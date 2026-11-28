WATCH TONIGHT | U2: Live on the BBC
Irish band U2 celebrates 50 years as rock superstars
U2: Live on the BBC
MUSIC
10.10pm
BBC2
This year marks a half-century since 14-year-old schoolboy Larry Mullen Jr pinned a note on the noticeboard at Dublin's Mount Temple Comprehensive, which read: Drummer seeks musicians to form a band: Fifty years on, rock legends
U2 have sold 170 million records, including acclaimed albums The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby, and won 22 Grammys.
On Saturday, as part of a BBC2 night celebrating their 50th anniversary, the band perform an exclusive gig, recorded at London's Tate Modern gallery in early November and featuring classic tracks Pride (In the Name of Love), Beautiful Day and With or Without You, plus songs from their 16th studio album, Carnaval de Luz.
As part of their half-century celebrations, the band have also played surprise gigs for pupils at their old school and to adoring fans from a cafe balcony in Dublin. Meanwhile, having built a reputation for staging impressive stadium-rock spectacles, the group will take their new Greatest Show on Earth tour to Latin America and Europe in 2027.
"We pledged to each other when we were teenagers that we would never, ever walk on to a stage without it being everything, says lead singer Bono. And we haven't betrayed that yet!
SONGS OF DEFIANCE
With a history of addressing political issues in their music, the band remain as committed as ever to the causes close to their hearts, with their recent EP Days of Ash including protest songs about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the killings by US immigration agents.
'As a band, we will fight for the right to speak your mind, says MullenJr. "Going way back to our earliest days, working with Amnesty or Greenpeace, we've never shied away from taking a position, and sometimes that can get a bit messy; there's always some sort of blowback. But it's a big side of who we are and why we still exist!’
I'm a huge fan of TV so I've found the perfect job, writing about telly shows and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 30 years. I'm currently the TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus contribute to Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas, Tenko and I'm quite partial to a bit of Little House on The Prairie. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too, and love newer shows such as The Day Of The Jackal, This is Us, Hacks and anything Dexter.