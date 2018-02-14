Unisex names: Gender neutral names for your baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for some inspiration when it comes to unisex baby names? We've got some lovely gender neutral baby names to choose from including Ray, Alex and Remi.

It can be pretty hard picking a name for your bundle of joy, let alone thinking of a gender neutral name if you’re not keen on finding out the sex before the birth.

However, there are plenty of unisex names out there so picking a name can be made a little easier, and the sex of your unborn can remain a surprise until the big day.

Unisex names are set to be a massive baby name trend for 2017 – one that’s been gathering popularity for the last few years and is now bigger than ever.

Nameberry have even released a list of the most popular baby names that can be used for boys or girls chosen by parents so far this year.

Most popular unisex baby names 2017

Quincy

Remi

Winter

Ellis

Briar

Indigo

Sage

Sasha

Ray

Interested, but don’t want to go for a gender neutral name that’s already climbing the charts? Here are 50 ideas which are totally unisex. Some may surprise you, like Kerry and Wallace, but we’ve discovered that there are more than a few famous faces who go by gender neutral names, like Drew Barrymore and Morgan Freeman.

Did their parents pick a name before they knew if they were having a girl or a boy? Who knows, but we rather like this list of ideas. Have a browse through these best unisex baby names from Nameberry and Baby Centre and see if you can find the perfect moniker for your little one…

Alex Eddy Jesse Reign Addison Eli Kerry River Aubrey Evan Kendall Sam Ash Frankie Marley Sandy Bailey Freddie Morgan Sasha Billy Gale Parker Stevie Brice Glen Pat Tanner Brook Gray Peyton Taylor Charlie Harper Quinn Wallace Corey Hayden Rey West Daryl Indiana Reese Wren Drew Jade Robin Wynne Dakota Jamie

Would you choose/have you chosen a unisex baby name for your little one? We’d love to hear it. Let us know by leaving a comment below!