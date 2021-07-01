Choosing eco-friendly baby products doesn’t have to cost new mums and dads a fortune. We’ve partnered with Zopa to bring you some top tips on how to find the best environmentally-friendly baby products without breaking the bank.

Good news for green parents: eco-friendly products for new mums are available everywhere these days. From popping biodegradable nappies in your online grocery shop to picking up eco baby alternatives at the local chemist’s, it’s easier than ever to make eco-friendly choices as a parent. But there’s just one problem with so much choice: how do you work out which products offer the best value?

“Being a sustainable parent is not about doing absolutely everything – it’s about doing what you can, within your budget and timescales,” says Helen Rankin, founder of Cheeky Wipes, which offers reusable baby wipes, period products and make-up wipes. “Yes, there’s an upfront cost for eco-friendly nappies and other products – but they pay for themselves over and over again through the years, and can be passed down from child to child.”

Buying second-hand clothes, cloth nappies, toys, and children’s equipment is another simple way to make more eco-friendly choices as a new mum. Bonus – you’re likely to save some cash in the process. “Local selling groups, recycling groups, and charity shops are full of people wanting to clear space of toys and books that their children have outgrown,” adds Helen. “So there’s really no need to spend a lot of money to make these more sustainable choices.”

Instead of forking out for an entire wardrobe of organic baby clothes that will be outgrown in weeks, you could also opt to rent clothes for your baby. “There are some brilliant kids’ clothing hire options such as Bundlee, which allows you to hire a set amount of clothing for a period of time, return it, then get more in the next size up – great idea!” adds Helen.

In partnership with Zopa, our consumer editor Heidi Scrimgeour has rounded-up her top choices for eco-friendly baby products that won’t break the bank.

The best eco-friendly products for new mums:

1. Cheeky DooDoo Cloth Nappy Starter Bundle

This is just the ticket if you’re ready to ditch disposables and make the move to washable nappies. Everything you need is included – the Reusable Nappy Starter Bundle includes:

1 wrap – one size fits all

3 bamboo nappies – choose your size

3 boosters

10 pack fleece liner

VIEW AT CHEEKY WIPES, £39.95

2. Kit and Kin Essentials Starter Pack

If washable nappies aren’t for you, switch to biodegradable ones. This bundle of nappy essentials from the eco-friendly brand co-founded by Spice Girl Emma Bunton is just what you need to get started. The bundle offers gentle yet highly effective plant-based performance to be kind to both delicate skin and the planet. With four packs of award-winning hypoallergenic sustainable nappies, four packs of 99% water biodegradable wipes, and two rolls of fragrance-free sacks, your changing needs are covered.

VIEW AT AMAZON £39.90

3. Love Ocean Hair and Body Wash

This foaming hair and body wash gently but effectively cleanses skin and hair, leaving them feeling soft and conditioned. It’s infused with organic seaweed extract and lightly fragranced. It’s also vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. The cute signature whale tail bottle is 100% recyclable, and designed so you can refill it and reuse it over and over again.

VIEW AT LOVE OCEAN £8.99

4. Cheeky wipes

This all-in-one kit contains everything you need to keep your baby wipe cleaned – as well as 25 cloths, it comes with soaking solution, a storage box and a mesh bag. Since launching 2016, Cheeky Wipes has saved approximately 25 million packs of disposable baby wipes and 40 million disposable sanitary products from landfill.

VIEW AT CHEEKY WIPES £31.95

5. Organic Babies Mum & Baby Rescue Balm

This scent-free rescue balm by Green People is certified organic, cruelty-free, and vegetarian. It contains 91% certified organic ingredients (including organic shea butter, hemp, beeswax and calendula) and the concentrated formula means a tiny amount goes a long way. I swear by this stuff and have used it for everything from perineal massage in the days after delivery to soothing dry skin on both me and my baby. It’s also a brilliant nipple balm for breastfeeding mums. And a handy lip salve! Told you I use it for everything.

VIEW AT AMAZON £13.00

6. Water Wipes

Made with just two ingredients – 99.9% water and a drop of fruit extract – WaterWipes are the world’s purest biodegradable baby wipes, so they’re ideal for sensitive skin and delicate newborn skin.

Made from 100% renewable plant-based fibers, WaterWipes are 100% biodegradable and compostable and are the only baby wipes to be approved by Allergy UK, registered with The Vegan Society and awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. WaterWipes are dermatologically approved and accredited by the Skin Health Alliance.

VIEW AT BOOTS, £2.24

7. Scamp & Dude Baby Muslin Square



When you’re stocking up on muslin squares, opt for ones made from organic cotton for an easy eco-friendly option. These super soft muslin squares have a striking leopard and lightning bolt print and they’re soft, breathable, and highly absorbent. They’re also good value for money and perfect for use for everything from a makeshift baby bib to a burp cloth.

VIEW AT SCAMP AND DUDE, £12.00

8. LittleLeaf Organic Cot Bed Sheet

This bedding is made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, which is made in a wholly solar-powered Fair Trade factory. LittleLeaf itself is certified in the UK by the Soil Association, which means they apply the highest ethical and organic standards and that these have been independently checked through every stage of production, right back to the farm where the cotton is grown. LittleLeaf bedding lasts longer than ordinary cotton, as the fibres haven’t been damaged by pesticides and other harsh chemicals. As well as being better for the environment, this eco-friendly bedding is better for the people who grow and sew the cotton. All the packaging is completely plastic-free, recycled and recyclable, and printed with eco inks.

VIEW AT LITTLELEAF ORGANIC, £22

9. LastSwab Baby

No more feeling guilty about using so many cotton buds to clean your baby! The LastSwab Baby is designed for cleaning the delicate areas around your baby’s eye, outer ears, nose, and navel. A sustainable and reusable choice, it replaces up to 1,000 cotton swabs. It’s made from premium, non-toxic, soft-feel TPE and PP material that is gentle on your child’s delicate skin, and it comes in a case that’s made of recycled ocean-bound plastic.

VIEW AT LASTSWAB BABY, £9

10. Nimble Starter Kit

If there’s one thing new mums do lots of, it’s laundry! Opt for plant-based cleaning solutions for a simple, affordable switch to eco-friendly parenting. This starter kit features three products with chemical-free and non-allergen ingredients: milk buster (removes milk fat and protein from plastic, leaving it clean and smelling fresh), Sticky Stopper (bleach-free, natural disinfectant) and Laundry Lover (plant-based laundry detergent).

VIEW AT NIMBLE, £15

