to-face shot," she said.

And there's also hints that the now six-year-old is really coming into his own as he grows up, with the expert backing up recent claims that Louis was always destined to be the Royal Family’s ‘wild child’.

She said, “There are still the reassuring signals of childhood here, from the favourite check shirt and those strands of hair that defy any flattening but six years can feel like a milestone for children who are socialising at school and gaining in confidence and empathy."

But while he's becoming his own person, royal fans have still been quick to highlight just how much he looks like his mum in the close-up shot that shows him grinning at the camera and laying barefoot on a blanket on the grass.

"Looking just like Catherine!! Precious photo," one fan commented on the picture. "He looks just like his mama," another added, while a third said, "Looks so much like his mommy."

"Looking just like Catherine!! Precious photo," one fan commented on the picture. "He looks just like his mama," another added, while a third said, "Looks so much like his mommy."