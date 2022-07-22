Does Liz Truss have children? All about the Foreign Secretary's home life

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Still in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader - many want to know if Liz Truss has children plus other details of her family life.

She's a familar face in the Tory leadership TV debates (opens in new tab), sharing her plans and proposals on how she would transform Britain if announced as the next Prime Minister (opens in new tab). Truss has tackled questions about the economy, immigration and whether Liz Truss voted leave or remain (opens in new tab) for Brexit. But it's not just her professional opinions that the public are interested in.

As a potential future PM, there are those that are hungry for information about her home life - from whether she has children, to if she's happily married and where she lives. So we've shared the answers to your burning background questions on the current Foreign Secretary.

Does Liz Truss have children?

Yes, Liz Truss is the mother of two daughters - Frances and Liberty. Whilst their ages have not been confirmed publicly, it's thought that Frances is the eldest, having turned 16 in March this year. Whilst Liberty is slightly younger - aged 14.

Truss is quite private when it comes to her family life and a look at her social media channels shows she's keen to protect her children from the public eye. She's only shared two photos of her girls - both taken from the back. One taken in February 2019, shows them on a leisurely Sunday stroll through the park.

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Captioned "The 90s are back", Truss hints a resemblance to her girls with the hashtag #likemotherlikedaughters.

In an interview with YOU magazine (opens in new tab)in May 2019, Truss shared that her youngest Liberty particularly gives her mum fashion pointers:

"She’s very into the idea of a pop of colour. She shops at places such as New Look and River Island, so she introduces me to places I wouldn’t think of much," she said.

Truss adds that Liberty is also not afraid to tell her mum about any fashion faux pas, adding that she is "quite restrained actually, but she does indicate that perhaps I should not leave the house in that outfit".

In the same interview, Truss shares her love of baking. And it seems the hobby certainly comes in handy for her girls' birthdays. In March 2020, she shared a cake creation to mark France's 14th birthday on Instagram (opens in new tab), alongside the caption: "You can't stop progress..."

Another colourful cake was presumably baked by Truss for daughter Liberty's birthday in November 2018 (opens in new tab). "So much sugar in here, there will be calls to have it banned! #sugarrush #bannycake #technicholordreamcake #10thbirthday #daughter #decadeofdelight," read the caption.

Asked if she would go on The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Liz told YOU: "I’ve been posting endless pictures on Instagram just so the producers notice. And it’s had zero effect!"

Is Liz Truss married?

Yes, Liz Truss has been married to husband Hugh O'Leary for over 20 years. The couple met at a Conservative Party coneference in 1997 and went on to wed in 2000.

Of their first date, she told YOU that "I invited him ice skating and he sprained his ankle." Luckily though it seems that Hugh didn't blame Truss for the injury and the two have been together ever since.

The 46-year-old MP shared a photo of herself posing with her husband for Valentine's Day 2019. Dressed up in formal wear for an event at Blagdon Hall, Northumberland - she captioned the post "Love of my life".

Truss told YOU that she was "happily married" in May 2019.

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is Liz Truss's husband Hugo O'Leary?

Hugh O'Leary - born July 1974 - is a 58-year-old accountant who is married to politician Liz Truss. He went to the London School of Economics between 1992 and 1995 and has worked in finance ever since.

Hugh's LinkedIn profile (opens in new tab) gives no reference to his current place of work. However, according to Companies House (opens in new tab), he was the director of Wallstoke Limited from 2012-2014. The Norfolk based business is now listed publicly as 'dissolved'.

Liz Truss affair

An 18-month affair between Liz Truss and ex-Tory MP Mark Field occured between 2003 and 2005, later becoming public knowledge when Truss was seeking selection for the South West Norfolk constituency seat.

Whilst Truss remained married, Mark Field's marriage to wife Michèle Acton ended in divorce in 2006. According to YOU magazine, a source of Field's said that Truss "gave the impression they were going to run off into the sunset together".

(Image credit: Getty)

In 2009, members of the constituency association opposed Truss's selection for the seat due to the extra-marital affair, with a motion raised to end her candidancy. However, the motion was defeated 132 votes to 37 at a general meeting three weeks later.

Opening up on the incident in her YOU interview, Truss called it "a baptism of fire".

"It was difficult but… I was so determined to stay selected and I wasn’t going to let… you know, I worked really, really hard and I won that selection fair and square.

"And, actually, even though it was a really unpleasant thing to go through, it made me stronger afterwards because I had to have that fight," she added.

Asked about her marriage to O'Leary, this is when Truss shared that she was "really happily married".

Where does Liz Truss live?

Liz Truss currently lives in Thetford near Downham Market, Norfolk. The three-bedroom house in the picturesque market town remains the family home, though Truss also divides her time between additional properties in London and Kent.

According to the Express (opens in new tab), Truss shares Chevening House with deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (opens in new tab). The Grade I listed mansion sits on a sprawling 3,000 acre estate and is based in between Sevenoaks and Biggin Hill.

The official Chevening House website (opens in new tab) says that Truss is the current inhabitant, stating: "The present Nominated Person is the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs."

A post shared by Malcolm Rees (@archery_bimble) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As for her Thatford residence, the Express claim that Truss and O'Leary bought the property for £180,000 almost twelve years ago - but it is likely to now be worth more than £250,000.

Liz Truss became the MP for South West Norfolk in May 2010, preceding Christopher Fraser. She won by a majority of 26,195 votes (50.9%). Twelve years later, she's currently competing to be the next Tory leader alongside Rishi Sunak (opens in new tab) .

Video of the Week