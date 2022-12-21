Prince Louis set to steal royal spotlight with Christmas outing at Sandringham this weekend

Prince Louis is set to make a very special appearance this Sunday, with the four-year-old joining the Royal Family for their Christmas 'walkabout' at Sandringham for the first time ever.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child will appear outside the Norfolk church with the rest of the Royal Family, including his parents and two older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to be accompanied by all three of their adorable children on Sunday, as they attend a special service at the St Mary Magdalene Church in honor of the religious festival. King Charles III, who ascended the throne in September, and his wife, Queen Camilla, will also be present.

The reunion will likely be a bittersweet occasion for the Royal Family, as it marks the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III and Prince William are also still on tense terms with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have reportedly rejected an invitation to join their British relatives at Sandringham this weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will instead remain in the US for Christmas with their two children, Archie, 3, and one-year-old Lilibet.

After a stressful year, it's hoped that Prince Louis will bring some much-needed lightheartedness to the day. The four-year-old famously made headlines during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer, after being photographed shushing Kate Middleton and sticking his fingers in his ears during the flyover. He was even seen jumping on seats, sticking his tongue out, and falling asleep, much to the delight of royal onlookers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a refreshingly honest response to their son's hilarious behavior, taking to Instagram to joke about the royal infant's antics once the Jubilee was over. After thanking everybody who joined the celebrations, the couple wrote, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" before adding the side-eyes emoji.