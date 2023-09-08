The common household chore that divides families - and how the late Queen settled the debate
An anecdote to the late Queen Elizabeth II has been shared and it's so relatable
It turns out that the late Queen Elizabeth II had a preference for this household chore, and families can relate.
Fond memories of the late Majesty have been shared on what marks the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The late Queen had a long life before her passing aged 96 and aside from members of the Royal Family paying tribute, the former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter has shared a disagreement he encountered during a picnic with the Queen, Prince Philip and a lady-in-waiting.
Speaking in his column on honey.nine.com, Mr Arbiter recalled, "For the life of me I do not remember the lunch conversation, but I do remember the Queen saying we had to clear up and leave the place spotless.
"Taking that as my cue as the newbie, I started to wash up. Hearing a footfall behind me and thinking it was the lady-in-waiting coming to give a hand, I said casually over my shoulder, "OK. I'll wash, you dry."
A year ago today and after a reign of seventy years Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle - her 'happy place'. Four generations grew up with her and many of us will remember where we were when we heard the news. I worked for and with her for twelve years and have…September 8, 2023
Mr Arbiter continued, "A familiar voice said quite firmly, "No, I'll wash, you dry." With that, HM plunged her hands – no rubber gloves for her – into the soapy water and I dried, chatting away like we had known each other for years."
Most families will be able to relate to arguing with their other half or their children over who does the washing up and who dries the pots.
Writers note: Hands up if, like me, the hot bubble-filled water always seemed more appealing than clutching a damp tea towel. It always feels like less of a chore too. After all, as the washer, once you'd washed, you only had to put the dishes on the drainer at the side. Whereas the drier suffered the time-stealing hunt around for the right cupboard or drawer to make sure the items went back in the correct place. And by finishing first, the washer could dash to the sofa and grab the TV remote for first dibs on what everyone is watching.
And if you're wondering why the Queen might have preferred to wash up than dry, it's possibly after her many years experience having to do the dishes at Girl Guides where a young Princess Elizabeth (pictured on the right) can be seen with a tea towel in her hands wiping the dishes dry.
And in our opinion, the late Queen definitely chose the better end of the bargain.
