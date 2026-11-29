A Tale of Two Cities

The upheavals of the French Revolution and a desperate love triangle swirl through this four-part adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous international novel. Game of Thrones star Kit Harington plays sombre, alcoholic British lawyer Sydney Carton who crosses paths with Charles Darnay (Francois Civil) in London when he's asked by Lucie Manette (Mirren Mack) to defend French immigrant Darnay in court against charges of treason. Meanwhile, Lucie hears from Darnay that her father, who she’d assumed had perished in Paris when she was a child, could still be alive. Eventually, all three end up in the French capital as unrest flares up around them.

* Take a look at the trailer below (the drama is shown on MGM+ internationally)

A TALE OF TWO CITIES Official Trailer (2026) Kit Harington [4K] - YouTube Watch On

A Tale Of Two Cities sees Kit Harington play lawyer Sydney Carton. (Image credit: BB /Feberation Stories/Marcell Piti)

Call the Midwife: Sisters in Arms, BBC1

This Call the Midwife prequel opens as World War Two begins in September 1939 and younger versions of fan favourite characters such as Sister Monica Joan (Helen Schlesinger), Sister Julienne (Helena Wilson) and Sister Evangelina (Amy Booth-Steel) are making Nonnatus House the beating heart of a poverty-stricken Poplar. Narrated by Jenny Agutter in her Call the Midwife role of the older Sister Julienne, this three-part drama also introduces Sister Alice, played by former Coronation Street and Celebrity Traitors star Julie Hesmondhalgh.

(Image credit: BBC/Neal Street/Nicky Johnston)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, HBO Max

Already announced by HBO Max as starting on Christmas Day, Muggle fans can step into Harry Potter’s magical world in this fresh eight-part adaptation of JK Rowling’s first blockbuster novel, which sees orphaned Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) discovering from gentle giant Hagrid (Nick Frost) that he’s a very special wizard. Soon he’s given a wand and an owl called Hedwig, and heads off to study at Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry with headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow) in charge. Harry becomes best friends with fellow pupils Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton), and also comes under the watchful eyes of his teachers, Professors McGonagall (Janet McTeer) and Snape (Paapa Essiedu).

* Take a look at the official teaser trailer below...

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On