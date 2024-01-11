'Are you even listening to me?' If it feels like your teenager is tuning you out, they probably are, but research proves it’s not personal, just science

Mums of teenagers will be familiar with this scenario: you’re trying to have a conversation with your son or daughter and you just know that nothing is going in.

We hear you – parenting teens is like driving without a roadmap, and even when you’ve vowed to stick to your New Year’s resolution to improve the parent-teen relationship , it can still feel like you’re getting nowhere. You might find that this problem is at its worst when you ask your teen to do something, like ‘empty the dishwasher’ or ‘do your homework’, but a new study has finally given us an answer as to why.

The research from Stanford Medical School, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, found that children around the 13-year-old mark no longer find their mothers’ voices "uniquely rewarding". This is because, during adolescence, kids’ brains become more responsive to new voices than to their mother’s voice, as part of their brain associated with reward processing becomes more active. Ergo, they tune out and stop listening when their mothers are speaking.

The researchers also referenced an earlier study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) which found that when babies and younger children heard their mothers’ voices, their brains lit up, meaning they did find it rewarding, so it seems that as your child grows up, the opposite is happening.

You can breathe a sigh of relief though, because the researchers pointed out that this is a natural part of growing up, as teenagers seek to gain independence.

"Just as an infant knows to tune into her mother's voice, an adolescent knows to tune into novel voices," lead study author and clinical associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Dr. Daniel Abrams, told the Stanford Medicine News Center. "As a teen, you don't know you're doing this. You're just you. You've got your friends and new companions, and you want to spend time with them. Your mind is increasingly sensitive to and attracted to these unfamiliar voices."

Now you know it's just the teenage brain beginning to form, it doesn't make it any less difficult or frustrating when they haven't listened to something you've said, so the next time you're running out of patience, try to remember that it’s not personal, just science.