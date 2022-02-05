Italian baby names are full of romance, and many go back centuries so are the perfect choice if you’re looking for a name that stands out from the crowd.
Many Italian baby names sound beautiful and exotic, so it’s no surprise that they top the most popular baby name lists. Names such as Luna and Matteo are up there. Though, if these don’t float your boat, try some unusual baby names, or any option from the best unisex baby names list.
Many celebrities have jumped on the Italian baby names trend. Jessica Chastain called her first born Giulietta. While Felicity Huffman chose the beautiful name Sofia for her daughter. And Love Actually star Colin Firth named his son Matteo; the Italian version of Matthew.
The variation of UK baby names comes from many international influences, Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, tells us.
He adds, “We see thousands of different names and variations every day… and our analysis reveals that UK parents take broad inspiration from across Europe and the rest of the world. For example, the name Sophie originates from France, but is inspired by the older Greek name, Sophia.”
Whether you want to go with an Italian baby name because you have a connection to the country or you just fancy a different baby name, we’ve found a list of true Italian baby names, including their pronunciation.
Italian baby names for boys
Alessandro
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ah-luh-sawn-dro
Meaning: As Italian baby names go, this is one of the most popular boy’s names in Italy, Alessandro means warrior or protector of the people.
Alessio
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ah-less-ee-oh
Meaning: This Italian version of Alexi – and a more more modern version of the popular Italian baby name Alessandro – it means defender.
Alfredo
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Portuguese | Style: Classic |Pronunciation: Al-fray-dow
Meaning: As Italian baby names go this one ensures you have a Christmas elf all year round with this cute name that means elf or magical counsel.
Alvar
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Portuguese | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ahl-vahr
Meaning: This name, which suits both boys and girls, means elf warrior.
Amadeo
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ah-mah-day-oh
Meaning: The middle name of the composer Mozart, this musical name means lover of God.
Antonio
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: An-toh-nee-oh
Meaning: A favourite name of Shakespeare’s – he had characters named Antonio in five of his plays – this Italian version of Antonio means from Antium. It’s also thought to have been a Roman surname, which means priceless.
Armani
Origin: Italian, German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ar-manh-ee
Meaning: Originally an Italian surname, made super famous by fashion designer Georgio Armani, this Italian name is now used for both boys and girls as a first name. It means child of Armano or warrior.
Arturo
Origin: Celtic, Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ahr-too-ro
Meaning: The Italian version of the name Arthur, the name comes from the Celtic words artos, meaning bear, and arturos, meaning pure so combine to mean strong or pure as a bear!
Beppe
Origin: Celtic, Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bep-pey
Meaning: While many Italian baby names are lengthy, there are some that are short and sweet – like Beppe, which is a nickname derived from Giuseppe and means the Lord increases.
Bosco
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Boss-co
Meaning: The Italian saint John Bosco is the patron saint of apprentices, editors and publishers, schoolchildren, magicians, and juvenile delinquents – what a list! It was a name given for someone who lived or worked in a wood.
Bruno
Origin: Italian, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Broo-noh
Meaning: Currently enjoying a resurgence thanks to Disney’s Encanto and the chart-topping song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, this popular Italian name actually has German origins. It means brown.
Brando
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bran-doh
Meaning: An Italian name that comes with a whole heap of cool thanks to the actor Marlon Brando, it means firebrand or sword.
Carlo
Origin: Italian, Spanish, German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Karl-oh
Meaning: The Italian version of Charles, this boy’s name means man or free man.
Carmine
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kahr-mee-neh
Meaning: The Italian version of the Spanish name Carmen, both names derive from the Latin word ‘carmen’ for song.
Cassio
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cas-see-oh
Meaning: Cassio was Othello’s young, good-looking lieutenant. This Italian version of Cassius, which has a musical connection thanks to the keyboards, means hollow.
Cataldo
Origin: Italian, Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ka-tal-doh
Meaning: Originally a surname from Sicily, this unusual baby name means old. It was first popularised in the Middle Ages by an Irish monk!
Ciro
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Cee-roh
Meaning: This unique baby name is the Spanish and Italian version of Cyrus and has a dazzling meaning – sun!
Claudio
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Claw-dee-oh
Meaning: It may mean lame, but this name is anything but! Claudio featured in two Shakespeare plays, and the Roman name Claudius was the moniker of one of the most successful Roman emperors ever as he conquered Britain.
Dario
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dah-ree-oh
Meaning: We all want to bestow goodness on your little one, which you can with this name as it means possessing goodness.
Davide
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dah-vee-day
Meaning: Even bog-standard English names sound great with an Italian makeover! Making David sound that little bit more glam, it means beloved.
Dino
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dee-no
Meaning: As Italian baby names go this is a derivative of Dean, it’s often used in Italy as a nickname for those longer names that end in -dino such as Bernardino. It means little sword.
Domenico
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Do-men-ico
Meaning: An Italian version of Dominic, it means belonging to the Lord. A classic name with a fashion edge thanks to designer Domenico Dolce, cofounder of Dolce & Gabbana.
Edoardo
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Eh-dwar-doe
Meaning: A name that is constantly in the top ten popular names in Italy, Edoardo means guardian of the property.
Elio
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Eh-lee-o
Meaning: A popular name in Italy, Spain and France, Elio means sun.
Ennio
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eh-nee-oh
Meaning: Chosen by musician Example for his son, this cute Italian baby name means destined.
Enzo
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: En-zo
Meaning: A luxurious name thanks to the associations with Enzo Ferrari, this short and sweet name is popular in its native Italy. Derived from Henry, it means home ruler.
Federico
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fed-er-ee-koh
Meaning: An Italian version of Frederick, this classic name means peaceful ruler.
Francesco
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Frahn-ches-ko
Meaning: This Italian name is a popular choice, especially in recent years thanks to Pope Francis. It means Frenchman or free man.
Gabriele
Origin: Italian, Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gab-ree-ell-eh
Meaning: A unisex name, which is a variant of Gabriel. It’s taken from the Hebrew name Gavri’el that means God is my strength.
Galileo
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ga-li-leh-ow
Meaning: The name of the great Renaissance astronomer and mathematician, this unique name means from Galilee. Alex James from Blur chose this unique baby name for one of his sons.
Gennaro
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Je-nah-row
Meaning: The name of the patron saint of Naples, Gennaro means January so is perfect for any little boy born in that month.
Giacomo
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jahk-oh-moh
Meaning: Chosen by Sting for his youngest son, Giacomo may be hard to pronounce but it’s truly unique and means supplanter.
Gino
Origin: Italian, Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jee-no
Meaning: A diminutive of Eugenio, this cute Italian name means well born or noble. And if Gino D’Acampo is anything to go by, they may also turn out to be a good chef as well!
Gioele
Origin: Italian, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jh-ow-l
Meaning: A name that continues to hit the top 50 names in Italy, Gioele is the Italian version of Joel and is pronounced that way. It means Jehovah is his God.
Giorgio
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jor-gee-oh
Meaning: It’s George, but with an Italian flair! Despite Mr Armani giving this name a fashion twist, it actually means farmer.
Giovanni
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gio-van-ni
Meaning: Could there be any more of an Italian name? This gorgeous name is an Italian version of John and means God is gracious.
Giulio
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Joo-lee-oh
Meaning: An Italian variation on Julius, it means youthful or downy-bearded.
Giuseppe
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jeh-sep-ee
Meaning: Derived from Joseph, which means the Lord increases, this name is a popular choice for boys in Italy.
Jacopo
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ya-ko-po
Meaning: This Italian name is a perkier variation of Joseph and means supplanter.
Leonardo
Origin: Italian, Spanish, German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-oh-nahr-doh
Meaning: From Leonardo da Vinci to Leonardo DiCaprio, this is one Italian name that stands the test of time. It means brave lion.
Lorenzo
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lo-ren-tzo
Meaning: Lawrence gets an Italian makeover with this cool name. Meaning from Laurentium, which was an ancient Roman city, it goes way back to 313 A.D.
Luca
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-kuh
Meaning: An Italian variation of Luke and Lucas, Luca means man from Lucania, an historical region in Southern Italy. Colin Firth chose Luca for his first son with ex-wife Livia Giuggioli.
Luigi
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Luw-wee-jhiy
Meaning: Luigi means renowned warrior and is the Italian version of Louis.
Marco
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mar-koh
Meaning: This Italian name comes from the Roman god of war, Mars. A longer version is Marciano.
Mario
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mar-ee-oh
Meaning: Yes, it may be the name of a video game plumber, but this Italian version of Marius has a more out-of-this-world meaning – Mars!
Marteli
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mar-tell-ee
Meaning: An occupational surname meaning hammer, originally men in Italy would carry this name if they were carpenters or worked in some kind of construction.
Maso
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ma-so
Meaning: A diminutive of Tomasso, this cute boy’s name means twin.
Matteo
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mat-tayo
Meaning: This Italian version of Matthew means gift of God.
Mattia
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mat-tee-uh
Meaning: This Italian name shares roots with Matthias and Matthew and means gift of God.
Montel
Origin: English, Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mon-tell
Meaning: Some believe Montel is a modern invented name, others say it comes from Italy and means mountain.
Neri
Origin: Italian, German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nare-ee
Meaning: A Tuscan variation of Ranieri, this Italian baby name may sound cute but it has a tough edge thanks to its meaning of deciding warrior.
Nevio
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nee-vee-oh
Meaning: The Italian form of the Roman family name, Naevius, this boy’s name means mole, the one with the birthmark or new.
Nico
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nee-koe
Meaning: The Italian version of Nicholas, it means victory of the people.
Orlando
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Or-lan-doh
Meaning: Previously only seen as an old-fashioned literary name thanks to Orlando in Shakespeare’s As You Like It, actor Orlando Bloom has made this seen a more modern option for parents today. This Italian version of Roland means famous throughout the land.
Paolo
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pow-loh
Meaning: It’s time to ditch Paul and choose something much more Italian instead! Meaning small, famous bearers of this name include the singer/songwriting Paolo Nutini and Paolo Gucci, credited with helping to design the famous GG logo.
Pietro
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pee-eh-tro
Meaning: This Italian version of Peter is popular in South America as well as Italy. It means rock.
Raffaele
Origin: Italian, Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Raf-fi-elly
Meaning: This Italian version of the Hebrew name Raphael means God has healed. Choosing this Italian alternative lends itself nicely to the nickname Raffy.
Renzo
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ren-zo
Meaning: This Italian name gives the classic name Lorenzo a modern twist. It means from Laurentium, which was an ancient Roman city.
Riccardo
Origin: Italian, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rih-kar-do
Meaning: This means brave, powerful or great leader. A popular name in Italy for years, it was the name of a modern Saint – Riccardo Pampuri – who died in 1930.
Rocco
Origin: Italian, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rock-o
Meaning: Somewhat of an old-fashioned name until Madonna chose it for her son with Guy Ritchie, it means edge.
Romeo
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Modern | Rome-ee-oh
Meaning: From the Latin Romaeus, this Italian name means a pilgrim to Rome, from Rome or a Roman. Undoubtedly the most famous Romeo was the star-crossed lover featured in Shakespeare’s classic play, Romeo and Juliet. However Romeo Beckham has given the name a new surge of popularity in recent years.
Salvatore
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Sal-vuh-tor-ey
Meaning: An Italian name that’s been popular in the US for years, it means saviour.
Sergio
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ser-ge-oh
Meaning: A boy’s name with a little bit of swagger, it derives from the Roman surname Sergius – it means to serve, servant.
Silvio
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Sil-vee-yoh
Meaning: If you’ve looking for an Italian name that also references nature, you’ve found it! Silvio means wood forest.
Stefano
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Stef-ah-no
Meaning: Another classic name gets an Italian makeover! This version of Steve means garland or crown.
Tommaso
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Toe-mah-so
Meaning: Making Thomas ever so chi chi, this Italian boy’s name means twin, so perfect if you’re expecting double trouble!
Tullio
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Too-lee-oh
Meaning: Tullio means flood, peaceful or hill. It comes from the Roman surname Tullius and was the middle name of the 6th century king and philosopher Marcus Tullius Cicero.
Umberto
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Oom-bair-toe
Meaning: You may be familiar with this name on the side of a can of hairspray! Umberto Giannini
Valente
Origin: Portuguese, Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Va-len-tay
Meaning: This pretty-sounding name means valiant.
Valentino
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Val-un-tee-no
Meaning: Want a name that screams glamour? Then look no further than Valentino. Also the surname of the silent actor Rudolph and the first name for the fashion designer. Its meaning, which belies its glitzy exterior, is strength or health.
Vigo
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Scandinavian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Vee-go
Meaning: An Italian surname and a Scandinavian first name, Vigo is full of energy! It means settlement.
Vincenzo
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Vin-chen-zoe
Meaning: Consistently a top ten most popular name in Italy, Vincenzo is the Italian version of Vincent. Derived from Latin word ‘vincens’ it means to conquer or to win.
Vito
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Vee-to
Meaning: A fabulous Italian name that literally means life.
Zacheo
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tza-kay-oh
Meaning: Looking for a standout name, then this Italian boy’s name fits the bill. An alternative to Zachary, it means the Lord has remembered.
Italian baby names for girls
Adelina
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Slavic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ah-duh-lee-nuh
Meaning: This vintage name means noble or nobility. Can be shortened to Addie, which is also super cute.
Alegria
Origin: Latin, Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: A-leg-gria
Meaning: This gorgeous Italian-derived name means joyous or cheerful.
Alessia
Origin: Latin, Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ah-less-ee-uh
Meaning: Many Italian baby names sound pretty, but have strong meanings. This is certainly the case for Alessia, which means defender.
Angelina
Origin: Spanish, Italian, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: An-jel-ina
Meaning: A diminutive form of Angela, which is derived from the Greek ‘angelos’, which means messenger of God.
Aria
Origin: Italian, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ahr-ee-a
Meaning: A saint’s name with many meanings. In Italian it is a musical term from the 18th century that means air or tune, while in Hebrew it means lioness.
Arianna
Origin: Italian, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ar-ee-ah-nuh
Meaning: This Italian name means most holy. It can also be spelt as Ariana as in the pop star, Ariana Grande.
Aurora
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Boho |Pronunciation: Uh-raw-rah
Meaning: Aurora was the Roman goddess of morning. And this pretty name means dawn or sunrise. An aurora also refers to the natural light display seen in high-latitude regions such as Alaska, Canada and Finland.
Avena
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ah-vay-nuh
Meaning: Originally used for grain growers from Avena, an area in Southern Italy.
Bambi
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bam-bee Meaning: Short for Italian girl’s name Bambina, which means baby girl, it’s a name that most of us probably associate with that super cute Disney deer!
Bella
Origin: Latin, Italian |Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bell-uh
Meaning: This popular baby name comes from the Italian word for ‘bella’, meaning beautiful.
Benedetta
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ben-eh-det-uh
Meaning: A variant of the Latin name Benedicta, it means blessed.
Bianca
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bee-an-ca
Meaning: Bianca is the feminine noun for the colour white in Italian
Carlotta
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kar-lot-uh
Meaning: An Italian spin on Charlotte, this baby name means free.
Carina
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ka-reen-ah
Meaning: Italian for dear little one, Carina was the name of a 4th century saint and martyr. It’s also the name of a constellation, which contains the second brightest start in the universe.
Caterina
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kat-er-ee-nuh
Meaning: Looking to give Catherine a twist? Then this Italian baby name does just that. It’s derived from the ancient Greek name Ekaterine and means pure.
Chiara
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Key-aah-rah
Meaning: A romantic-sounding name, Chiara means light and clear.
Donna
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Donn-uh
Meaning: A classic name, which means lady of the home, a title of respect in Italy.
Donatella
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Donna-tella
Meaning: Donatella means given by God. Choose this name for your little one to give her an extra dose of style a la Donatella Versace.
Drusilla
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Droo-sill-uh
Meaning: A lovely nature name – it means dew or fruitful – it comes from the Roman ‘drusus’.
Dulce
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Dool-chay
Meaning: An Italian baby name that means sweet – perfect for your sweet baby. The more English version is spelt Dulcie.
Elena
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Greek, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: E-lay-nah
Meaning: Greek variation of Helen, which means bright, shining light.
Elisa
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eh-lee-sah
Meaning: A diminutive of Elizabeth, it means pledged to God.
Emilia
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Em-mee-lia
Meaning: An old-fashioned name that’s having a resurgence thanks to the likes of actresses Emilia Fox and Clarke, it means rival.
Fiamma
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fyah-muh
Meaning: With a name that means flame or little fiery one, your baby girl is bound to be a fighter!
Fiorella
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fee-or-ella
Meaning: A pretty flower name, Fiorella derives from the Latin word ‘flos’ and means little flower.
Flavia
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Flav-ee-ah
Meaning: Originally an ancient Roman clan name, Flavia is beginning to gain in popularity in Italy. It has Latin roots, which mean golden or blonde.
Francesca
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Frahn-ches-kah
Meaning: A more modern sounding-take on Frances, Francesca means from France or free man. It’s one of the most popular names in Italy, ranking in the top 30.
Gabriella
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gab-ree-ella
Meaning: A pretty Italian name, which means God is my strength, it comes from the Hebrew name Gabriel.
Gemma
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jem-uh
Meaning: Saint Gemma was an Italian saint; Gemma was originally an Italian nickname for a precious gem. Can also be spelt Jemma.
Gia
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gia
Meaning: A shortened version of Gianna, this Italian name means God is gracious.
Giada
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jah-duh
Meaning: A gemstone name with an Italian twist, Giada means jade.
Giacinta
Origin: Italian, Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jee-ah-seen-tah
Meaning: A flower name with an Italian edge, this charming name means hyacinth. Another version is Yachintha.
Gina
Origin: Italian, Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gee-nah
Meaning: A right royal choice, Gina means queen. Fifties pin-up Gina Lollobrigida gave this name a boost back in the day.
Ginevra
Origin: Italian, Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gin-nev-rah
Meaning: Ginevra – which means white shadow, white wave – is the Italian variation of Guinevere, who was the wife of King Arthur.
Gioia
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Joy-a
Meaning: Could there be a better name than this for your bundle of joy? After all, it literally means joy!
Giulietta
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jhuw-lee-etta
Meaning: Chosen by actress Jessica Chastain for her first child with Italian Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. This pretty name means youthful or sky father.
Heroica
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hero-ica
Meaning: Give your little girl a bold name that will make her courageous – this Italian name means heroic.
Ilaria
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: I-la-ria
Meaning: As Italian baby names go, this brings Hilary bang up-to-date, Illaria means cheerful or happy.
Isabella
Origin: Hebrew, Spanish, Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ees-uh-bell-uh
Meaning: This Spanish and Italian variation of Elizabeth, which originated in the Middle Ages, means pledged to God.
Lauretta
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Lau-ret-ta
Meaning: Related to Laura, this pretty name has a pretty meaning – laurel or bay tree.
Lelia
Origin: Italian, Latin| Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Leel-ya
Meaning: A variation an ancient Roman family name, Leila means night.
Letizia
Origin: Italian, Latin| Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lat-teet-zee-ah
Meaning: This pretty Latin variation of Letitia means gladness, which there will be plenty of when your little girl is born.
Lia
Origin: Italian, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-uh
Meaning: The Italian variation of Leah, which is Hebrew for weary or bringer of good news.
Livia
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Liv-ee-uh
Meaning: Originally the name of the powerful wife of the Emperor Augustus, this Italian version of Olivia means blue or envious.
Ludovica
Origin: Italian, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Loo-do-vee-kuh
Meaning: A hugely popular name in Italy. Ludovica is a feminine version of Louis. Meaning famous in war, it lends itself to very cute nicknames like Lulu.
Luisa
Origin: Italian, Spanish,German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Loo-ee-suh
Meaning: As with many Italian baby names, this pretty name is actually derived from a German name – in this case, Ludwig. It means famous battle. Italian composer Verdi also was also inspired by this name for his opera Luisa Miller.
Luna
Origin: Italian, Spanish, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Loo-na
Meaning: The name of the Roman goddess of the moon, Luna is derived straight from the Latin word for moon. Chosen by Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend for their daughter.
Maina
Origin: Italian, African, Indian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: May-nah
Meaning: As Italian baby names go, this name is a mix of cultural influences. Maina was originally an Italian surname for those people who lived in the Italian alps. It means rebellion.
Margherita
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Marg-ur-ee-tuh
Meaning: A variant of Margaret – and not the pizza – this pretty Italian name means pearl.
Martina
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mar-teena
Meaning: Popular in both Italy and Spain. Martina comes from the Roman god of Mars. St. Martina is a patron saint of Rome.
Massima
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mas-si-ma
Meaning: A cute Italian baby name that means the greatest – no pressure there then!
Mia
Origin: Italian, Scandinavian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mee-uh
Meaning: Mia means mine and is often used a nickname for girl’s names Amelia, Emilia, and Miriam.
Milana
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mill-ah-nah
Meaning: Want to pay homage to the fashion capital of Italy? Then choose this unusual girl’s name, which means from Milan.
Mirabella
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mir-a-bellah
Meaning: Bored of Isabella? Then why not plump for this gorgeous Italian name, which means wonderful.
Neroli
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: N-row-lee
Meaning: An essential oil used frequently in perfume. Taken from the bitter orange tree, orange is a colour associated with joy and sunshine!
Noemi
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: No-em-ee
Meaning: As Italian baby names go, this is a super cute meaning for any baby. Noemi means my delight. It’s the Italian and Spanish version of Naomi.
Orazia
Origin: Italian, Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-raze-ea
Meaning: A female version of Horace, this unusual Sicilian name means timekeeper.
Oriana
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-ee-ana
Meaning: A pretty Italian name that goes back to medieval times. It has lots of literary connections, including Tennyson’s poem called The Ballad of Oriana. It means dawn.
Ornella
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-nel-ah
Meaning: A pretty Italian girl’s name which means flowering ash tree.
Orsa
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Or-sah
Meaning: An Italian variation of Ursula, this short and sweet name means little she-bear.
Pamina
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pah-mee-nuh
Meaning: Forget Pam, we’re all about Pamina – especially as it has the cutest meaning, little honey.
Raffaella
Origin: Italian, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Raf-ay-ell-uh
Meaning: An Italian name that means god heals, Raffaella is the Italian form of the name Raphaela.
Renata
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ren-ah-ta
Meaning: With origins in the Latin ‘renatus’, this Italian baby name means reborn.
Roma
Origin: Italian, Hindu | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Roh-ma
Meaning: An alternative place name to Florence, Roma is also a Hindu name meaning one with shiny hair.
Romelia
Origin: Italian, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ro-mee-lee-ah
Meaning: A name with roots in both Germany and Italy. Possibly derived from the Germanic name Romilda, which means famous battle. However, it also has connections to the Roman given name Romanus, meaning from Rome.
Santuzza
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: San-tuu-zah
Meaning: Italian baby names from Sicily often end in -uzza as seen by this Sicilian version of girl’s name Santa. It means holy, blessed or saintly.
Saverina
Origin: Italian, German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sav-er-rina
Meaning: Saverina comes from Sicily and is the feminine form of Xavier. It means the new house.
Serafina
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Cera-feena
Meaning: The seraphim were an order of angels. Described by Isaiah in the Bible as having six wings each. It means fiery. Can also be spelt Seraphina.
Serena
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Suh-ree-nuh
Meaning: The name of an early Chrisitan saint, Serena is derived from the Latin ‘serenus’, meaning calm or serene.
Serenella
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Se-ren-ella
Meaning: An Italian variant of Serena, this pretty girl’s name isn’t that popular outside of Italy. Another bonus is that it comes with the calm meaning of serene.
Sienna
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: See-ennah
Meaning: This pretty colour name comes from the name of the iron-rich clay – a burnt red shade – in the Italian city, Siena. It’s seen a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to the actress Sienna Miller – even Princess Beatrice chose this pretty Italian baby name for her first born.
Sistine
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sis-teen
Meaning: This pretty Italian name, chosen by Sylvester Stallone for his daughter, comes from the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. Michelangelo painted the ceiling in the chapel in the early 1500s, so this would make a perfect choice for any artistic parents out there.
Sofia
Origin: Italian, Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: So-fee-ah
Meaning: The number one girl’s name in Italy, Sofia comes from the Greek word for wisdom.
Stefani
Origin: Italian, German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Stef-an-ee
Meaning: As Italian baby names go this Italian version of Stephanie is A-list material – it’s Lady Gaga’s real name and means garland or crown.
Terza
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tair-tza
Meaning: If you’re expecting baby number three, Terza makes a great choice as it simply means third.
Tosca
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tos-kah
Meaning: The name of an opera by Puccini makes this Italian name a great choice for music lovers. It means from Tuscany.
Veru
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ve-roo
Meaning: This Sicilian version of Veronica feels really modern. It means true image.
Viola
Origin: Italian, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Vi-oh-lah
Meaning: A flower name that’s not as obvious as Dasiy or Poppy. This name was inspired by the violet flower. While this isn’t as popular in the UK and USA as other flower names, it is a common name in Italy.
Vittora
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Vee-tor-yuh
Meaning: A name means victory and triumphant. This Italian version of Victoria is a powerful choice for your baby girl.
Vivia
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Vih-vee-ah
Meaning: A more modern version of Vivian, this pretty girl’s name means life.