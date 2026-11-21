Strictly Come Dancing

ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday & Sunday, 6.35pm & 7.10pm

BBC1



Q. What’s in store when Strictly heads to Blackpool?

A. We’ve got two amazing group numbers, and one I can tell you about is with Basement Jaxx performing! There’ are a lot of detailed, intense choreography and it’s going to have every style of dance you can think of, from Lindy Hop and ballroom to Latin!

Q. This will be your first time performing at Blackpool since your breast cancer diagnosis in 2023. Are you excited to be back?

A. I can’t wait! It’s always such a great week, from the energy in the ballroom, the atmosphere, the history. Being able to be part of the group numbers and to dance on the floor again is going to be super-fun.

Q. Does the atmosphere at Blackpool feel different to a regular Strictly show?

A. 100%! There are more people in the audience, and they’re up on the balcony too. Just being in that iconic ballroom means so much to all us dancers. I remember walking in there at eight years old and saying to my mum, ‘This is better than Disneyland!’

Basement Jaxx will be performing in Blackpool for a Strictly pro routine. (Image credit: Redferns/Getty Images)

Q. What do you think of the celebrities in this year’s competition?

A. For me there’s no frontrunner, which makes it exciting. If I had to pick someone, Lacey Turner has been up there most weeks near the top of the leaderboard, and Tabby Stoecker’s been amazing, too. Jaime Winstone as well, giving it her all after all the dance-offs. It’s such a close call!



Q. What are your favourite memories of performing at Blackpool on Strictly?

A. It’s got to be the Charleston with Karim Zeroual. I remember the standing ovation - the energy in the audience was incredible! And the last group number I performed there in 2022, before my cancer, to Sam Ryder singing ‘You’re The Voice’, with a little girl, Pebble, dancing as a young Amy. It was like a flashback.



Q. You and your partner, celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton, were the first couple eliminated this year. Have you kept in touch?

A. I’ve made a friend for life there, and we’re still creating new dance routines together. That’s the magic of Strictly: the friendships that are created.

Here are this year's dances at Blackpool...

* Dani & Nikita - Couple’s Choice - Love Sex Magic / Me Against The Music / Word Up by Ciara & Justin Timberlake / Britney Spears & Madonna / Cameo

* Delta & Kai - Quickstep - I Wanna Be the Only One - Eternal & Bebe Winans

* Jaime & Carlos - Samba - Freedom! ’90 - George Michael

* Lacey & Vito - Paso Doble - Survivor - 2WEI

* Tabby & Mark - Charleston - Another Day of Sun - La La Land Cast

* Cach & Maddie - Jive - Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…) - Lou Bega

* Graeme & Lauren - American Smooth - I’ve Got The World On A String - Michael Bublé

* John & Katya - Viennese Waltz - Hallelujah - k.d. lang