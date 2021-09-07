87 best non-chocolate advent calendars for 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

On the hunt for non-chocolate advent calendars? You've come to the right place...

Tired of gorging on Cadbury chocolate squares every December morning? Okay, the answer is of course no, we love Cadbury. But then there are days when we wish we could swap our best chocolate advent calendars for something that’s a little more of, well, a surprise.

Luckily, we’re not the only ones that feel this way. In recent years more and more alternative advent calendars have sprung up for sale. And, much to our delight, the array of fillers on offer is getting better and better with each festive season. From our favourite beauty product minis and boozy treats, to some fun activities and the top Christmas toys found in the best kids advent calendars, there really is something for everyone behind those little paper doors. And we’ve rounded up 87 of the best ones below:

The best beauty advent calendars

The Body Shop Share the Joy Advent Calendar 2021

The Body Shop’s advent offering leaves skincare and beauty lovers impressed year after year. The high street favourite’s super festive cardboard calendars are jam packed with fantastic products from so many of their iconic ranges. Three sizes are on offer with a variety of price ranges, offering different amounts of pre-Christmas treats.

L’Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

This L’Occitane Beauty Advent Calendar is perfect for those keen to wake up to a lavish little skincare treat every morning in December. The £55 calendar is worth a whopping £99.50 and is filled with 24 of the French brand’s best-selling luxury skincare, fragrance and body-care products – making it the ideal indulgent countdown to Christmas. Dreamy!

Next Beauty Advent Calendar

Trust Next to deliver the goods this Christmas! Their beauty calendar for 2021 – expected 15 September – has 24 fabulous treats (worth £243) that we’re desperate to get our hands on. From big name brands like Urban Decay, MAC, Kiehl’s and Philip Kingsley – this is a beauty bargain to behold at £69. Plus check out the men’s grooming calendar also available to snap up soon.

Cath Kidston Beauty Shine Bright 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar

While the disappearance of Cath Kidston stores from UK high streets has been an incredibly sad loss – we’re pleased that the British brand’s adorable advent calendars are still available to buy online. This year, they’re making sure December has an abundance of vegan-friendly beauty treats like lip balms, hand creams, bath salts and festive fragrances, all tied up in a box decorated with a gorgeous woodland animal Christmas party scene. Aw! It’s available to buy from October and we can’t wait.

Dove Nourishing Secrets Nourishing Ritual 12 Day Calendar

Dove has launched a £20 12 day Christmas countdown filled with mini Dove Nourishing Secrets products as well as must-have beauty trinkets. Ideal for a loved one who’s sick of chocolate and is ALWAYS running out of bathroom essentials. One of our top advent calendars!

Nivea Ski-Lodge Advent Calendar

Nivea are back with another blinding beauty calendar offering for 2021. Wake up to a different Nivea product each morning – from micellar water to body lotion to a sleep mask and nail file. And the best part? It’s available for under £50. We’ll race you to the checkout!

Nivea Men Advent Calendar 2o21

Score some brownie points with the mister this Christmas – thanks to Nivea Men’s grooming calendar. From shower products to moisturisers and lip balm – it’s got everything a man could need to look his best during the festive season.

The White Company Advent Calendar 2021

All the luxe of The White Company all wrapped up in a 24 door advent calendar? Yes please. From divine smelling candles, to skincare and chic scents – you’ll have to exercise some patience not to open them all in on go!

LookFantastic Advent Calendar 2021

The LookFantastic Advent Calendar for 2021 is a bargain you will not want to miss. The £85 countdown has a generous 25 doors and is jam packed with a staggering £414 worth of beauty products. Yep, you read that right. This one has sold out for six years in a row, so we recommend snapping it up if you fancy getting your hands on it.

OPI Advent Calendar 2021

The mother of all nail polish calendars – OPI’s fantastic advent gives you 24 polish shades that promise to bring joy all year round. Expected 1 October, this year’s set includes a vast variety of colour and a few sparkly shades – plus your basic topcoat, strengthener and base coat.

Lush Advent Calendar 2021

Honestly, nothing says ‘cosy winter night in’ quite like an evening of Lush pampering. Lush is providing all the goods you’ll need to make every December night a super-chilled and sweet-smelling one with its 2020 advent calendar. It contains 24 bath, shower and body treats with Christmassy classics like the Golden Wonder Bath Bomb, the Candy Cane Bubble Bar and the Snow Fairy Shampoo Bar.

No7 Beauty Calendar 2021

With a full 25 days worth of treats, No7’s is one of the more generous advent calendars out there. Last year’s sold out in record time so we recommend signing up to their waiting list now to avoid disappointment!

Soap & Glory 24 Days to Prep into Christmas Advent Calendar 2021

Soap & Glory’s 2021 advent calendar offering is set to be nothing short of glorious. The iconically cute cosmetics brand has put together quite the selection for this 24 day countdown – with all of the best picks from the Soap & Glory bath and body range and the innovative beauty line. Grace your bathroom with pretty pink bottles of potions with ultra-punny names this December as you open little cardboard doors to find the likes of The Scrub Of Your Life Body Buffer, Sexy Mother Pucker Plumping Lip Gloss, A Cream Come True Body Butter and loads more. Last year’s calendar was on sale for £24, with a similar price expected for the 2021 edition

Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar

Worth over £385.20, the Feelunique 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar contains all sorts of thrilling beauty treats. With products from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Nars and Elemis hidden within the 25 day countdown – this is one is sure to delight any beauty lovers. Even more excitingly, they claim it’s their best one yet – so don’t delay in ordering.

Benefit The MORE, The Merrier Advent Calendar 2021

Get your hands on some of Benefit’s bestselling beauty wonders for under £60. Worth a whopping £132.46, this 12 piece set features fun-size and miniature offerings of their coveted brow and mascaras products, plus gorgeous pore primers and face powders too. This is one

GlossyBox Advent Calendar 2021

Feel gorgeous this Christmas with a little help from Glossybox and their bumper beauty calendar for 2021. Behind the beautifully presented pink and white marble front are 25 doors with beauty offerings worth £465. That’s not bad for a box that’s just £85 for subscribers or £105 to non-members. They’re keeping their lips sealed on this year’s products – but if it’s anything like last years – you can expect big brand names like Pixi, bareMinerals, HUDA beauty and Nails INC.

Jo Loves Advent Calendar 2021

The Queen of Scents, Ms Jo Malone has well and truly outdone herself with this year’s Jo Loves advent calendar. Think candles, lotions, room sprays and of course fragrances both big and on-the-go in heavenly aromas like Patchouli and Pomelo. Plus Christmas specials like the Mulled Wine candle and the Snowflakes room spray. On sale from 7 October both online and at the flagship London store – it’ll set you back £325 – but boy is it worth it!

CIATÉ LONDON Mini Mani Month 2021

There’ll be no excuse for lacklustre nails this Christmas with this jam-packed nail polish advent calendar from CIATÉ London. It features Featuring22 mini Plant Pots, 1 full-size Plant Pot, and a deluxe mini Watermelon Burst Hydrating Primer. The only trouble with this calendar will be choosing a shade to wear on the 25th!

Avon 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar

Get the Christmas countdown started with Avon’s very reasonably priced 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar. Coming complete with 9 full-size products and 3 mini must-haves (that are worth £80) – you’ll find yourself painting your nails one day and adding a pop of colour to your lips on another. The perfect accompaniment to the festive social season.

Holland and Barrett 25 Days of Clean Beauty

If all you want for Christmas is some sustainable, vegan and ‘Clean Beauty’ staples – then Holland and Barrett has your back. Their calendar boosts 25 fabulous products from the likes of REN, Q+A, Evolve and Sukin and all presented in 100% cardboard packaging. Worth £170, the high street favourite has promised that this year’s calendar will be available for under £50 too. Be sure to sign up for email updates now – so you’re front of the queue when it drops.

Lynx Build Up Africa Countdown Gift Set

The Lynx Countdown Calendar Africa has 12 individual gift boxes of Lynx products and themed treats to keep any Lynx lover stocked up over the festive season and smelling fresh way into the New Year. Inside you’ll find full sized and mini bottles of Lynx Africa shower gels and sprays, plus a travel toothbrush, a pair of fetching Lynx branded socks, a USB charger and more.

Revolution Advent Calendar 2021

Revolution Beauty have really delivered the goods with this gorgeus advent calendar – new for 2021. And we love the fact that it includes an extra gift on Christmas Day too! The calendar includes a Reloaded shadow palette, lipsticks, lipglosses, highlighters, makeup brushes and so much more.

Disney Minnie Mouse 12 Days Advent Calendar

Little and big Disney fans alike will love this bespoke beauty range featuring everyone’s favourite female mouse – Minnie. This perfect pink set comes complete with body wash, body lotion, bath salts, bath fizzer, lip balm, hand cream, body puff and nail files. Aka everything you need for some well-earnt me time.

Mad Beauty Pop Princess Advent Calendar

Another fabulous face and body Christmas calendar for Disney fans. We love this very reasonably priced 12 day advent which features a different Disney Princess behind every door. Plus a surprise pint-sized skin treat! Think an Ariel lip balm or a Snow White bath fizzer – and all beautifully wrapped in this pretty-in-pink box too.

Essie Christmas Nail Polish Advent Calendar

We love the ice-cool, Christmas chic packaging to Essie’s must have nail polish advent colour. Just as much as we like what’s inside it! Featuring 8 full size and 9 mini nail polishes, a mini nail polish remover, nail stickers and 5 Essie surprises – it’s excellent value for money. So there’s really no excuse for chipped nails in December with this set sweetie!

Space NK advent calendar 2021

We spy with our little eyes: products by Olaplex, dermalogica, NARS, Jo Loves and The Ordinary. And that’s just a few offerings promised in this year’s Space NK beauty advent calendar. Worth a whopping £740 in total, we insist you sign up to the waiting list to get your hands on this proper Christmas present.

Fortnum’s Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

All we want for Christmas is this fabulous Fortnum and Mason calendar – a real contender for the best beauty calendar of 2021. Chic, luxe and well sized – and that’s just the packaging – this promises a myriad of gorgeous creams, scents and lotion that will leave you feeling first class come the 25th. Available to pre-order now for delivery after 24 October.

Food and Drink Advent Calendars

24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar

If you’ve joined the rum bandwagon this delightful advent calendar will be music to your ears. Filled with 24 rums from 24 countries, plus a pair of tasting glasses, there’s never been a better time to become a rum aficionado.

That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar

Back with a new line-up and design, who doesn’t want to countdown Christmas with with 24 30ml, wax-sealed drams of gin?! There’s a mix of flavours including the suitably festive GIN-gle all the way and a chocolate orange gin. Cheers!

Drinks by the Dram’s Premium Gin Advent Calendar

Feeling fancy? Splash out on this premium gin advent calendar and you’ll get to try 24 specially selected gins from some of the world’s best distilleries.

That Boutique-y Whisky Company’s Advent Calendar

Taste drams from all over the world in this charming whisky-filled advent calendar. From bourbons and blends to barrel-finished beauties, this is one for the whisky-lover in your life and is sure to spice up any winter’s evening.

Virgin Wines Advent Calendar

It’s back and better than ever before. And if you don’t want to be disappointed reserve yours for £10 right now. Available in mixed, red or white, the advent calendars includes 24 mini world-class wines for you to enjoy up to the big day. And for 2021 the Virgin Wines advent calendar comes with a full-size, gold medal-winning bottle of fizz for Christmas Day too! The calendars official on-sale date is 2 November but be quick, they often sell out!

Prosecco O Clock Advent Calendar countdown

This indulgent adult advent calendar is perfect for those who love a glass of fizz. Inside you’ll find bottles of sparkling rosé prosecco, Cava, Brut and much more. It can be refilled time and time again, which makes a great addition to big Christmas parties.

Drinks by the Dram 12 DramTequila & Mezcal Collection

Tequila is about so much more than shots that make you pull strange faces! This advent calendar is a brilliant way to discover a new favourite agave spirit. From smoky mezcal to classic blanco tequila, this special curation of 12 drams is a great alternative countdown to Christmas.

BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2021

We seriously recommend pre-ordering this Brewdog Advent Calendar for 2021 right now – especially because last years sold out by November! Perfect for the craft beer lover in your life – the set contains 24 cans of quality IPAs and Pale Ales – including 14 new 2021 offerings and 6 Christmas specialities. We’ll cheers to that.

Beer Hawk Beery Christmas Advent Calendar

The beer-lover in your life is sure to adore this boozy advent calendar. It’s filled with big brands like Mikkeller, Omnipollo, Thornbridge, Camden and Lervig. Each beer behind the 24 doors is completely different in style so it’s the perfect way to discover something new. Plus, it’s got £110 worth of beer inside.

VIEW AT BEER HAWK | £75

Beerwulf Advent Calendar 2021

With big brands like Brewdog and Beavertown as well as beers from Belgium, the Netherlands, the US and more, this calendar offers a great selection of beers to countdown to Christmas with. Plus, the fun doesn’t stop when you open the door. There’s lots of activities planned for everyday with a host of online content to accompany. So in addition to getting 24 beers, you’ll also get access to virtual events, tastings and other festive content! Sign up for updates on when this bad boy goes live today.

Craft Beer Canvent Calendar

Flavourly’s famous Craft Beer Canvent Calendar has returned for the 2021 festive season… and it’s certainly not one to be missed! Last year, this particular calendar sold out in record time, so we’d pre-order this offering today for free delivery come November. Because who can resist a can of fresh, small-batch and unique craft beer to enjoy each day in the run up to Xmas?

Dry Drinker Alcohol Free Beer Advent Calendar

Now available to pre-order, the Dry Drinker Advent Calendar contains 12 bottles and 12 cans of low and no beers. There’s also a special glass for you to serve your beverage of this day in. From stouts to lively lagers, yule certainly find something you like.

Vodka Explorer Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram

Drinks by the Dram’s vodka filled advent offering gives off some serious wintery energy with a box design that looks just as crisp as the boozy treats inside. Inside the arctic inspired package you’ll find a selection of 30ml wax-sealed drams of vodka from some of the world’s top producers. Perfect for expanding your horizons in the world of vodka or just stocking up your tipple collection.

Joe & Seph’s Tipsy Gourmet Advent Calendar

There’s another Joe and Seph’s offering to know about for 2021 – and we’re sure this one will be popular! The tipsy twist on the popular popcorn advent calendar is perfect for the cocktail enthusiast in your life. With a minimum of 5 per cent alcohol in each of the recipes, there are 24 packs of tipple inspired treats. Flavours include Espresso Martini, Gin & Tonic, Prosecco and Caramel Macchiato & Whisky. You can pre-order now for guaranteed delivery come 20 September…

The Naked Marshmallow Co Boozy Gourmet Advent Calendar

For the first time ever, the Naked Marshmallow Co has launched a tipsy edition to their range. There are six alternating flavours and we’re sure you can agree they all sound amazing. There’s Raspberry & Prosecco, Peach Bellini, Elderflower & Gin, Violet Gin, Passion Fruit Martini and Pina Colada. As with the classic calendar, you can add a toasting kit at checkout (£3.95).

Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar

The serial snacker’s dream advent calendar is here in the form of Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar. It’s packed full of award-winning gourmet popcorn in a mind-blowing selection of 19 unique flavours including Banoffee Pie, Brandy Butter, Gingerbread, Mint Chocolate, Pumpkin Spice, Speculoos, Salted Caramel and more. Dreamy…

The Naked Marshmallow Co Gourmet Advent Calendar

Back for its fourth year, the Gourmet Marshmallow advent calendar is the perfect alternative to a traditional chocolate calendar for those with a sweet tooth. Inside are 25 handmade pieces of marshmallow in a variety of tempting flavours including vanilla bean, choc orange, fizzy watermelon and salted caramel. You can also add a chic toasting kit to compliment your calendar for £3.95.

Bird & Blend Tea Advent Calendar

They say they launched the original tea advent calendar back in 2016 and five years on they are still delivering the goods. The tea advent calendar is packed with limited edition blends like Fairytale of NY, Snowball and Eggnog, plus returning faves like Gingerbread Chai! And for 2021, they’ve up their seasonal offering – with 48 vegan-friendly and plastic-free loose-leaf tea bags to help make the countdown to Christmas a peaceful one.

VIEW AT BIRD AND BLEND | £38

Pukka Organic Christmas Calendar

Whether you open your calendar in the morning or as you’re unwinding for the night, this advent calendar is the perfect way to take a minute to enjoy some you time. It’s filled with a selection of classic Pukka teas from the Night Time and English Breakfast to Ginseng Matcha Green. It’s excellent value and brilliant for a chilly December.

Whittard Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar for Two (24 sachets)

With this advent calendar there’s no need to fight with your partner over who gets the treat of the day as it’s designed for two! There are 12 unique flavours to enjoy from classics like Luxury White and more adventurous flavours like Sticky Toffee Pudding and Peanut Butter. The art deco design will bring a touch of class to whichever room you display it in and is a must for any hot chocolate lover.

Fortnum & Mason Christmas Tea Lovers Advent Calendar

Sip away the chilly mornings leading up to Christmas Day in true Fortnum & Mason style. The luxe food retailer’s cosy and cute countdown contains a selection of festive teas with the likes of Christmas Spiced Green Tea, Gin & Tonic Flavour Green Tea, Rose Pouchong and the famous Royal Blend hiding behind each cardboard door.

Pact Coffee Advent Calendar

They’re certainly keeping us waiting – with Pact yet to release details of their 2021 calendar. But if it’s anything like last years – we know it’s worth the wait. Behind each of the 25 doors is a unique and exclusive coffee which is compatible with aeropress, filter and cafetiere brewing methods. It’s the perfect calendar for any coffee lover who wants to discover a new favourite blend and roast profile.

12 Curries of Christmas Advent Calendar

Each door contains a recipe for a Christmas dish, which can be made using the Curry Legend spice blends that come with it! Deliciousness and ideas for Christmas entertaining… what’s not to love? Pre-order now for delivery come October.

Paxton and Whitfield Artisan Cheese Advent Calendar

Cheese lovers really need look no further than this EPIC artisan cheese calendar expertly delivered by luxury brand Paxton and Whitfield. For optimum freshness, the company makes three deliveries during those all-important 24 festive feasting days. Plus, each individual cheese box not only contains a delicious dairy delight, but a factsheet on its maker, pairing and potential recipe ideas. With only 200 of these calendars produced for 2021 – this is one you don’t want to miss.

Snaffling Pig Merry Piggin’ Christmas Pork Crackling Advent Calendar

If you love pork scratchings but don’t want the booze, Snaffling Pig have this A3 advent calendar with 24 mini bags of pork crackling available. Each calendar comes with a variety of flavours so you’ll never be bored, plus there’s a gluten free version – bonus!

Munchkings Christmas Advent Calendar

For an advent calendar that’ll go down well with those who aren’t big on chocolate, MunchKing’s nutty version is ideal. From smoked paprika-coated nuts to wasabi peanuts, there’s a delicious offering to suit every taste.

Candy Kittens Christmas Advent Calendar Tree

This one-of-a-kind advent calendar folds out into a 3D tree filled with delicious vegan treats. Flavours include Sour Watermelon, Tropical Mango, Wild Strawberry and Blueberry Bliss. And the good news is it’s returned for 2021 – just make sure you pre-order now for delivery from 8 September.

Swizzels Advent Calendar

At under a tenner this is the perfect advent calendar for anyone who loves Swizzels sweets. Inside there are favourites like Love Hearts, Refreshers and of course, Drumsticks!

Haribo Advent Calendar

While you may be over the cliche chocolate advent calendars, you may still have a serious sweet tooth. For those hankering after a sugary sweet behind their advent doors without the repetitive nature of the same old chocolate chunks, the Haribo Advent Calendar is a fantastic option. Inside is all of the favourites we all know and love from Haribo – including Cola Bottles, Maoams, Goldbears and Strawbs. Yum!

Harrods Kids’ Glow-in-the-Dark Candy Advent Calendar

Candy canes, fizzy baubles, sherbet pips and white jazzies?! This kids’ sweets calendar by Harrods has all our corner shop favourites in it. But it’s worth noting that your littles ones will be just as enamoured by this calendar’s cool glow-in-the-dark feature – perfect for lighting up cold winter nights.

Homeware and craft advent calendars

Smiggle Advent Calendar 2021

Stationary fans rejoice! This festive offering is Smiggle’s best one yet – with their 10th advent calendar cram packed with 25 stationary specials and fan favourites. Think rainbow pens, a neon pencil case, a spy pen and a mini slinky, plus much more. They’ve also hidden 30 Lucky Tickets inside some random calendars, which promise a HUGE Smiggle shopping spree if found. Win, win, we say.

VIEW AT SMIGGLE | £30

A Mindful Advent Calendar Set (25 candles)

Fans of mindfulness and pared-down aesthetics needn’t miss out on the joys of advent. This set of 25 beeswax candles are designed to be burned every day in the lead up to Christmas as a reminder to pause and slow down. Sounds good to us!

Advent of Change Advent Calendar

Want to make a difference this Christmas? Here’s an advent calendar that allows you to donate to 24 charities! For just over £30, you’ll be contributing to worthy causes such as feeding the homeless and protecting endangered animals each day in the run up to the 25th.

Alison Gardiner Holly and Ivy Advent Candle

We love a seasonal candle, and there’s nothing more Christmassy than an advent calendar to countdown to the big day. Set it on the mantelpiece or dining table and burn a little each day to create plenty of Christmas magic.

Christmas Treehouse Pop and Slot Advent Calendar (24 items)

Tired of watching re-runs and playing board games to pass the time over Christmas? Round up the family to construct this adorable treehouse advent calendar, which may require a few extra pairs of hands to build!

Mini Envelope Advent Calendar (24 envelopes)

This comes with a stand with feet, a sticker sheet, 24 envelopes and 24 note cards. You can then write on the note cards, and fill each envelope with a personal treat to open every day in the run-up to Christmas!

24 Days Of Positivity Advent Calendar (24 cards)

This motivational advent calendar has positive quotes behind each window, to help keep you feeling happy and positive throughout the festive season. Themes include gratitude, motivation, knowledge, kindness and wellness.

Yankee Candle Advent Calendar (24 candles)

The one we’ve been waiting for! This 24-day advent calendar contains one votive candle and 24 tea-light style candles in a range of festive fragrances. Includes: Candlelit Cabin, Christmas Magic, Evergreen Mist, Snowflake Cookie, Cinnamon Stick and Red Apple Wreath.

Singer 24 piece Sewing Kit Advent Calendar 2021 (24 items)

Renowned one-stop sewing shop Singer has released this MEGA craft calendar for 2021 – perfect for those nimble with a needle and thread. From safety pins to thread, a needle travel kit and plenty more. It’s sure to keep you busy during the chilly December nights.

Bakers’ Advent Calendar (24 recipes)

This incredible a-bake-a-day recipe calendar is sure to keep up the festive mood in the run up to the big day. These sweet gingerbread men have a hidden recipe ready to be revealed on the other side. Perfect for Bake-off wannabes or just roping the kids in on some Christmas kitchen fun. Think cinnamon swirls and other tasty festive tray bakes. Pre-order now for November delivery.

The Urban Botanist Plant Advent Calendar (24 plants)

Know someone whose just potty about plants? Or are you also susceptible to a succulent? Then this Plant Advent Calendar is calling your name! Each door holds an adorable and unique potted plant – Christmas cactus anyone? – that’s guaranteed to last the 24 days and far into 2022.

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar (24 baubles)

Are you ditching the chocolate for something a little more traditional and back to basics? Look no further than this stylish wooden Christmas tree calendar from Melissa and Doug. Both educational and attractive – it lets kids build their number skills and gives them a chance to decorative their own Christmas tree as they see fit. One Amazon reviewer praised this for keeping little hands away from the real tree too – causing less mess and tantrums!

The Very Merry Advent Calendar from toucanBox

Multi-award winning children’s craft company toucanBox have us excited by their Very Merry Advent Calendar. Jam packed with festive craft fun – the 24 boxes contain everything from snowball juggling bear baubles and snowman puppets, to tasty recipes for gingerbread reindeer and festive hot chocolate. Plus five enchanting STEAM inspired story books.

The best toy advent calendars

Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021 (24 books)

Enjoy a charming Disney tale every night in the run-up to Christmas with the Disney Princess story book calendar. Filled with sweet short stories from your child’s favourite Disney princesses including the likes of Cinderella, Belle, Snow White and more. Pre-order now for delivery from 4 October. It’s certainly better value for money than chocolate we say!

Mr. Men Little Miss Storybook Advent Calendar 2021 (24 books)

Perfect for Mr. Men lovers, this alternative advent calendar also features 24 individual stories in the countdown to Christmas. Each day you can reveal a special storybook to read alone or with a parent. It makes for a great bedtime story. Pre-order now for delivery from 14 October on Amazon.

Peppa Pig Advent Calendar (24 toys)

Everyone’s favourite cartoon pig gets a seasonal makeover with this adorable advent calendar. The little ones can countdown to the 25th with 24 Christmas versions of Peppa, George and their friends, not to mention yuletide touches including a toy Christmas tree!

Disney Pixar Cars Advent Calendar (24 pieces)

Treat the crazy mini car fan in your life this Christmas to the brilliant Disney Cars advent calendar. This colourful calendar comes packed with racers, holiday details and special surprises. So expect to find favourites like Cruz Ramirez, Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm behind one of 24 doors. Plus Cars-themed accessories like tool carts, a traffic cone, stacks of tires and lots more for storytelling fun! Come Christmas day they’ll have all 24 pieces to build and enjoy the complete racing road playset too – theirs to keep and treasure for years.

Paw Patrol Advent Calendar (24 gifts)

Does your little one love Paw Patrol? Then they’ll adore this advent calendar! Behind each of the 24 doors is an exciting little figure for the kids to play with. In fact, they’ll find six main Paw Patrol characters plus mini sleds and figures which are a brilliant stimulant for imaginative play.

Hatchimals Advent Calendar (24 gifts)

This is sure to be on lots of children’s wish lists, as the Hatchimals-craze shows no signs of slowing down! The advent calendar is packed with exclusive characters and nests for your little one’s to discover – there are an exciting 24 surprises to discover in total.

Playmobil Christmas Toy Shop Advent Calendar (89 pieces)

Kids have 24 doors to open in this fun ‘Christmas in the toy shop’ calendar, which includes Santa, the Snowman and some trusty elves helping to assemble the toys in time! Featuring 89 pieces, this advent calendar is bound to keep the little ones entertained over the festive period.

Playmobil Christmas Ball Advent Calendar (93 pieces)



Another gorgeous Playmobil advent calendar offering is this fun Christmas Ball play set – perfect for littles ones to re-enact the social festive season! This 93-piece set has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, with reviewers impressed with the quality and quantity. It’s safe to say this will go down a storm with any child this Christmas.

Harry Potter Pop! Funko Advent Calendar 2021

Following their previous sell-out versions, Funko Pop! are back with another Harry Potter advent calendar that’s sure to be a hit with kids. Behind every door is a miniature version of one of your favourite witches, wizards or magical creatures. Pre-order now to avoid disappointment!

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021 (24 gifts)

From one huge franchise to another. The force can be with your Star Wars super fan this Christmas thanks to this clever LEGO calendar. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, this 335 piece set has some familiar figures, vehicles and weapons to build and enjoy. Our stand-out piece? The festive baby Yoda of course!

LEGO Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar 2021 This LEGO Marvel calendar is nothing short of MARVELlous (if you’ll pardon the pun!). It’s Avengers theme means that behind every door is one of the famous gang – Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel and so on. Plus cool gadgets like Spider-Man’s drone, the Helicarrier and Quinjet. With 298 pieces to play with – it’ll certainly keep them busy. VIEW AT LEGO | £24.99 LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2021 (370 pieces) Not too dissimilar from those Friends we know well. This charming LEGO calendar – new for 2o21 – features five LEGO friends – Andrea, Emma, Mia, Olivia, and Stephanie, who live in Heartlake City. Build their world (all 370 pieces of it), which includes everything from winter toys like sleighs, as well as a piano, fireplace and classic Christmas tree.

Gibsons Merry Mischief Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar 2021 (12 puzzles)

This advent calendar from puzzle makers Gibsons is the perfect little treat to keep you busy. Behind 10 of the doors are 80-piece jigsaws, which are sweetly shaped as either a snowman, tree, Christmas bauble… you get the idea! Whilst two contain some puzzle glue and ribbon to help jazz up and turn them into festive decorations.

Schleich Dinosaur Advent Calendar (24 toys)

This toy dinosaur set from Schleich was such a roaring success in 2020 that they’ve brought it back for this year too – hurrah. Kids can enjoy plenty of pre-historic pretend play with this 24-door dinosaur delight. Collecting a spinosaurus, t-rex, animantarx plus a palaeontologist all in the lead up to the big day.

Play-Doh Advent Calendar (24 pots)

If you know a little one who loves Play-Doh, then why not let them get creative with a surprise behind each of this advent calendars 24 secret doors? Set includes five Play-Doh cans plus two Sparkle cans for some Christmas dazzle.

Hama Advent Calendar (24 designs)

The popular craft toy now offers a complete advent set, with all of the beads to create a different design for each day leading up to Christmas!

The Fidget Christmas Pops advent calendar 2021 (12 toys)

Keep little hands occupied in the 24 days up to Christmas with this fantastic calendar from Fidget Pops that’s £12.99. Full of colourful and creative gadgets that will get their brains stimulated – it’s been dubbed as one of the most exciting kids calendars of 2021. And it’s expected to drop early October.

