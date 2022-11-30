The sad reason Kate Middleton must pack an all-black outfit when she travels revealed

Kate Middleton has packed an all-black outfit for her US trip with Prince William this week, as part of a wardrobe requirement that applies to all Royal Family members.

Kate Middleton has packed an all-black outfit for her trip to the US, in keeping with an important rule that applies to all royals.

The Princess of Wales is joining Prince William in Boston this week for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, marking the couple's first joint trip to the US since 2014.

In other royal news, Camilla praised by royal fans for 'shedding light' on this poignant cause with her first speech as Queen Consort.



If you're anything like us, you can't wait to see the Princess of Wales's outfits on her visit to the US this week.

Kate Middleton's dresses for overseas engagements rarely fail to impress royal fans, with the 41-year-old often turning up the glamor when she represents the British monarchy abroad. It's understood she always flies with her personal stylist, Natasha Archer, to ensure she wears the appropriate attire for every public outing on her travels.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston this week, where the couple will attend the future King's Earthshot Prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They will also stop by a number of important places, including a climate tech startup called Greentown Labs and a Chelsea nonprofit called Roca on Thursday. Visits to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum are also on the schedule.

It remains unknown what dresses Kate has packed for the transatlantic tour, but there's one garment that'll definitely have a space in her luggage.

Royals must always travel with a black outfit, should the death of a royal individual occur and they need to change into mourning attire quickly. The ensemble must be fit for a funeral, which, for female members of the monarchy, means it should ideally include a hat or veil. Dresses should be knee-length and worn with a matching black coat, even if the weather is warm.

(Image credit: Getty)

At the Queen's state funeral in September, Kate wore an elegant black coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a wide-brimmed veiled hat. She teamed the look with a Japanese pearl choker and Bahrain pearl drop earrings, both of which had previously belonged to Her Majesty. She looked equally regal at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, wearing a slightly different Alexander McQueen dress code and a black netted fascinator to the Windsor Castle service.