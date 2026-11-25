A decade on from her split from husband Norman Cook, Zoe Ball has reflected on their relationship breakdown and how it has impacted their two children. The radio presenter, 56, admitted that there are times when she ‘feels a deep sadness’ that Woody, 25, and Nelly, 16, come from a ‘broken home.’

Speaking on her and friend Jo Whiley’s Dig It podcast, Zoe answered a dilemma from a listener about whether to stay in her marriage for the sake of her children. ‘We managed to make it work,’ she said before adding, ‘Our kids were okay in the end, but it wasn't easy and it was really tough on everyone.’She continued, ‘I sometimes still feel this deep sadness that my kids came from a broken home.’Zoe added, ‘There are lots of people who have come out of marriages where it wasn't working and have managed to stay friends, look after the kids and still parent separately and everybody will be okay in time.’ However, she caveated that doesn’t always happen ‘immediately.'

Zoe celebrating Christmas with her kids and ex Norman last year (L-R: Woody, Norman, Nelly, Zoe) (Image credit: Instagram: @zoetheball)

Long-awaited addition

While she confessed it’s ‘so scary’ going through a divorce, saying, ‘it's overwhelming on all fronts, you're worrying about the kids, you're worrying about your partner, you're worrying about you and how it will all work out,’ Zoe told fans to remain positive. ‘Something I can tell you from personal experience is, yes it is a lot to go through but you will come out the other side of it.’

‘The fact that you know you need to do this, you will all be better in the end. The kids will be fine, it's amazing how resilient kids can be.’Today, everything has worked out for the presenter and her family. Despite splitting after 18 years of marriage in 2016, she and Norman - akaFatboy Slim - are still great friends. Not only do they regularly do things together with their kids, the DJ, 63, was also said to have been a pillar of support for his ex following the death of her mum in 2024 and her departure from BBC Radio 2. ‘I'm very grateful to have an ex who is wonderful, and he's a great dad, and we've made it work. We do things together with the kids. Birthdays, we always do things at school, and we'll spend time together,’ she said last year.