Best kids wellies: 20 fun pairs of Wellington boots girls and boys will love!

Get ready for winter with our edit of the best wellies for kids to wear now.

Get your little ones ready for winter park trips to kick the fallen leaves and winter walks to splash in the puddles. Let your explorers run wild with the best wellie boots. Not only are they waterproof, protective and are easy to throw on for last-minute outings, they’re also the fun alternative to everyday footwear, too.

So, which Wellington boots are the best pairs? From Paddington Bear style red glossy styles from Tu at Sainsbury’s to classic Totes styles in every colour of the rainbow. We’ve searched to find the best wellies for the most adventurous children of all ages.

Are wellies bad for toddlers’ feet?

Wellington boots may not be the most supportive when it comes to toddlers who may still be learning the ropes with walking – but, it’s all about moderation. Make sure your child doesn’t wear wellies every time they go outside so they know how to walk properly in everyday shoes or boots. Putting in a boot insole with a shock absorber will also help to make it more comfortable for them.

Should kids go up a size in wellies?

Sizing can vary from brand to brand, so it’s always best to try footwear on first, as inappropriate shoes can harm children’s feet. With that being said, wellies tend to be true to size and should be the same size as shoes. Of course the little ones quickly grow out of everything so if you want to make them last longer, grab them in a size up. Another reason to go a size bigger is to add welly socks – these Hunter Original Tall Sock Boots, priced: £15 are great – but you can also just add any thick socks or double up on normal pairs.

Kids may want to choose the fun options (we’ve got Toy Story pairs and all-over glitter) but we’ve also added in some classic Hunter and Barbour styles. Note: there are even pairs that have handles on to make them easier to take on and off – genius.

Shop the best kids wellies