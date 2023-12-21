This once popular baby name trend is going out of fashion, but there's a unisex option that's bucking the trend
Would you choose one of these baby names?
Travel might be on the rise, but geographical baby names are down - here are the monikers going out of fashion.
For expectant parents, nailing down your baby's name is an important task - but it's certainly not an easy one. Do you go for one of the coolest baby names or settle on a unique baby name instead? With so many monikers to choose from, it can feel overwhelming.
At GoodtoKnow, we know a thing or two about baby names - including what's trending and what's not. And while taking a look at the most popular baby names of 2023 can provide some inspiration, it can also be helpful to know the names that are falling out of favour.
And we've noticed one particular baby name trend that has dwindled in the past year. According to Baby Center, geographical names are going out of fashion. They note, "Although travel has increased post-pandemic, names associated with popular cities and states around the world are seeing a sharp decline."
They added that names relating to North American states and cities fared the worst, with Cali down 141 spots, Memphis down 78 spots, Phoenix down 46 spots, Aspen down 43 spots and Dakota down 25 spots.
International destinations didn’t fare much better: Sydney is down 121 spots, London is down 56 spots, and Cairo is down 55 spots.
However, there is one name bucking the trend: Milan. The Italian-inspired moniker is up 223 spots for girls and 46 spots for boys. In 2023, Milan peaked at it's highest point in Baby Center's baby name chart (at #460 for girls) and has seen a huge increase in usage over the past 20 years.
In 2003, Baby Center records that the name was given to 76 babies per million, but the figure has since jumped up to 222 babies per million in 2018 (the latest data available).
Geographical baby names for girls
- America
- Adelaide
- Sienna
- Florence
- Lucia
- Savannah
- Vienna
- Sydney
- Virginia
- India
Geographical baby names for boys
- Caspian
- Phoenix
- Hudson
- Austin
- Orlando
- Camden
- Oslo
- Rome
- Rio
- Kingston
If you're still searching for that perfect baby name, why not give our baby name generator a whirl? You can also find inspiration in the oddest of places, from country music baby names to these priceless millionaire baby names!
