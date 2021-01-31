Asda is making a big change to five common household items, including milk and cereal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Supermarket Asda has revealed they’re making a huge change to five types of essential products.

While this isn’t the first big move they’ve made this year, after Asda became the first supermarket to offer the coronavirus vaccine, it’s the one that will impact shoppers most over the coming weeks.

After pressure from health campaigners, Asda has confirmed they are changing their packaging and banning cartoons from own-brand items in a bid to fight childhood obesity.

Campaigners say that they also want to make life easier for parents and childminders in the aisles, by stopping children from seeing the colourful pictures and pestering adults into buying sweet treats.

The family-favourite supermarket, which operates over 600 stores around the country, has outlined the changes to their products in a statement.

As well as changes to 12 of its own brand cereal boxes, Asda have announced that other items will be different in stores soon.

The move will now also affect nine different own-brand ice-creams and ice-lollies, 14 types of own-brand confectionary lines and four different types of milk products.