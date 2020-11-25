Best kids wellies: 20 fun pairs of Wellington boots girls and boys will love!

Get ready for winter with our edit of the best wellies for kids to wear now.
Get your little ones ready for winter park trips to kick the fallen leaves and winter walks to splash in the puddles. Let your explorers run wild with the best wellie boots. Not only are they waterproof, protective and are easy to throw on for last-minute outings, they’re also the fun alternative to everyday footwear, too.
So, which Wellington boots are the best pairs? From Paddington Bear style red glossy styles from Tu at Sainsbury’s to classic Totes styles in every colour of the rainbow. We’ve searched to find the best wellies for the most adventurous children of all ages.
Are wellies bad for toddlers’ feet?
Wellington boots may not be the most supportive when it comes to toddlers who may still be learning the ropes with walking – but, it’s all about moderation. Make sure your child doesn’t wear wellies every time they go outside so they know how to walk properly in everyday shoes or boots. Putting in a boot insole with a shock absorber will also help to make it more comfortable for them.
Should kids go up a size in wellies?
Sizing can vary from brand to brand, so it’s always best to try footwear on first, as inappropriate shoes can harm children’s feet. With that being said, wellies tend to be true to size and should be the same size as shoes. Of course the little ones quickly grow out of everything so if you want to make them last longer, grab them in a size up. Another reason to go a size bigger is to add welly socks – these Hunter Original Tall Sock Boots, priced: £15 are great – but you can also just add any thick socks or double up on normal pairs.
Kids may want to choose the fun options (we’ve got Toy Story pairs and all-over glitter) but we’ve also added in some classic Hunter and Barbour styles. Note: there are even pairs that have handles on to make them easier to take on and off – genius.
Shop the best kids wellies
Yellow Duck Wellies
How adorable are these duck wellies? We want them in adult sizes, for now, you get them for kids shoe sizes 3-11.
Priced: £19 at Jojo Maman Bébé
Rockabilly Red wellies
Hello, ladybird booties. How cute are these? They'll be the perfect friends to come along for a wintery walk.
Priced: £25 at Boden
Kavat Strawberry Rose Skur Wellies
Get the kids ready for an afternoon stroll with these perfect pink wellies. Add them to a pair of jeans and a raincoat – they also come in blue and yellow.
Priced: £27 at Alex and Alexa
Unicorn Glitter Wellies
For the unicorn fanatics, this perfect pair complete with easy to get on handles is a sure-fire winner. Getting ready for wet, winter days has never looked so appealing.
Priced: £12.99 at Mountain Warehouse
Warm Lined Ankle Wellies
For the toddlers, these fleecy lined ankle styles will be easier for them to walk in with the cropped and cosy fit.
Priced: from £13 at Next
ToeZone at V by Very Younger Children’s Stripe Wellies
Brighten up the dreariest of days with these rainbow boots. Hardwearing, waterproof and with 3M™ Thinsulate™ technology to keep kiddies toes warm and insulated – the dream boots.
Priced: £14 ToeZone at Very
Spot On Red Buckle Boots
In true Paddington Bear style, you can't beat a pair of shiny red boots. Add a duffle coat to complete the look.
Priced: from £11 at Tu at Sainsbury's
Toy Story Wellies
Toy Story fans will be obsessed with these boots. With a Woody cowboy design on the right foot and a Buzz Lightyear style on the left, the fun has already begun.
Priced: from £15 at Next
Puddleflex Fleece Lined Wellies
These boots from Muddy Puddles will make your little ones want to splash around. The fleece lining and faux fur top will keep little legs cosy as they run around exploring on chillier days.
Priced: £28 at Muddy Puddles
Light up Peppa Pig Wellies
Light light up trainers, flashing wellies are a go-to for kids. This fun-filled Peppa Pig pair will brighten up any rainy day in an instant.
Priced: £12 at Matalan
Kids’ Crocband Rain Boots
Crocs aren't just for playing in the garden in the summer, the rain boots with handles are the winter alternative to rely on.
Priced: £26.99 at Crocs
Frozen II Children’s Elsa Wellington Boots
Frozen II fans will want these on their feet. With queen Elsa on the side and snowflakes around the sole, these are winter-ready.
Priced: £16 at John Lewis & Partners
Cirrus Childrens Charley Wellington Boot
For a classic, timeless pair, look to Totes. In long (like this) or short styles and array of different colours, you're bound to find one to suit all the little ones in the family.
Priced: £25 at Totes
Kids’ Tractor Wellies
For the little ones obsessed with tractors and all things outdoors, welcome Joules' must-have Wellington boots. How cute are these?
Priced: £19 at Joules
Mudplay Dinosaur Wellingtons
Let your little monsters go wild with these dinosaur boots. They're waterproof and the drawcord top means feet will stay dry as they splash around.
Priced: £35 at Regatta
Simonside Children’s Wellington Boots
Older children may prefer a slightly more grown-up wellington. This black Barbour style is perfect for everyday winter outfits.
Price £40 at Next
Big Kids Giant Glitter Wellington Boots
To make sure your kids never lose their boots again, get this lilac glitter pair. Because how could you ever not find these beauties at the back of the shoe cupboard?
Priced: £55 at Hunter
Joules Kids’ Fox Wellies
Get ready for woodland walks and adventures with these fox-themed rubber boots. The children will be ready to climb the trees, splash in puddles and run through the mud.
Priced: £19 at Joules
Original Kids Grab Handle Wellington Boots
The classic Hunter wellington boot has been customised to make it easier for kiddies to get them on – just take a look at those handles.
Priced: £45 at Hunter
Dinosaur Wellies
These rawh-some dinosaur boots are every little monster's dream. We guarantee they'll always remember this pair as they grow up.
Price £23.40 at My 1st years