20 lesser-known floral baby names (we're looking at you, Linden) predicted to be big in 2024 - but would you choose them?
Nature-loving parents will be spoilt for choice with these picks...
Florals are in for 2024, and not just on clothing. These baby names are expected to surge in popularity next year...
For expectant parents, choosing a baby name is often priority number one on the to-do list after finding out about the pregnancy. It can feel like a lot of pressure to get the name just right for your bundle of joy - after all, they'll probably have it for the rest of their life.
Going for a classic option with enduring appeal is often the route parents take, and some of the most popular baby names out there are flower baby names and nature baby names. Over the years they have continued to blossom and bloom, with Lilys, Roses and Daisies often appearing on the school register.
And this trend is predicted to continue in 2024, but for parents after more of a unique baby name for their new arrival, there are a few lesser-known options expected to be big next year. After analysing historical ONS data dating back to 1906, flower delivery service Eflorist has predicted the top 20 floral-inspired names for baby girls and boys in 2024.
The top three names for girls are Juniper, Azalea and Blossom, while the top predictions for boys are Orion, Rowan and Ren. Keep reading to see the full list of floral-inspired baby names that Eflorist are expecting to see rise in 2024.
Top 10 floral-themed girls names for 2024
- Juniper
- Azalea
- Blossom
- Poppy
- Lily
- Daisy
- Jasmine
- Rose
- Indigo
- Violet
Top 10 floral-themed boys names for 2024
- Orion
- Rowan
- Ren
- Jared
- Florian
- Basil
- Linden
- Cedar
- Thorn
- Hollis
David Denyer, Flower Expert at Eflorist, commented on the name predictions, saying: "From looking into historical trends, we can see a clear connection with parents being increasingly drawn to names that evoke a sense of beauty and individuality.
"Each name carries its own unique story, and we anticipate these floral-inspired names to blossom not only in popularity, but also in the hearts of new parents who want a meaningful name for their little ones.
"These 2024 predictions reflect a trend towards meaningful names that carry a connection to the beauty of the natural world, and we are sure to expect to see more flower-themed names blossoming in years to come."
Top girl's name Juniper means 'young' or 'evergreen', while in Ancient Norse tradition juniper was used for healing and purification purposes, making it a strong name for a baby girl.
Meanwhile, Azalea is a symbol of abundance and Blossom symbolises new beginnings and beauty.
Top boy's name Orion is associated with good health and happiness, while second place Rowan is a flower which traditionally was used for protection. In Celtic mythology, it is known as the ‘tree of life’ and inspires courage and wisdom.
Ren also has a beautiful meaning - in Japanese culture, it's the Buddhist symbol of perfection and purity, while in many other cultures, it's used as a symbol of good luck and fortune.
If you're an expectant parent, you might want to check out these maternity robes or find out how maternity pay is calculated. And if you know someone who's expecting a baby, we've rounded up the best gifts for new mums too.
Ellie is Goodto's Feature Editor
