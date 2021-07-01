17 best monthly subscription boxes to get delivered to your door in 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our pick of the best monthly subscription boxes for 2021 includes wonderful gifts, surprising treats and boxes that are great value for money.

Monthly subscription boxes are a great way to treat yourself, or give a friend that perfect gift without leaving your living room.

Whether you’re looking for beauty boxes, gifts for new mums, kid’s craft sets or a box to send to your dad as a handy Father’s Day hamper, there are so many wonderful things you can send through a letter box every month. But with all the different types of subscription boxes available at different prices, it can be difficult to choose just the right thing.

So, we’ve rounded up some of the best monthly subscription boxes on the market, to help make the decision that little bit easier…

Best food and drink monthly subscription boxes

I Love Gin

If G&T is your go-to tipple, then we have some fabulous news for you – you can now get your monthly stash delivered to your door.

I love gin are the genius behind this dreamy setup, and they’ll send you two gins from unique distilleries, plus two tonics or mixers that perfectly complement the gins included in the box. So for the modest monthly fee of £14, you can get four delicious G&Ts that you perhaps wouldn’t otherwise usually try.

Boxes cost around £19 if purchased as a one off, and previous editions include the Mayan Fever Box, featuring the Belgian X-Gin, paired with the Indian and Mediterranean Fever Tree tonic water, as well as cacao nibs for garnish.

£14 per month from I love gin.

Darts Farm artisan food subscription

Brand new for 2021, this gourmet cheese and charcuterie gift box is one of the best monthly subscription boxes we’ve tried this year. Choose from a monthly box of seasonal farmhouse cheeses, outstanding charcuterie or perfect pairings of both with some wine thrown in for the ultimate evening in. We recommend the artisan cheese and charcuterie subscription as either a great gift or treat for yourself. Enjoy with a glass of red while the sun goes down on a late summer’s evening.

The Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie Subscription is £35 per month from dartsfarm.co.uk.

BeerBods

With BeerBods, drinkers are sent 12 beers in the post every 12 weeks. The trick is not to drink them all at once (no matter how hard that might be!). Instead, BeerBods will tell you which one to drink each week and you can even chat with other beer lovers about the week’s drink during the live online tasting sessions. You’ll also get a weekly email with the story behind each beer, giving you plenty knowledge to impress your beer-drinking friends next time you’re down the pub.

From £24 for 2 months subscription from beerbods.co.uk

Hotel Chocolat



There’s nothing like a delivery of chocolate happiness to raise a smile. Hotel Chocolat’s Tasting Club subscriptions give you a wealth of choice, whether you want to taste our new inventions before they are launched, support sustainable cacao farming or receive a regular delivery of your favourite Hotel Chocolat treat. From silky-smooth drinking chocolate, to carefully curated collections of chocolate, or even that particular Sleekster, Hotel Chocolat do the hard work and deliver them to your door. So all you have to do is just sit back and wait for your haul of happiness to arrive.

£25 for a month subscription (with free delivery) from hotelchocolat.com

Decent Drop monthly Wine & Cheese Kit Subscription

If cheese and wine tasting is your thing – or your mate’s thing – then you can’t do much better than this monthly subscription box from Decent Drop. You get 6 wines, paired with 6 cheeses every month, plus oatcakes, chutneys and tasting notes. The menu changes every 3 weeks so you’ll get a different selection each time. Plus, there’s plenty of wine to make a night of it in each box. We could have had a bit more cheese in each box. But then, we always could go for more cheese.

£33 a month for 3 months. Order from Decent Drop.

Love Cocoa

Love Cocoa is the brand born from James Cabury – the great-great-great grandson of the John Cadbury. So you know this chocolate is going to be good. This artisan chocolate brand have recently launched a ‘Truffle and Bar Subscription Box’ for 2021 which does what it says on the box. Each month or your lucky recipient will receive a tube of truffles and two bars of scrumptious chocolate in the post. What we love about this brand is that each of their products not only tastes good, but they look good too. So you can’t go wrong if you’re buying this as a gift for someone.

£17.99 + £2.99 (P&P) a month. Available in 3/6/12 month subscriptions from lovecocoa.com.

Best monthly subscription boxes for beauty lovers

Glossybox



Glossybox is one of the biggest beauty boxes out there, sending five products from well known brands every month. You can even select your own beauty preferences so that the box you’re sent is tailored with products that you’ll definitely use.

£13.25 per month from glossybox.co.uk

The Perfume Society

Choosing a perfume can sometimes feel like a minefield. You don’t want to spend all that money on one bottle when you’ve not had enough time to test everything – and that’s where The Perfume Society comes in. Sign up to receive a themed box full of samples, miniatures and a couple of beauty products to help you figure out your favourite fragrance.

From £18 per box per month for three month from perfumesociety.org

Birchbox



Birchbox was one of the original subscription-based beauty boxes and remains one of the most popular. Each box comes with a range of beauty products, featuring over 200 brands. If you fall in love with anything you see in the box, you can also buy the full-sized products from their online shop.

From £13.95 (+ P&P) per month from birchbox.co.uk.

Best monthly subscription boxes for gifting

Beard’s & Daisies



Sign up to receive a gorgeous floral arrangement in the post. Using locally sourced, fresh flowers Beards and Daisies do the hard work for you, and send you a stunning bouquet each month for your home. Carefully wrapped up to make sure the bouquet isn’t damaged during the delivery, the package is also designed to fit through the letterbox, meaning you don’t have to wait in for the delivery!

£74.99 for a three-month subscription from beardsanddaisies.co.uk

LetterBox Gifts



If you fancy something a bit different, LetterBox creates a monthly hamper, filled with hand wrapped gift sets made from exclusively British products. Each box comes with a personalised greeting card, meaning you can send one as a gift whatever the occasion. Whether it’s for a new mum, a Christmas present or as a special treat for yourself, this makes for a perfect gift that fits through your letterbox.

£30 per box per month from letterboxgiftshop.com

The Urban Botanist subscription service

You’ve heard of flower subscription services, but plant subscription services have been on the up and up during the pandemic. The Urban Botanist was the UK’s first ever plant subscription service and they’re still at the top of their game despite similar subscription services popping up since. Their plant subscription service is nice and simple. They select and send only the best succulents and cacti from around the world. Then they send them to your door, carefully packaged, no mess and with careful instructions for how to care for your precious gifts. It’s the definition of low maintenance luxury products on a budget!

Anonymous Jewellery



For anyone who loves buying unique jewellery, this is an absolute must! In each box you’ll receive up to three pieces of jewellery, as well as some extra goodies like flash tattoos or a discount. If you’re not quite ready to subscribe just yet, there’s also an online shop where you can buy your favourite pieces.

From £13.50 per month from anonymousjewellery.co.uk

Best monthly subscription boxes from BakedIn

For the person who doesn’t need any more ‘stuff’, there’s the BakedIn subscription boxes. BakeIn do some of the best monthly subscription boxes for bakers and now they’ve added a new Bread Club monthly subscription service to their range for 2021. The kits provide all the dry ingredients you need to make a world of delicious treat – plus some handy extras. Hone your baking repertoire and create mouth-watering concoctions including everything from Millionaire Pecan Squares and Mocha Swiss Rolls to Tiger Rolls and Garlic & Rosemary Focaccia.

From just £7.50 per month. Find out more and order a box from bakedin.co.uk.

Kids’ monthly subscription boxes

Sassy Bloom & Sassy Kids Boxes



With specialised boxes for mums in the third trimester to your baby’s third year, Sassy Bloom helps new and experienced parents discover brilliant new products for your baby. Each month Sassy Bloom boxes are delivered to parents with the contents especially hand picked by experts for the baby’s age and stage of development, gender and sometimes even include personalised items too. One-off boxes are also available.

Sassy Bloom from £24.95 per month (plus free delivery) from sassybloom.com

Toucan Box



Subscription boxes aren’t just for grown ups, but there are plenty of ways to get the kids involved as well! Toucan Box creates educational craft boxes for you to enjoy with the little ones. Suitable for ages three to eight, it’s a great way to encourage your child in imaginative play, without the hassle of scouring the toy shops!

£12(+ P&P) from toucanbox.com

Rainy Day Box



If the weather’s miserable outside, but you want to spend some fun time with the kids, don’t worry. Rainy Day have got it covered with their activity boxes perfect for when you want to stay inside. Suitable for little ones between three and eight years old, with seasonal theme each month, it’s a fun and easy way to spend an rainy afternoon with the kids!

From £6.99 (+P&P) from rainydaybox.co.uk