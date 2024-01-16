Great news for parents – kids who fight with their siblings will fare better in life, according to science

Sibling rivalry is so common between kids, especially when brothers and sisters are constantly vying for your attention.

We know that parents grappling with the everyday squabbling and bickering that goes on between their kids will have tried preventing sibling rivalry and family conflicts in any way they can in order to keep both of their kids happy, but boy, it sure is exhausting when you’re having to separate brothers and sisters on a regular basis.

If that sounds familiar, take comfort in this new study which has found that siblings who fight during childhood actually fare better in later life – and the reason why the second child is more likely to succeed. Scientists from the University of Cambridge's Centre for Family Research said that arguments between brothers and sisters actually increase social skills, vocabulary and development, as well as nurturing a competitive spirit.

Professor Claire Hughes, one of the scientists who conducted the study, said: "When children are arguing, my research makes the case that they are actually benefiting from the confrontation. Parents who are being worn down by constant bickering among children should take comfort in the fact that their children are learning important social skills. Second siblings do better in our tests and children who have better social understanding go on to be more popular in later life. In fact, the balance of our evidence suggests that children’s social understanding may be accelerated by their interaction with siblings in many cases."

The study, called Toddlers Up, analysed 140 children across a five-year period, which included video footage of children interacting with family members, friends and strangers, and revealed that siblings can have a profound effect on a child's social skills, even if their relationship is "less than cordial".

So, although it appears healthy sibling rivalry does exist, just note that the project team warn that sustained sibling rivalry can result in behavioural problems and issues with relationship-building later in life, it's the milder forms of conflict that have a beneficial impact on development in childhood.

