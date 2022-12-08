Charity Christmas Cards to buy in 2022: Cards For Good Causes charity opens over 100 Christmas pop-up shops

For many of us, sending a card to our loved one during the festive period is a Christmas tradition (opens in new tab), and Cards for Good Causes can help you make that gesture extra special by donating to charity at the same time.

We all want to make sure our Christmas cards hold a heartfelt message, and for some of us that might mean sending homemade Christmas cards or penning a meaningful note full of festive love. But for those who aren't as creative, or don't have such a way with words, sending a charity Christmas card can be a great way to show the same sentiment.

And luckily, Cards for Good Causes is here to help. Every year they open shops around the country selling a wide range of Christmas cards and gifts, all of which raise money for local and national charities - and this year there's over 100 shops nationwide. Keep reading to find out more about Cards for Good Causes, the charities they support and how you can buy their Christmas cards...

What is Cards for Good Causes?

Cards for Good Causes is the UK’s largest multi-charity card and gift retailer, raising funds for UK charities by selling their cards and gifts. Though they operate all year round, the festive period sees Cards for Good Causes open shops across the country.

Buzzing with festive good cheer, the pop-up shops invite local residents, visitors, and tourists to shop for good causes and explore the selection of cards, beautiful seasonal gifts, stocking fillers, wrap, decorations and tableware, and they've raised some £40 million in the last ten years.

🎄Our pop-up shop in #Stamford is looking very festive alongside the Christmas Tree Festival organised by Stamford & District Lions Club.Pop in to get your #charity #christmas cards, gifts & wrap! To find a shop or buy online click here: https://t.co/ZzQ2Qw0ML7 🎄

Their card selection this year features an amazing mix of traditional religious cards, gorgeous old masters, beautiful landscapes, as well as festive favourites and cute animals - there’s something for everyone.

And, with the help of supporters, the festive shops aim to raise £250,000 this Christmas season in aid of over 70 local and national charities. They’re the cards and gifts that give back!

Jeremy Lune, CEO of Cards For Good Causes says: "We can't wait to meet everyone this year in our shops! Please come volunteer with us, or come and get your Christmas gifts whilst supporting the charities of your choice. I wish everyone a very festive Christmas and hope to see you soon!"

How can I buy a Cards for Good Causes Christmas card?

You can buy Cards for Good Causes Christmas cards from one of their 106 pop up shops across the UK.

Or, if you prefer you can browse and order from their full selection of Christmas cards as well as other occasion cards via their website, cardsforcharity.co.uk. They offer free shipping on orders over £40 and same day dispatch if you order before 2pm.

If you're not one for sending physical cards, have left it too late or are worried about the effects of the Royal Mail strikes on delivery times, you could opt for one of Cards for Good Causes' eCards instead - simply choose your preferred design, add a personalised message and send it to your loved one's inbox.

A post shared by Cards For Good Causes (@cardsforcharity)

Where can I find a Cards for Good Causes shop?

There are 106 Cards for Good Causes shops across the country, located in various venues including town halls, churches, libraries, community centres, tourist information centres, museums and some commercial premises.

The doors are open to pop-ups in large cities including London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Liverpool, as well as in communities such as Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Maidenhead and Sudbury until at least 17th December.

To find out where your nearest Cards For Good Causes shop is, check out the shop locator on the Cards For Good Causes website.

Do you love Christmas cards as much as we do? 🤩Find our exciting selection of cards in our pop-up shops & on https://t.co/LqIBO6uqMQ. Our cute customer from Sloane Square Pop-Up Store holds her favourite cards raising funds for charities#christmascards #cardsforgoodcauses

Which charities does Cards for Good Causes support?

This Christmas, Cards for Good Causes is raising money in aid of over 70 local and national charities.

Some of the charities Cards for Good Causes will be supporting this year include: Diabetes UK, RNLI, British Heart Foundation, Alzheimer's Society, Epilepsy Action, and MS Society UK, along with many more local charities.

When you buy a Christmas card from Cards for Good causes, you can see which charity your chosen design is supporting, and therefore choose where you wish to donate to.

For more information about the charity and to purchase cards online, visit the Cards for Good Causes website.

