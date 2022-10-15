Who is Jeremy Hunt: The new Chancellor of the Exchequer

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the surprise sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng (opens in new tab), the Prime Minister, Liz Truss (opens in new tab), has appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. The MP has been out of the spotlight for a few years now, leading many to ask, 'Who is Jeremy Hunt?'

Jeremy Hunt was appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, also called the Finance Minister, on Friday the 14th of October, after Liz Truss sacked the previous secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng. Kwarteng spent only 38 days in office before being ousted, making him the country's shortest serving chancellor since 1970.

Who is Jeremy Hunt?

Jeremy Hunt is the conservative MP (opens in new tab) for South West Surrey. He was elected as the area's MP in 2005 and has since consistently held the seat.

Hunt was previously appointed as culture minister between 2010 and 2012 under the former conservative prime minister David Cameron. He then undertook the role of health minister in 2012 and held the position until 2018, making him the longest-serving health minister in cabinet. During his time as health secretary, Hunt oversaw a variety of cuts across the NHS and was also famously responsible for a highly controversial new contract for junior doctors.

His move prompted medics to strike on two days, which left emergency care uncovered for the first time in the health service's history. Ultimately, a new contract was drawn up.

More recently, he also held the post of foreign secretary under Theresa May between 2018 and 2019.

Since Boris Johnson's foray into Downing Street, he has been a backbench MP, meaning an MP who simply represents his constituency in parliament and holds no other position, and has also been the chair of the Commons health and social care select committee since 2020.

Before joining the conservative party, Jeremy Hunt studied philosophy, politics and economics at Magdalen College, Oxford, graduating with a first. This is where he first dipped his toes into politics, becoming the president of his university's Conservative Association.

Before settling down to focus on his political career, he worked as an English teacher in Japan and then co-founded an educational publishing business called 'Hotcourses'. In 2017, Hunt sold the company for a reported £14million profit, which made him one of the richest politicians in the UK.

Before being elected MP for South West Surrey in 2005, SkyNews reports that he also set up a charity to help AIDS orphans in Africa, which he is still involved with today.

(Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Why was Jeremy Hunt made Chancellor of the Exchequer?

Due to his experience in various ministerial positions, Jeremy Hunt is seen as a safe pair of hands to place the role of finance minister into. The previous chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was fired after he introduced a tax plan that backfired, rattled financial markets, and lead to unprecedented intervention from the Bank of England.

Due to the instability and following criticism created by Kwarteng, Liz Truss looked to what is called a 'moderate', someone who takes a mainstream, central stance and avoids extreme views, in order to restore calm to financial markets.

In a speech at Downing Street, Liz Truss said, "[Hunt] is one of the most experienced and widely respected government ministers and parliamentarians. He shares my convictions and ambitions for our country.

"He will deliver the medium-term fiscal plan at the end of this month. He will see through the support we are providing to help families and businesses, including our energy price guarantee that's protecting people from higher energy bills this winter.

"And he will drive our mission to go for growth including taking forward the supply-side reforms that our country needs."

Hunt is the fifth person to hold the office of Chancellor of the Exchequer in just a mere three year period. By contrast, Gordon Brown, a previous Labour chancellor, served in the position for a decade until 2007, while George Osbourne was in the job for six years, serving until 2016.

(Image credit: David Levenson/Getty Images)

Did Jeremy Hunt run in the Tory leadership fight?

Jeremy Hunt has run twice for the Tory Party leadership, once in 2019 and more recently in 2022. In 2019, Hunt was among the candidates to lead the party, finishing second to Boris Johnson, who then became prime minister.

When Boris Johnson resigned in July this year, Hunt ran again but was knocked out in the first round of voting, gaining just 18 votes from conservative colleagues. He then went on to endorse Rishi Sunak in the contest for leader, though the contest was eventually won by the now Prime Minister Liz Truss.

(Image credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Who is Jeremy Hunt's wife?

Jeremy Hunt is married to Lucia Hunt. The pair married in 2009, just two years after they met, in a traditional Chinese ceremony in Xi'an.

Lucia was born in China and previously had a job at Warwick University where she helped recruit Chinese students to study in the UK. She now helps to run the real estate business, called Mare Pond Properties Limited, that she set up with her husband.

The couple met at an event for Hotcourses, a company Hunt sent up in the years before he met his wife. Despite their 11-year age gap, the MP reportedly asked for her email address and soon after, the pair began a relationship. In a bout of romanticism, Hunt popped the question in 2008 by hiding an engagement ring in the hollow of a tree during the pair's Christmas eve walk.

Soon after he was made foreign secretary in 2018, on a visit to China, Mr Hunt famously got his wife's nationality wrong - referring to her as Japanese.

The pair have three children together; their son Jack, who was born in 2010, Anna, born in 2012, and the youngest Eleanor, who was born in 2014.