15 of the best kids’ hoodies

A cosy hoodie is a wardrobe essential all year round. Nothing beats snuggling up in a cotton-rich hoodie to keep the chill off. Our pick of the best styles for kids of all ages are perfect come rain or shine.
With chilly temperatures set to stay for a while, a cosy hoodie is a winter wardrobe essential. The trusty failsafe sweater will keep your little ones warm and comfy all season long. Ideal for layering, hoodies can be worn under our pick of the best kids’ coats and jackets to provide extra warmth. As we welcome spring and warmer weather, they will look just as fabulous popped over a vest or t-shirt.
For all those unpredictable weather days, hoodies are a lifesaver. Whether you’re after an easy-to-wear zip-up hoodie or a cosy sweatshirt style, we have rounded up a range of bright and cheerful styles from all our favourite stores. Choose from fun and quirky animal themed hoodies, or opt for colourful patterns and cute motifs. Whichever style you go for, your kids will love wearing our pick of the best hoodies.
Our pick of the best kids’ hoodies
Cotton Dinosaur Hoddie
Transform into a mini dinosaur in this super cute pastel yellow hoodie. With 3D horns along the back and a dinosaur appliqué on the front, your little ones will be roaring. Available in sizes 2-3 yrs to 6-7 yrs.
Priced: £14 at M&S
Be amazing slogan hoodie
Make sure your little ones feel amazing with this positive and inspiring slogan sweat. The words of encouragement are embellished in a sparkly font for an extra fun touch. Available in sizes 5-6 yrs to 12-13 yrs.
Priced: Reduced from £25 to £22.50 at Monsoon
Embroidered Star Borg Zip Thru Hoody
Perfect for chilly winter days, this fluffy borg lined hoodie will be a firm favourite for keeping cosy. Available in sizes 3-4 yrs to 12-13 yrs.
Priced: Reduced from £24 to £19.20 at Fatface
Baby Llama Borg Lined Hoodie
This sumptuously soft borg lined hoodie features an adorable llama print. Crafted from 100% cotton, it's delicate against your little one's skin. Available in sizes 0-3 months to 3-4 yrs.
Priced: £16-£17 at John Lewis & Partners
Navy Knitted Rocket Hoody
Keep your pocket rockets extra warm in this space themed knitted hoodie from Next. Available in sizes 3-6 months to 6-7 years.
Priced: £15-£17 at Next
Khaki Camo Zip Through Hoodie
A trendy layer they will love to wear. This camouflage print hoodie features a handy zip fastening and side pockets. Available in sizes 4-5 yrs to 12-13 yrs.
Priced: £10-£14, F&F Clothing at Next
Baby Stripe Hoodie
Keep it classic with a navy and white striped hoodie. What's more, it is made from 100% organic cotton which is gentle against sensitive skin. Available in sizes 0-3 months to 3-4 yrs.
Priced: £12-£13 at John Lewis & Partners
Zip Through Tie Dye Hoody
Kids will love this fun tie dye hoodie from high street favourite Next. They'll feel cool, whilst keeping comfy, it's a win win! Available in sizes 3-16 yrs.
Priced: £13-£18 at Next
Cotton Weather Hoodie
Whether there's rain or sunshine, this cute weather design hoodie will bring all the smiles. For an extra fun touch, it features 3D pompoms at the end of rainbow! Available in sizes 2-3 yrs to 6-7 yrs.
Priced: £14 at M&S
Shark Tooth Fleece Zip Thru Hoody
Bring Baby Shark to life with Fatface's shark tooth hoodie. It's made from supersoft fleece to help keep your little ones extra cosy. Available in sizes 3-4 yrs to 12-13 yrs.
Priced: Reduced from £24 to £19.20 at Fatface
Children’s Elephant Hoodie
Part of the John Lewis & Partners X Natural History Museum collaboration, this adorable elephant print hoodie is perfect for the nature lovers in your life. Available in sizes 3-12 yrs.
Priced: £22-£26 at John Lewis & Partners
Children’s Penguin Hoodie
Also part of the John Lewis & Partners X Natural History Museum collaboration, this wonderful penguin print hoodie will be a real hit with your little animal lovers. Available in sizes 3-12 yrs.
Priced: £22-£26 at John Lewis & Partners
Star hoodie
This bright and cheerful hoodie is part of a two-piece set that comes with a a pair of handy leggings. Both pieces are made from soft and breathable cotton for a comfortable fit. Available in sizes 3-4 yrs to 14-15 yrs.
Priced: Reduced from £26 to £23.40 at Monsoon
Jersey Zip Through Sweat
For a more subtle design, opt for this extra soft zip-up hoodie from White Stuff. The gorgeous sweat features a small embroidered gorilla. Available in sizes 3-4 yrs to 9-10 yrs.
Priced: £28 at White Stuff
Soft Touch Jersey Hoodie
This super cute floral hoodie features little ears and co-ordinating bottoms which you can shop separately. Available in sizes 3-6 months to 5-6 yrs.
Priced: £12-£14 at Next