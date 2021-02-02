We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Let’s face it, a dressing gown is that one piece of clothing the whole family needs right now.

We are spending more time at home than ever before, being cosy and comfortable has shot straight to the top of our priority list. For ourselves, and for our children. What better way to do this than wrapping up little ones in soft and fluffy kids’ dressing gowns.

Don’t forget a dressing gown look isn’t complete without a great pair of slippers to keep toes warm and toasty or comfy pair of kids pyjamas.

The best kids’ dressing gowns to buy right now

Snuggle Robe, The White Company

Age: 1-12yrs | Price: £30

A classic style and colour that will suit both toddlers and teens. This dressing gown is luxuriously soft and has 5-star customer reviews. It has a cosy hood, tie belt and a handy loop for hanging on the back of the door.

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY

Liewood Lily Panda Bathrobe, Scandiborn

Age: 1-7yrs | Price: £44.95

Made from 100% organic cotton terry, this dressing gown features a cute embroidered panda face and little ears on the hood. Wrapping up your little one in this fluffy robe after bathtime is bound to bring a smile to your face.

VIEW AT SCANDIBORN

Personalised Fairy Princess Robe, My 1st Years

Age: 0-6mths-6yrs| Price: £32

This playful design is a perfect choice any little princess. This light pink personalised robe features a crown on the hood and small white fairy wings on the back. Personalisation (up to 9 characters) is included in the price. For all new orders, you can currently get 15% off when you sign up to the My 1st Years newsletter.

VIEW AT MY 1ST YEARS

Bunny Towelling Robe, JoJo Maman Bebe

Age: 6mths-5yrs| Price: £18

A practical style with adorable bunny ears for extra cuteness. This super soft-style is great for younger children. Featuring a popper to the chest to ensure the dressing gown stays closed, the waist tie is also fixed onto the back so you will never be hunting around the house for it. There is also the option to personalise with a name of your choice for an extra £5.

VIEW AT JOJO MAMAN BEBE

Multi Star Print Robe, Next

Age: 9mths-8yrs | Price: from £12

Be the star of the show in this colourful soft-touch fleece robe. Boasting 5-star customer reviews, this print is perfect to wear all year round. The hood is adorned with cute little ears and the belt is removable.

VIEW AT NEXT

Navy Towelling Dressing Gown, John Lewis & Partners

Age: 2-14yrs | Price: from £24

Made from super-soft cotton, this design is a best-seller at John Lewis & Partners. A great style for older children, or for those who are growing out of the character phase. With a more grown-up feel, this style is perfect for matching with parents.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS

Personalised Monster Robe, My 1st Years

Age: 0-6mths-6yrs | Price: £30

Make your little monster smile with this personalised dressing gown. Made from huggably soft fleece in a bold shade of green, this hooded robe features adorable googly eyes and big monster teeth as well as multicoloured claws on the sleeves. Personalise this robe with their name for a special gift that is guaranteed to make their day. Personalisation is included in the price.

VIEW AT MY 1ST YEARS

Fox Fleece Dressing Gown, H&M

Age: 2-8yrs | Price: £17.99

For the animal obsessed, little ones will love this friendly fox robe. Made from a lighter weight fabric than a usual towelling dressing gown it features an embroidered fox face on the hood and a small tail sewn onto the back, 2 pockets and a detachable belt.

VIEW AT H&M

Unicorn Fleece Robe, John Lewis & Partners

Age: 2-12yrs | Price: from £18

This super-soft fleece dressing gown is perfect for snuggling up. Cream in colour with a subtle star print, this robe features a hood with a gold unicorn horn and embroidered eyes. Customer reviews have rated it great quality and true to size, saying all recipients loved it!

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS

Blue Bear Dressing Gown, Tu at Sainsbury’s

Age: 18mths-10yrs | Price: £10

Pick up this adorable bear dressing gown with your weekly shop. A fabulous price point starting from just £10 (going up to £13 for the oldest size) this robe has textured stripes, cute bear ears on the hood, a tie belt and 2 small pockets.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Peppa Pig Dressing Gown, Matalan

Age: 9mths-5yrs | Price: £10

This fun pink rainbow print dressing gown is perfect for Peppa Pig fans. Designed for younger children, this robe has a popper at the top to keep it together and the tie belt is sewn on to the back so it won’t fall off. A matching pyjama set is also available.

VIEW AT MATALAN

How do you keep kids’ dressing gowns soft and fluffy?

As always, it’s recommended to check the care instructions label before washing. After you’ve washed your dressing gown, pop it in the tumble dryer for a short time – as long as the care instructions say that you can. This is likely to improve the fluffiness and softness. If your dressing gown is made from fleece, avoid the tumble dryer! Instead, hang it up and allow it to dry naturally.