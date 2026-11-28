U2: Live on the BBC

MUSIC

10.10pm

BBC2



This year marks a half-century since 14-year-old schoolboy Larry Mullen Jr pinned a note on the noticeboard at Dublin's Mount Temple Comprehensive, which read: Drummer seeks musicians to form a band: Fifty years on, rock legends

U2 have sold 170 million records, including acclaimed albums The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby, and won 22 Grammys.

On Saturday, as part of a BBC2 night celebrating their 50th anniversary, the band perform an exclusive gig, recorded at London's Tate Modern gallery in early November and featuring classic tracks Pride (In the Name of Love), Beautiful Day and With or Without You, plus songs from their 16th studio album, Carnaval de Luz.

As part of their half-century celebrations, the band have also played surprise gigs for pupils at their old school and to adoring fans from a cafe balcony in Dublin. Meanwhile, having built a reputation for staging impressive stadium-rock spectacles, the group will take their new Greatest Show on Earth tour to Latin America and Europe in 2027.

"We pledged to each other when we were teenagers that we would never, ever walk on to a stage without it being everything, says lead singer Bono. And we haven't betrayed that yet!

SONGS OF DEFIANCE

With a history of addressing political issues in their music, the band remain as committed as ever to the causes close to their hearts, with their recent EP Days of Ash including protest songs about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the killings by US immigration agents.

'As a band, we will fight for the right to speak your mind, says MullenJr. "Going way back to our earliest days, working with Amnesty or Greenpeace, we've never shied away from taking a position, and sometimes that can get a bit messy; there's always some sort of blowback. But it's a big side of who we are and why we still exist!’