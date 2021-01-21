Trending:

15 of the best kids’ hoodies

Cheerful hoodies that they'll love to wear
Emma White
    • A cosy hoodie is a wardrobe essential all year round. Nothing beats snuggling up in a cotton-rich hoodie to keep the chill off. Our pick of the best styles for kids of all ages are perfect come rain or shine.

    With chilly temperatures set to stay for a while, a cosy hoodie is a winter wardrobe essential. The trusty failsafe sweater will keep your little ones warm and comfy all season long. Ideal for layering, hoodies can be worn under our pick of the best kids’ coats and jackets to provide extra warmth. As we welcome spring and warmer weather, they will look just as fabulous popped over a vest or t-shirt.

    For all those unpredictable weather days, hoodies are a lifesaver. Whether you’re after an easy-to-wear zip-up hoodie or a cosy sweatshirt style, we have rounded up a range of bright and cheerful styles from all our favourite stores. Choose from fun and quirky animal themed hoodies, or opt for colourful patterns and cute motifs. Whichever style you go for, your kids will love wearing our pick of the best hoodies.

    Our pick of the best kids’ hoodies

     

    M&S kids' hoodie
    Cotton Dinosaur Hoddie

    Transform into a mini dinosaur in this super cute pastel yellow hoodie. With 3D horns along the back and a dinosaur appliqué on the front, your little ones will be roaring. Available in sizes 2-3 yrs to 6-7 yrs.

    Priced: £14 at M&S

    Monsoon kids' hoodie
    Be amazing slogan hoodie

    Make sure your little ones feel amazing with this positive and inspiring slogan sweat. The words of encouragement are embellished in a sparkly font for an extra fun touch. Available in sizes 5-6 yrs to 12-13 yrs.

    Priced: Reduced from £25 to £22.50 at Monsoon

    Fatface kids' hoodie
    Embroidered Star Borg Zip Thru Hoody

    Perfect for chilly winter days, this fluffy borg lined hoodie will be a firm favourite for keeping cosy. Available in sizes 3-4 yrs to 12-13 yrs.

    Priced: Reduced from £24 to £19.20 at Fatface

    John Lewis kids' hoodie
    Baby Llama Borg Lined Hoodie

    This sumptuously soft borg lined hoodie features an adorable llama print. Crafted from 100% cotton, it's delicate against your little one's skin. Available in sizes 0-3 months to 3-4 yrs.

    Priced: £16-£17 at John Lewis & Partners

    Next kids' hoodie
    Navy Knitted Rocket Hoody

    Keep your pocket rockets extra warm in this space themed knitted hoodie from Next. Available in sizes 3-6 months to 6-7 years.

    Priced: £15-£17 at Next

    F&F kids' hoodie
    Khaki Camo Zip Through Hoodie

    A trendy layer they will love to wear. This camouflage print hoodie features a handy zip fastening and side pockets. Available in sizes 4-5 yrs to 12-13 yrs.

    Priced: £10-£14, F&F Clothing at Next

    Baby Stripe Hoodie

    Keep it classic with a navy and white striped hoodie. What's more, it is made from 100% organic cotton which is gentle against sensitive skin. Available in sizes 0-3 months to 3-4 yrs.

    Priced: £12-£13 at John Lewis & Partners

    Next kids' hoodie
    Zip Through Tie Dye Hoody

    Kids will love this fun tie dye hoodie from high street favourite Next. They'll feel cool, whilst keeping comfy, it's a win win! Available in sizes 3-16 yrs.

    Priced: £13-£18 at Next

    M&S kids' hoodie
    Cotton Weather Hoodie

    Whether there's rain or sunshine, this cute weather design hoodie will bring all the smiles. For an extra fun touch, it features 3D pompoms at the end of rainbow! Available in sizes 2-3 yrs to 6-7 yrs.

    Priced: £14 at M&S

    Fatface kids' hoodie
    Shark Tooth Fleece Zip Thru Hoody

    Bring Baby Shark to life with Fatface's shark tooth hoodie. It's made from supersoft fleece to help keep your little ones extra cosy. Available in sizes 3-4 yrs to 12-13 yrs.

    Priced: Reduced from £24 to £19.20 at Fatface

    John Lewis kids' hoodie
    Children’s Elephant Hoodie

    Part of the John Lewis & Partners X Natural History Museum collaboration, this adorable elephant print hoodie is perfect for the nature lovers in your life. Available in sizes 3-12 yrs.

    Priced: £22-£26 at John Lewis & Partners

    John Lewis kids' hoodie
    Children’s Penguin Hoodie

    Also part of the John Lewis & Partners X Natural History Museum collaboration, this wonderful penguin print hoodie will be a real hit with your little animal lovers. Available in sizes 3-12 yrs.

    Priced: £22-£26 at John Lewis & Partners

    Monsoon kids' hoodie
    Star hoodie

    This bright and cheerful hoodie is part of a two-piece set that comes with a a pair of handy leggings. Both pieces are made from soft and breathable cotton for a comfortable fit. Available in sizes 3-4 yrs to 14-15 yrs.

    Priced: Reduced from £26 to £23.40 at Monsoon

    White Stuff kids' hoodie
    Jersey Zip Through Sweat

    For a more subtle design, opt for this extra soft zip-up hoodie from White Stuff. The gorgeous sweat features a small embroidered gorilla. Available in sizes 3-4 yrs to 9-10 yrs.

    Priced: £28 at White Stuff

    Next' kids' hoodie
    Soft Touch Jersey Hoodie

    This super cute floral hoodie features little ears and co-ordinating bottoms which you can shop separately. Available in sizes 3-6 months to 5-6 yrs.

    Priced: £12-£14 at Next

