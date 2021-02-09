11 of the best kids’ coats and jackets

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From cold and crisp mornings to sudden downpours, the best kids’ coats need to protect little ones in all wintry weathers situations.



A decent piece of outerwear, such as coats and kids’ wellies need to work for all occasions, from the school run to park playdates to everyday adventures. Something that’s warm, waterproof and of course super stylish. So if you’re on the hunt for a new piece of outerwear for your little one, then we’ve got you covered in our list of the best kids’ coats and jackets.



How to choose the best kids’ coat

As well as varying weather conditions, there’s a lot of factors to consider when choosing a new coat or jacket which we often don’t think about when picking one for ourselves. Chances are you are going to be whipping this coat on and off more times than watching that same episode of Peppa Pig, so you need something that’s easy to fasten and lightweight to carry when the inevitable happens, and they want to take it off or the weather suddenly changes.

It’s all in the little details when looking for the best kids’ coat. Features such as detachable hoods, adjustable cuffs, water and wind repellent technology and breathable fabrics are key things to look for. It’s also a good idea to size up either one or two sizes to help with layering over kids’ hoodies and allow room for growth too. If you size up, classic styles such as parka coats and traditional rain jackets will stand the test of time so you can get the utmost wear out of them from one winter to the next.

The best kids’ coats and jackets to shop now

Gap’s Toddler’s 3 in 1 Jacket

Age: 1-5 years



This classic parka design is practical and stylish and will last for years to come. Incredibly versatile, it has a removable sherpa vest and a detachable faux fur lining on the hood so you can adjust accordingly, depending on how cold it is. And if you size up, it has a drawstring waist so you can alter as they grow too. It’s 100% cotton and machine washable.

VIEW AT – GAP | £41.99

Muddy Puddles ‘Ecosplash Fleece Lined Jacket

Age: 18 months – 12 years



This fleece-lined jacket has all the technical features to keep the kiddies warm, dry and easy-to-spot in a crowded playground. Super soft, yet breathable it’s designed using recycled fabrics and can handle moderate to heavy rain. It has tapered seams for added protection and waterproof zip fastenings. It’s got rave reviews from customers who rate the quality top notch. Plus it’s machine washable.

VIEW AT – MUDDY PUDDLES | £45

Joules’ Kinnaird Print Null Packaway Padded Jacket

Age: 1-12 years



Lightweight and showerproof, this is perfect for packing an extra layer when you’re on-the-go as it packs down into the pocket. It’s also filled with recycled faux down wadding so it does its bit for the planet too. We love the fun floral print for a pop of colour. There’s zip pockets for storing goodies and a storm guard for added toastiness. Like all the best kids’ coats, t’s machine washable too.

VIEW AT – JOULES |£36.95

Boden’s Rainbow Cosy Sherpa-lined Anorak

Age: 2-12 years

Super snug, this is guaranteed to protect against all the elements, zipping right up to the chin so there’s no breeze getting through. It’s fully lined, water-resistant and machine washable too. The designs are so delightful and we adore this dinosaur print number which is also reflective in the dark for extra safety.



VIEW AT – BODEN | £42

JoJo Maman Bebe – Unicorn Colour Change Waterproof Jacket

Age: 1-6 years



We all need a little magic in our lives and kids and adults will love this jacket that changes colour when wet. Adorable hey?! As well as having magical powers, it’s practical too. Fully lined for warmth, the fabric is breathable and it protects against wind and rain with a Velcro storm flap and zip front. Machine wash at 30. Let the adventures begin.

VIEW AT – JOJO MAMAN BEBE | £42

Alex and Alexa’s Hatley Yellow with Navy Stripe Lining Jacket

Age: 2-12 years



If you’re looking for something a bit more sleek and stylish for your mini fashionista then this traditional yellow rain jacket, with its five-star customer reviews, is a must-have. With a navy stripe lining for that nautical aesthetic, it’s waterproof and fully lined so will keep them warm too. The sunny hue is guaranteed to brighten up the greyest of days.

VIEW AT – ALEX AND ALEXA | £32

Next Shower Resistant Padded Jacket

Age: 3-16 years

Suitable for showers and cold weather this padded jacket has a faux-fur body lining and fleece-lined pockets for extra snugness. It has a pack-away hood too for any unexpected downpours. It’s machine washable and contains recyclable fabrics. Available in this chic mint green and classic black, it’s a bargain buy that ticks all the boxes.

VIEW AT NEXT | £30-£36

Scandiborn’s Liewood Spencer Raincoat in Dark Rose

Age: 4-10 years

For something a bit more luxe, this super chic raincoat is fashionable and functionable. Made from recycled polyester it’s windproof and waterproof. Lightweight and durable too, the back pocket turns into a bag for storing the coat, so ideal for on-the-go. Features including name tags, a reflective material and detachable hood makes this one extra special and worth the pricier tag.

VIEW AT – SCANDIBORN | £58.95

M&S Stormwear Hooded Parka

Age: 2-7 years



When it comes to cool pocket features, this one’s a winner and children are bound to love all the fun storage space. Adults will love the water-repellent technology, detachable hood and secure zip fastening. It’s lined with recycled fabric too, win-win. Available in black and red but we love the bold red hue for a pop of colour.

VIEW AT – M&S | £36

Alex and Alexa Kuling Cookie Leopard Raincoat

Age: 1-10 years

Not only is this raincoat achingly cool, it’s also super sustainable and made from recycled materials. Dirt-repellent, it’s waterproof and windproof with a stylish muted animal print design. Key features include reflective details and a detachable hood. Machine washable at 40C too. Designer style, without the hefty price-tag.

VIEW AT – ALEX AND ALEXA | £43

White Stuff’s Lost in Paris 4 in 1 Puffer

Age: 3-10 years



Get more bang for your buck with this 4-in-1 puffer. We’ve included this in our list of the best kids’ coats because it’s reversible, featuring a fun print on one side and a snazzy green shade on the other. Unzip the sleeves and voila! You’ve got yourself a gilet – perfect for that in-between weather and to see you straight through to spring. Showerproof, cosy and a stylish all-rounder, it’s a no-brainer.

VIEW AT – WHITE STUFF | £40

The best way to wash your child’s coat

Like everything children wear mess is inevitable, which is why most of the coats we’ve picked can be popped in the washing machine on a gentle cycle. Just don’t forget to remove whatever delights they have stored in their pockets before popping it in the wash.



For tougher stains, it’s worth target-treating the spot with a stain remover before popping it in the washing machine, especially around the cuffs and neckline and brush off any excess dirt or mud.

Always check the care instructions on the label but most coats and jackets will be able to be washed at 30C, and some at 40C. Wash with similar colours, and fasten any zips or Velcro. When it comes to drying, it’s best for the garment – and the planet – to air dry rather than tumble dry.

