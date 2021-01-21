15 of the best kids’ hoodies

A cosy hoodie is a wardrobe essential all year round. Nothing beats snuggling up in a cotton-rich hoodie to keep the chill off. Our pick of the best styles for kids of all ages are perfect come rain or shine.

With chilly temperatures set to stay for a while, a cosy hoodie is a winter wardrobe essential. The trusty failsafe sweater will keep your little ones warm and comfy all season long. Ideal for layering, hoodies can be worn under our pick of the best kids’ coats and jackets to provide extra warmth. As we welcome spring and warmer weather, they will look just as fabulous popped over a vest or t-shirt.

For all those unpredictable weather days, hoodies are a lifesaver. Whether you’re after an easy-to-wear zip-up hoodie or a cosy sweatshirt style, we have rounded up a range of bright and cheerful styles from all our favourite stores. Choose from fun and quirky animal themed hoodies, or opt for colourful patterns and cute motifs. Whichever style you go for, your kids will love wearing our pick of the best hoodies.

Our pick of the best kids’ hoodies