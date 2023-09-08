The common household chore that divides families - and how the late Queen settled the debate

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It turns out that the late Queen Elizabeth II had a preference for this household chore, and families can relate.

Fond memories of the late Majesty have been shared on what marks the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The late Queen had a long life before her passing aged 96 and aside from members of the Royal Family paying tribute, the former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter has shared a disagreement he encountered during a picnic with the Queen, Prince Philip and a lady-in-waiting.

Speaking in his column on honey.nine.com, Mr Arbiter recalled, "For the life of me I do not remember the lunch conversation, but I do remember the Queen saying we had to clear up and leave the place spotless.

"Taking that as my cue as the newbie, I started to wash up. Hearing a footfall behind me and thinking it was the lady-in-waiting coming to give a hand, I said casually over my shoulder, "OK. I'll wash, you dry."

A year ago today and after a reign of seventy years Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle - her 'happy place'. Four generations grew up with her and many of us will remember where we were when we heard the news. I worked for and with her for twelve years and have…September 8, 2023 See more

Mr Arbiter continued, "A familiar voice said quite firmly, "No, I'll wash, you dry." With that, HM plunged her hands – no rubber gloves for her – into the soapy water and I dried, chatting away like we had known each other for years."

Most families will be able to relate to arguing with their other half or their children over who does the washing up and who dries the pots.

Most families will be able to relate to arguing with their other half or their children over who does the washing up and who dries the pots.

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II, right), helps with the washing up at a Girl Guides camp at Windsor, Berkshire, 25th July 1944 (Image credit: Getty Images)

And if you're wondering why the Queen might have preferred to wash up than dry, it's possibly after her many years experience having to do the dishes at Girl Guides where a young Princess Elizabeth (pictured on the right) can be seen with a tea towel in her hands wiping the dishes dry.



And in our opinion, the late Queen definitely chose the better end of the bargain.

