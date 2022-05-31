Country baby names: 100+ country style baby names for boys and girls

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Country baby names are so much more than Nashville, guitars and cowboys – they’re unique, creative and full of history.

Choosing your baby’s name is a huge deal and the pressure to get it right is very real. How does it sound shortened? What would the full initials spell? Does if go with their surname? There are just so many variables to consider. And we have you covered with as much choice to narrow down as possible. Now, fans of unusual baby name or a cool unisex baby name, will love country baby names. In the southern states of America, it’s tradition for babies to be given their grandmother’s maiden name as their first name, which may account for most popular baby names like Taylor, Brantley and Marshall.

Then of course there’s country music, which has given us legends like Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash – singers that have interesting histories and record authentic songs full of stories and heartbreak. It’s no surprise that names inspired by the music – such as Cash, Loretta and Patsy – are becoming more popular with parents in the States and further afield.

Jennie Longdon, a presenter on Absolute Radio Country, is currently pregnant with her first child and considering a country and western baby name. “Country music is a celebration of roots, close family bonds, hometown pride and real, true love,” she tells us. “When we think of starting or expanding a family, things like honesty, trust, dependability, and memory-making are all fundamental factors we hope for.”

She continued: “Something that I’ve discovered when looking through the options is that so many country legends have first and last names that could both be considered. Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Buck Owens… Think two for the price of one!”

So, whether you love a bit of honky-tonk or just want a name that’s a bit more unique, check out our list of country baby names. Here’s to seeing a lot more kids called Dolly, Reba or Blake in the future – yee-haw!

Country baby names for girls

Annelle

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: An-nelle

Meaning: Daryl Hannah’s character in Steel Magnolias sported this pretty Southern moniker, which means God has favoured me.

Blanche

Origin: French, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Blan-sh

Meaning: Blanche was a royal name in France and was then brought to England by the French wife of Henry I, however, it’s probably best known for being the name of the Southern belle protagonist Blanche Dubois in Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire. It means white or pure.

Carolina

Origin: French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Caro-line-a

Meaning: South Carolina is a Southern state, which gives this name a country feeling. A more modern take on Carol, it means free man.

Cat

Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kat

Meaning: Nothing says country more than a Western, especially when the hero is female! Jane Fonda played Cat Ballou in the 1965 movie of the same name, and diminutive of Catherine makes for a nice modern moniker. It means pure.

Chelsea

Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Chel-see

Meaning: A place name associated with London and New York, this name actually gets full country credentials by being the name of a song sung by the queen of country and western, Reba McEntire. Somebody’s Chelsea is about a man who was married to his late wife for 60 years and still feels lucky to have known and loved her – aw!

Cheyenne

Origin: Hebrew, Sioux | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shai-an

Meaning: Cheyenne – has multiple origins and meanings – the Hebrew meaning is gift of god, while the Native America meaning is people of a different language. It is also the capital of Wyoming, which is pure cowboy territory – rodeos, stetsons and gun slingers all feature heavily.

Clarabelle

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Klar-uh-bell

Meaning: As country baby names go, this modern moniker is adding belle onto this classic name immediately takes it from French to the deep south. A pretty name it has a pretty meaning – bright, famous.

Corrine

Origin: Greek, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kuh-reen

Meaning: A name that featured in the 1941 country classic Corrine, Corina by Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, it means maiden.

Crissie

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kris-see

Meaning: A name with great musical heritage thanks to Chrissie Hynde and Crissie Rhodes from UK country and western band, The Shires. A cooler variant of Christina, it means follower of Christ.

Crystal

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kris-tal

Meaning: As country baby names go this is A-list. Crystal Gayle is a country and western singer, probably best known for her ’70s hit Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue. A lovely gem name, it can also be spelt with a K for a bit of an ’80s throwback (Dynasty, anyone?)

Dakota

Origin: Sioux | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Da-koh-tah

Meaning: A unisex name that refers to the Native American tribe and the midwest American states, it means friendly. It could also mean famous as both Dakota Johnson and Fanning have had huge success in Hollywood.

Delaney

Origin: Irish, French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: De-lay-nee

Meaning: Perfect for boys and girls, this Irish name means dark challenger. It’s also an area in the southern state of Arkansas.

Delia

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dee-ee-uh

Meaning: While this girl’s name has one foot in Greek history – meaning born on the island of Delos, the island home of Apollo and Artemis – the other cowboy-clad foot is definitely in country territory thanks to Johnny Cash’s hit, Delia’s Gone.

Delta

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Del-tah

Meaning: The fourth letter of the Greek alphabet creates this very stylish name shared by Aussie singer and actress, Delta Goodrem. It was also the name of a song – Delta Dawn by – country and western star, Tanya Tucker.

Destry

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Dess-tree

Meaning: Chosen by Steven Spielberg for one of his daughters in 1996, this unique name means warhorse. He was probably inspired by the western, Destry Rides Again starring Marlene Dietrich and Jimmy Stewart.

Dixie

Origin: LatinFrench | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dix-ee

Meaning: This place name, which means I have spoken or tenth, could be problematic as a name due to its connections with slavery and white privilege. This didn’t stop celeb couple Lily Aldridge and Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill choosing it for their daughter – although they did add Pearl to their baby girl’s name – Dixie Pearl – giving it a proper country feel.

Dolly

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Doll-lee

Meaning: Not only is it the name of one of the greatest music stars ever – Dolly Parton – but this girl’s name also means gift of god or a blessing.

Dottie

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dot-tee

Meaning: Dottie West was one of the groundbreaking country and western female artists alongside Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. A diminutive of Dorothy, this cute name means gift of God.

Emmylou

Origin: American | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Emm-ee Loo

Meaning: This mix of the names Emmy and Lou create one very unique name. Emmylou Harris is an infamous country star, which gives this name added star factor!

Faith

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fay-th

Meaning: A lovely virtue name that’s also a popular country name thanks to singing superstar Faith Hill. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also chose the name for one of their daughters.

Georgia

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-jah

Meaning: A popular choice in England, this baby name came in at number 9 in 2020 – it’s the feminine version of George and means earth.

Hadley

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Had-lee

Meaning: A gender-neutral name meaning heather meadow. This baby name has been in the top 100s since 2014.

Indi

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: In-dee

Meaning: The name Indi means independent. A true maverick of a girls’ name, and the shortened version of Indiana.

Ida

Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eye-da

Meaning: This short and sweet moniker means youthful. This is of continental Germanic origin and was popular among the Normans, who brought it to England

Jolene

Origin: Hebrew, French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jo-leen

Meaning: It’s an invented name that may come from Joanne, meaning God is gracious, and possibly the French jolie, meaning beautiful. It’s also possibly the most famous name song sung by the queen of country, Dolly Parton.

Kacey

Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ka-cee

Meaning: An updated version of Casey, this unisex name gets its country credentials from Kacey Musgraves, a multi-Grammy winning country singer. It means watchful or vigilant.

Lainey

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lane-ee

Meaning: As country baby names go this moniker means bright or shining light and is always a great choice for your little girl, and one shining country star is Lainey Wilson! It can also be spelt Laney.

LeAnn

Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-ann

Meaning: LeAnn Rhimes means this French name has a dose of country! A mixture of Lee and Ann, it means lion man.

Liberty

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation:

Meaning: A virtue name that became popular in the mid 19th Century, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is a cult western starring John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart.

Loretta

Origin: Latin, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lor-etta

Meaning: While it may mean bay laurel, this country name is packed full of glamour, thanks to Loretta Young, who was a big American film and TV star in the ’40s and ’50s.

Lucille

Origin: Latin, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Loo-seel

Meaning: This vintage goes way back – yes, even before 1950s comedian Lucille Ball – to the Roman Empire. It’s also the name of a song by country legend Kenny Rogers. It means light so is a great name for any baby born in the lighter, summer days.

Mae

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May

Meaning: As country baby names go this is a beautiful shortened version of Margaret, this name first hit the dizzy heights in the ’30s and ’40s thanks to actress Mae West. It means pearl. Just add to any other name such as Ella, Gracie or Orla to give a real Southern feel to any little girl’s name.

Magnolia

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mag-now-lee-uh

Meaning: A lovely Southern belle name, which was made famous via the iconic musical Showboat. It means Magnol’s flower and can be shortened to a variety of sweet names such as Noa, Maggie and Nollie.

Martie

Origin: Aramaic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mar-tee

Meaning: A variation of Martha, this cute country name gets a dose of cool thanks to The Chicks Martie Maguire. It means lady.

Nellie

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Neh-lee

Meaning: As a girl’s name Nellie is a variant of Cornelia (Latin), Eleanor (Greek), and Nelly (English). It means horn or sun ray.

Patsy

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pat-see

Meaning: One of the first ever country artists to cross over into the mainstream, Pasty Cline is the ultimate country icon! A shortened, cooler version of Patricia, it means noble.

Rayna

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ray-nah

Meaning: This country name was given to Connie Nielsen’s character in the TV show Nashville and means song of the Lord. Can also be spelt Reina or Reyna.

Reba

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ree-bah

Meaning: A name that’s great if it’s your fourth baby as it means fourth-born! It’s also the moniker of huge country star and actress, Reba McEntire.

Rosie

Origin: Latin, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roh-see

Meaning: As country baby names go this was popular in Victoria times, Rosie is seeing a rise in popularity. It quite simply means rose and was in the title of the Buck Owens song, Sweet Rosie Jones.

Ruby

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roo-bee

Meaning: This gorgeous gemstone name has lots of musical connections. For country fans, it has connections to Kenny Rogers and his hit Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.

Savannah

Origin: Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sa-van-nah

Meaning: Savannah means flat tropical grassland. It’s also a city in Georgia, USA.

Scarlet

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Scar-let

Meaning: Meaning red, this country name was first name famous by the ultimate Southern belle, Scarlet O’Hara, the lead character in the novel and film Gone With The Wind.

Scout

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Scowt

Meaning: Chosen by Demi Moore and Bruce Willis for their middle daughter, they were inspired by To Kill A Mockingbird, set in Alabama. It gets added country cachet as singing duo Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon chose it for their son.

Shania

Origin: Native American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shan-eye-a

Meaning: We doubt Eilleen Edwards would’ve have quite the sass that country star Shania Twain had if she hadn’t chosen to changed her name. It means I’m on my way and any little girl with this country name surely would be.

Shelby

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shell-bee

Meaning: A name with definite southern associations thanks to Juliet Robert’s character in Steel Magnolias, Shelby means estate on the ledge.

Sunday

Origin: Norse | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sun-day

Meaning: The oldest daughter to country singer Keith Urban and Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman, Sunday comes from the name of the sun goddess Sunna. Chosen by Keith apparently because he considers Sunday to be the loneliest day.

Tammy

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Tam-mee

Meaning: A short form of Tamara, Tammy means date palm tree. It’s also the moniker of the ‘First Lady Of Country’ Tammy Wynette so is the perfect choice if you want a country name with an injection of heritage thrown in.

Taylor

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tay-lor

Meaning: As country baby names go this is an English occupational name, Taylor literally means a tailor. While she may be a major pop star now, Taylor Swift began her career as a country artist giving this name a real country twang. The nickname Tay is super cute.

Vienna

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ve-en-ah

Meaning: While an Austrian country may not seem particularly country, in the 1954 western Johnny Guitar, it was the name of Joan Crawford’s cowgirl character.

Virginia

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ver-gin-yah

Meaning: Meaning chaste maiden. From the personal name Virginia, a vernacular form of Latin Verginius.

Willa

Origin: German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Will-ah

Meaning: Derived from the German name Wilhelmina, this cute country name means resolute protection. It was recently chosen by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for the name of their first-born.

Wynonna

Origin: Sioux Indian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Win-oh-nah

Meaning: One half of daughter/mother combo, The Judds, Wynonna is the Native American version of the more common Winona and means first-born.

Country baby names for boys

Austin

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Os-tin

Meaning: A state in Texas, this country-sounding boy’s name actually derives from the rather formal Augustine and means great or magnificent.

Beau

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Bow

Meaning: Beau means beautiful in French and is a popular baby name with celebrities – both Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Louise Redknapp have sons named Beau. It has a southern Gone With The Wind charm that somehow feels very modern.

Blake

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bleyk

Meaning: This unisex name was originally as a surname in England derived from a nickname – uh? It gets even more confusing – both fair-haired and dark. It gets its country credentials thanks to Blake Shelton, American country singer and Mr Gwen Stefani.

Boone

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Boon

Meaning: A baby boy’s name meaning good or blessing. While Boone might have you thinking of American frontiersman Daniel Boone, the name has a French origin that gives it a touch of elegance.

Brantley

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Brant-lee

Meaning: Originally an English surname, its meaning packs a punch – sword and fiery torch. Brantley Gilbert gives it that extra edge thanks to his country-rock fusion.

Buck

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Buck

Meaning: This nature name has plenty of country swagger. It means male deer. Interestingly in the 18th century, it was used to describe a dashing, fashionable man.

Caleb

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cash

Meaning: A diminutive of Cassius, it’s also the surname of country king, Johnny Cash. A good choice if you want to pay tribute to the man in black, but want something more unique than Johnny. It means hollow.

Cash

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cash

Meaning: As country baby names go this is a classic, diminutive of Cassius, it’s also the surname of country king, Johnny Cash. A good choice if you want to pay tribute to the man in black, but want something more unique than Johnny. It means hollow.

Cassidy

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cass-i-dee

Meaning: As country baby names go, this moniker goes way back to 1300. It means curly-haired and gets a dose of cowboy thanks to western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

Clay

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Klay

Meaning: Derived from the surname Clayton, Clay means sticky earth or clay worker.

Clint

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cl-int

Meaning: A shortened version of Clinton, Clint has a cooler edge to it thanks to the likes of Clint Eastwood. It means hilltop town.

Cooper

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Coo-pur

Meaning: A name that used to indicate the bearer’s occupation – in this case a barrel maker – it’s also a reference to old style movie star Gary Cooper, who starred in many a western.

Dallas

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dal-las

Meaning: It might sound like the ultimate country name, thanks to the city of Dallas in Texas, but this boy’s name actually comes from Scotland, where it means from the dales or meadow dwelling.

Dalton

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dal-ton

Meaning: Despite having its origins firmly in England, thanks to the outlaws, the Dalton Gang, it definitely has great country credentials. It means the settlement in the valley.

Deacon

Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dee-ken

Meaning: A Greek name that means dusty one, servant or messenger, it received a recent boost in popularity thanks to Decon in the huge TV hit, Nashville.

Drew

Origin: Greek | Style: Clasic | Pronunciation: Droo

Meaning: A shortened version of Andrew, Drew means strong and manly. It’s been given a country boost thanks to Taylor Swift and one of her very first singles, Teardrops on My Guitar, where she sang about a boy Drew who had broken her heart.

Duke

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Duke

Meaning: As country baby names go this is also a rank in English nobility, Duke was also the king of the western, John Wayne’s nickname.

Dwight

Origin: German, Dutch | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dwite

Meaning: While this boy’s name derives from Europe, thanks to pioneering country star Dwight Yoakam, it definitely has a country twang. It means white or blond.

Earl

Origin: English, Norse | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Url

Meaning: An English aristocratic title, Earl means nobleman or prince, however Earl is about as country as it gets — and even made it in the title of the The Chicks’ song Goodbye Earl.”

Faron

Origin: French, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fah-rohn

Meaning: Faron Young was a midcentury country singer known as The Hillbilly Heartthrob, however, this name comes from French and English, meaning handsome servant.

Garth

Origin: Scandinavian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Garth

Meaning: Despite its Scandi origins, this name got its country twang via Nashville megastar Garth Brooks. It means groundskeeper or enclosure.

Gentry

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jen-tree

Meaning: While Gentry means aristocracy, it definitely has some country heritage! Modern country singer Jessica Andrews features the name in her song When Gentry Plays Guitar, while Bobbie Gentry was a trailblazing country singer in the ’60s and ’70s.

Gunnar

Origin: Scandinavian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Gun-nar

Meaning: A major character in Nashville, Gunnar actually has Norse roots and means bold warrior.

Hank

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hank

Meaning: Hank Williams was one of American’s first big country stars, and this country variation of Henry means estate ruler.

Houston

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hew-ston

Meaning: A Scottish surname, Houston has a nice western feel thanks to its location within Texas. It means Hugh’s town.

Huckleberry

Origin: English, America | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hank

Meaning: One for those parents who love a good book and a really unusual name. Huckleberry Finn was the hero of the famous Mark Twain novel, and it was chosen by Bear Grylls for his third son. The nickname Huck is a really cute alternative.

Jackson

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jack-son

Meaning: As country baby names go this is the most literal name ever – it means the son of Jack! The most notable namesake is American artist Jackson Pollock and it was chosen by country singer/songwriter Steve Moakler for his first son.

Jed

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jed

Meaning: As country baby names go this is a classic lovely southern-sounding name, Jed, which is short for the more-of-a-mouthful Jedediah, means beloved of God.

Jesse

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jess-ee

Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, Jesse means gift. Jesse James was a notorious American outlaw from Missouri.

Jimmie

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jim-mee

Meaning: is it us or does adding an ‘ee’ sound to the end of any name make it feel more country? Jimmy is a cuter version of the much more vintage Jim and means supplanter.

Johnny

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jon-nee

Meaning: The man in black -Johnny Cash – is probably the ultimate in country and western music, which is why this classic name is perfect for those looking for something with a little yee-ha in it. It means God is gracious.

Kane

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keyn

Meaning: This country boy’s name means spear. While it can also be spelt Cain or Cane, country star Kane Brown prefers this version.

Kenny

Origin: Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ken-nee

Meaning: As country baby names go this is a version of Kenneth, Kenny gets the ultimate country thumbs up thanks to Dolly’s duet partner, Kenny Rogers It means born of fire or handsome.

Kent

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kent

Meaning: It may have an English heritage and mean edge, but Kent definitely has a cowboy feel to it.

Lincoln

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lin-con

Meaning: A presidential name with clout and A-list appeal – it’s been chosen by country star Big Kenny Alphin for his son, while Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard chose it for their daughter. It means town by the pool.

Marshall

Origin: French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mar-shul

Meaning: A name with a hint of cowboy, this French name was originally a surname that means one who looks after horses. It also has a cool rap edge thanks to Marshall Mathers III, aka Eminem.

Memphis

Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mem-fiss

Meaning: A place name that goes all the way from Ancient Egypt to the US southern city. It means enduring and beautiful. Country star Jason Aldean and wife, former American Idol star Brittany Kerr, chose the name for their first-born son.

Merle

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Merl

Meaning: As country baby names go this unisex name means blackbird, it’s also the name of one of country’s original stars Merle Haggard.

Nash

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nash

Meaning: While this is a shortened version of the home of country music, Nashville, this name is as English as they come and means by the ash tree.

Nelson

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nel-son

Meaning: If it’s good enough for one of Celine Dion’s son, it’s good enough for any parent after a vintage name with clout! Willie Nelson is also one of the top country and western stars, so if you’re looking for a country name with extra star power, this is it.

Presley

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pres-lee

Meaning: While this old-fashioned name might mean priest’s meadow, it comes with a huge slice of country, thanks to being the surname of one of the deep south’s most famous exports ever, Elvis Presley. Cindy Crawford chose it for her son, although it’s also becoming more popular for girls as well.

Ryker

Origin: German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ry-kur

Meaning: Coming from the German surname, Riker, this boy’s name means rich. Chosen by country star Lee Brice for his son born in 2020.

Sonny

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sun-ee

Meaning: Quite literally it means son. Sonny James was a legendary country singer, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007.

Tennessee

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ten-uh-see

Meaning: Chosen by Reese Witherspoon for her youngest son in honour her Southern heritage – she was raised in Nashville, Tennessee – this country name can be shortened to Ten.

Tex

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tex

Meaning: If Texas is too country, then choose this short and sweet version instead. Definitely has major country appeal, but with a cooler edge.

Vernon

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tex

Meaning: A previous aristocratic British surname yet to be revived. It means place of alders.

Wade

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Wey-d

Meaning: This name has Anglo-Saxon origins and means at the river crossing or river ford. It’s also the name of ’90s country singer, Wade Hayes.

Waylon

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Way-lon

Meaning: Yes, Waylon is the name of a Simpsons character, but it’s also the name of country royalty thanks to Waylon Jennings. It means land beside the road.

West

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: West

Meaning: A good country name through and through – and probably one of the more wearable directional names – it means western meadow. Was also chosen by country singer Randy Houser for his baby boy, but can also be used for a girl.

Woody

Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Wood-ee

Meaning: Made famous by the coolest cowboy ever from Toy Story, Woody means from the row of houses by a wood.

Wyatt

Origin: English, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Wy-att

Meaning: As country baby names go, this goes back to the wild, wild west thanks to the famous sheriff Wyatt Earp. The name means brave in war or wood.

