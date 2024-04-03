Bird-inspired baby names are set to be popular after this celebrity chose one - from Raven to Phoenix, check out these 11 choices

As bird-inspired baby names are predicted to be popular among new parents, we share 11 options for your new arrival.

Nature baby names are often a popular choice and, as the weather begins to warm up, spring baby names are on the up too. Now, there's a new unique baby name trend that takes inspiration from the natural world, and one Hollywood actress has given it her seal of approval.

On 23 March, Cameron Diaz announced the arrival of a baby boy with her musician husband Benji Madden. Sharing an illustration with the quote "A little bird whispered to me", the pair announced on Instagram, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son Cardinal Madden".

Cardinal birds are known for their bright red colour (although the females are brown with a red crest) and can be found in southeastern Canada and through the eastern United States. Cameron and Benji are already parents to daughter Raddix, born in 2020, so Cardinal's arrival makes them a family of four.

Though the couple haven't shared the inspiration behind their chosen baby name, bird-inspired names are far from uncommon. Some have a more obvious link to their avian inspiration - such as Dove and Robin - while others might not seem bird-inspired on the surface.

We've shared 11 bird-related baby names for new parents to take inspiration from...

11 bird-inspired baby names

Jonah: A Hebrew name that means "dove." Phoenix: In both Greek and Egyptian mythology, the Phoenix is a bird that burns itself to ashes every five hundred years and is then born again. Wren: This name comes from the Old English word wrenna, which was given to the tiny songbird with a big voice. Callum: This is the Gaelic Scottish version of the late Latin name Columba, which means "dove." Raven: Used as a given name since at least the Viking Age, when Hrafn was an Old Norse boys' name (though Raven is now more common as a girls' name). Corbin: This name is rooted in the Latin word corvus, which means "raven." Jay: Jay started out as a nickname for any number of names beginning with the letter J, like Jason or James, and is a bird name by coincidence. Mavis: Mavis is derived from an old French word for the song thrush. Robin: The name of a red-breasted bird - a harbinger of spring - Robin is also a nickname for the old French name Robert, meaning "bright and famous." Paloma: Paloma is a Spanish girls' name that also means "dove." Dove: Originally coming from the Old Norse word dofa, Dove is the name given to the white birds that symbolise peace.

If you're still searching for that perfect baby name, why not give our baby name generator a whirl or this Tinder for baby names app? You can also find inspiration in the oddest of places, from country music to these priceless millionaire baby names!