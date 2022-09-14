The Royal Family unites as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at the Palace of Westminster for Lying-in-State

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Royal Family reunited to follow the Queen's coffin on its journey from Buckingham Palace to Lie-in-State at Westminster Hall.

The Queen will Lie-in-State for four days ahead of her funeral which is set to take place on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The Queen’s four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward accompanied Her Majesty’s coffin as the procession took place from Buckingham Palace, down the Mall, and into the Palace of Westminster.

Following behind the coffin, Prince Harry and Prince William were joined by their cousin Peter Philips. Members of the extended Royal Family were also present including Camilla, the Queen consort, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The members of the Royal Family wore black outfits or military uniforms as they appeared in public for the sad occasion.

The service for the Royal Family lasted just 20 minutes with the Archbishop of Canterbury leading the ceremony. The principal leader of the Church of England also recited a passage from the Gospel of John. As the Queen’s coffin entered the Hall, the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal sang Psalm 139.

As soon as the service finished, the Queen’s family thanked the Archbishop of Canterbury and returned to Buckingham Palace.

It was revealed that many of the mourners then moved straight into a queue that snaked all of the way from Westminster to Lambeth Bridge. This queue was to view the Queen’s coffin as she Lies-in-State for a number of days ahead of her funeral.

People across the world are now invited to pay their respects to Her Majesty and attend the Queen's Lying-in-State at Westminster from 5pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, until 6.30am on the day of her funeral, Monday, September 19, 2022.