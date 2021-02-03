We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Keep little toes warm for winter (and beyond) with our edit of the kids’ best slippers.

During these colder months, snuggling up with a pair of slippers, some kids’ pyjamas and a cosy kids’ dressing gown is the perfect way for youngsters to hit sleep mode after a busy day of play. For active younger kids, it’s important to choose a pair of slippers that’ll suit their needs. A Velcro strap will be more secure and will help to keep them more steady on their feet. If you have wooden floors, look out for kids’ slippers with a rubber sole to help prevent any slips. This will also help protect little toes when accidentally stepping on things that could be painful, like Lego.

For older children, they’re more likely to want to choose a fun pair that suits them and that’ll be easy to throw on while in the house. Comfy slipper boots are an ideal option for those who need less support.

Best kids’ slippers to shop now

Sheepers Poppy Slippers

Sizes: Baby 5 to junior 3 | Price: £28

This statement sheepskin slippers (try saying that out loud!) have a merino wool inner so they’re the cosiest style to wear for winter. It helps that they also look so cute and fluffy, too.

PlayStation Grey Symbol Print Mule Slippers Sizes: Junior 10 to age 6 | Price: from £7 For the gamers, this logo Playstation pair with all-over controller symbols will go down a treat. They also have a padded insole and lightly gripped sole to stop them from slipping.

Kids’ Unicorn Slippers

Sizes: Small 5 to large 6 | Price: from £11

Fluffy pink unicorn slippers are the magical pair the little ones will be desperate to get their hands (read: feet) on. They’re made from vegan-friendly materials and have non-marking soles to stop scuffs on the floors indoors – you’re welcome!

Disney Minnie Mouse Navy Print Slipper Socks Sizes: Junior 10 to age 6 | Price: from £4.50 The hybrid between a pair of slippers and socks: the slipper socks. Lighter than slippers, but thicker than socks, this style is perfect for kids who love to be active around the house. Adding a little bit of grip, this Minnie Mouse pair is perfect for Disney fans.

Peppa Pig Children’s Team George Riptape Slippers

Sizes: Junior 4-10 | Price: £14

The right foot has ‘Team’ and the left foot has ‘George’ on them so you’ll have to know a big George from Pepper Pig fan to wear these. The Velcro fastening keeps them on securely and also makes them easier for younger children to put on and take off.

Kids’ Novelty Moccasin Slippers

Sizes: Junior 9-5 | Price: £35

Iridescent unicorn slippers are the fun addition to any night time routine. The faux fur lining is so cosy and the lightweight rubber soles will allow the little ones to move around without slipping.

Felt Mule Clog Slippers

Sizes: Junior 10 to large 6 | Price: £22.99

Created using PET plastic from recycled plastic bottles, these clog slippers are the more sustainable option to go for. The insole is soft and the sole is similar to a shoe so they’re also ideal for outdoors on warm days.

Kids’ Harry Potter™ Snitch Slipper Boots

Sizes: Small 13 to large 6 | Price: £15

For the older children, chase after this snitch Harry Potter pair from M&S. With a soft, fluffy lining and squidgy under-foot foam, they’ll never want to take them off… even for a game of Quidditch!

Red Plaid Inca Slippers

Sizes: UK 3-10 | Price: £28

The faux shearling lining is super cosy, the rubber sole makes them easier to run about in and the loop at the heel will be helpful for little ones to pull them on. They also come in a cream boucle fabric (here) too.

Navy Dinosaur Spike Slipper Boots

Sizes: UK 3-10 | Price: £28

Let the little monsters loose on these dinosaur slipper boots. These are better for older children who may not need as much support. These fun, furry slippers will be a welcome addition.

Holmly Howdy Toddler Slippers

Sizes: UK 3-9 | Price: £16

Disney Toy Story fans will love, love, love these printed slippers. Clarks is known for great-fitting shoes and these slippers are no different. These come in handy half sizes and have a single riptape for easy fastening.

Which kids slippers will last the longest?

Kids tend to grow out of everything pretty quickly so affordable slipper options are perfect. The thing is, though, they will most likely be worn daily so you’ll want to buy a pair that they’ll get the use out of. Look to longer-lasting materials such as real leather as these tend to last longer. If they’re not worn that much outside (unless they have a rubber grip sole) they should last until kids’ feet grow out of them.