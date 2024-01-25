It's official, these are the hottest toys landing in 2024 and when you (and your kids) can get your hands on them

We were at the Toy Fair this week for the unveiling of this year's top toys, as picked by an independent panel of industry experts - here's what made the list

This year's top toys, as unveiled at the Toy Fair 2024
Seeing your child develop new skills while playing with their toys is one of the best parts of being a parent. But choosing the right toy can be a minefield. Not only are there new toys being released all the time, making it sometimes feels impossible to keep up to date with all the newness. And on top of that, you might be overwhelmed trying to choose between active and passive toys, or getting your head around the types of play that your child needs to support their development. Luckily, that's where we come in.

We visited the Toy Fair on 23 January 2024, where an independent panel of retailers had sifted through more than 330 upcoming toy releases to find their absolute hero toys of 2024, and the final list does not disappoint. Unveiled by presenter, broadcaster and mum-of-two Anna Williamson, the team at GoodtoKnow was lucky enough to be among the first to see this year's hero toys line up, with new and upcoming releases featuring the likes of Peter Rabbit, Paddington, Harry Potter and more from companies like Orchard Toys, Playmobil and Just Play.

Take a look at the list to get ahead and start generating ideas for upcoming birthday and Christmas presents for the little ones in your life. Only a couple of the toys on the list are available right now, so you'll have to wait a little bit longer for the others as they are due to be released throughout the year.

Go Go UFO alien abduction game

Go Go UFO

RRP: £19.99 | Available: 2024

Kids will love this fast-paced alien abduction game, especially when they realise they are the aliens, tasked with abducting cute farm animals.

Peter Rabbit Fish and Count
Peter Rabbit Fish and Count

RRP: £10 | Available: out now

Teach your little one how to count, with help from Peter Rabbit and friends from the wonderful world of Beatrix Potter.

Paddington in a Phone Box

Paddington in a Phone Box

RRP: £24.99 | Available: August 2024

Soft and cuddly, kids and collectors alike will love this plush Paddington bear that comes in his very own phone box.

Wednesday remote control Thing

Wednesday Remote Control Thing

RRP: £32.99 | Available: 2024

If you're child loves the Addam's Family, they will love this Wednesday-inspired remote control toy that will see Thing come to life before their eyes.

Numberblocks Rainbow Counting Bus from Learning Resources
Numberblocks Rainbow Counting Bus

RRP: £25.95 | Available: out now

This colourful interactive toy, with 12 different songs and sounds with really get your child's imagination flowing.

Crystal Art Buddies Series 3 - Harry Potter Buddies

Crystal Art Buddies - Harry Potter

RRP: £4.99 each | Available: February 2024

The popularity of Harry Potter is still going strong, Potterheads will adore making crystal versions of their favourite characters.

Pati-school Party Creations Starter Kit

Pati-school Party Creations Starter Kit

RRP: £19.99 | Available: July 2024

With Pati-school, creative kids can make ornate cake-themed decorations and each creation can be used as memo holders, keychains, and even a keepsake container.

Natural History Museum: Let’s Learn Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum: Let’s Learn Dinosaurs

RRP: £16.99 | Available: Spring/Summer 2024

Developed in partnership with the Natural History Museum, Let’s Learn Dinosaurs encourages STEM learning in children ages four and upwards.

Disney Doorables Squish’alots Squish Machine

Disney Doorables Squish’alots Squish Machine

RRP: £29.99 | Available: August 2024

Squishy surprises, and multiple characters to collect? Count us in. A great toy for any little one discovering the magic of Disney.

IQ Gears puzzle

IQ Gears puzzle

RRP: £13.99 | Available: Spring 2024

With 120 challenges, from easy to expert, this game will definitely get your child's brain in gear - and parents will love having a go too.

Purro Interactive Kitten

Purro Interactive Kitten

RRP: £49.99 | Available: Autumn/Winter 2024

With 100+ sounds, like interactive kitten toy walks, dances and chases after her mouse. Plus it doesn't need to connect to any apps or WiFi.

Surrounded by Idiots game

Surrounded by Idiots game

RRP: £24.99 | Available: 2024

Looking for a party game the whole family can enjoy, then look no further than Surrounded by Idiots - it's fast-paced fun.

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Hero Creator Pack

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Hero Creator Pack

RRP: £19.99| Available: Autumn/Winter 2024

Create your own Goo Jit Zu Hero again and again with this creator pack - great value for money with an RRP of less than £20.

Godzilla x Kong Heat Ray Breath remote control toy

Godzilla x Kong Heat Ray Breath remote control toy

RRP: £79.99 | Available: Spring/Summer 2024

This awesome figure literally walks, roars and stomps, and has an innovative feature that gives the illusion of atomic breath.