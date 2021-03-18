Best kids’ sandals 2021 – including flip flops, leather and jelly shoes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sunnier days are ahead which means sandal weather is just around the corner making now the perfect time to switch up their shoes for the best kids sandals.

Much like the best trainers for kids, a pair of summer sandals are a style staple during the warmer months. The best kids sandals keep their feet comfortable and protected, whether they are building sandcastles on the beach or playing with the best outdoor toys for kids.

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of summer sandals for your little one, we’ve rifled through the cyber shelves to find the best kids sandals to shop now. And if your child has just taken their first few steps, make sure you know how to choose shoes for toddlers before you start shopping. From the cutest designs to the sturdiest soles that keep their feet protected too, we’ve taken everything into consideration.

The best kids sandals to shop now

1. Boden Leather Padded Sandals

Sizes: 7 Child – 3 Standard | Fabric: 100% leather upper, insock, lining and sole 100% man-made | Care: Sponge Clean Only

We just can’t resist these oh-so-adorable daisy sandals. Pretty and practical, they have padding at the heel for comfort and an easy touch and go fastening so kids can get them on and off quickly. The upper fabric is 100% leather and the pink and green colour combo makes them perfect for the sunshine. We wouldn’t mind a pair ourselves.

VIEW NOW – Boden | £32

2. Bobux Roam Caramel Kids

Sizes: 2 Child – 1 Standard | Fabric: Leather

For something a bit smarter, this classic pair is worth the investment. Not only do they look chic but they have all the technicalities too, including a closed toe for added protection, a flexible sole with decent grip and quick-dry, breathable leather. They can run around in comfort whilst still looking super smart too.

VIEW NOW – Bobux | £51

3. Clarks Surfing Tide Kid Navy Combination

Sizes: 10 Child – 2½ Standard | Fabric: Textile | Care: Machine Washable

Perfect for days on the beach, these cool sandals are water-friendly, flexible and super lightweight, so easy to pack away in your bag. Clarks offer whole and half sizes so you can get the perfect fit and there are two adjustable riptape fastenings. Available in blue or pink colourways, you can pop them in the washing machine too for added ease.

VIEW NOW – Clarks | £26

4. IGOR Children’s Tenis Jelly Shoes

Sizes: 3 – 13 Child | Fabric: PVC | Care: Wipe Clean

Jelly shoes are a must-have for seaside holidays and these are a hit with customers. They have a thick and durable sole for extra protection on their toes when treading on stones and sand. This translucent pair also looks super stylish teamed with anything from dresses to shorts and they’re easy to wipe clean too.

VIEW NOW – John Lewis | £19.99

5. John Lewis & Partners Children’s Trekker Sandals

Sizes: 4 Child – 4 Standard | Fabric: Upper Synthetic, Lining Textile, Sole Rubber

Add a pop of colour to their footwear with this bright and bold style. Crafted from super soft suede for comfort, they have a sturdy sole and a simple riptape fastening that kids can manage themselves. Available in three different colourways, they’re a summer staple, kids and adults will love.

VIEW NOW – John Lewis | £18-£21

6. Next Corkbed Sandals in Mono Rocket

Sizes: 4-12 Child | Fabric: Leather

Children will be blown away with this cool rocket pair. A classic corkbed style but with a playful touch, they are made from soft leather and suede and have a slip-resistant outsole. With an adjustable strap and whole and half sizes available, plus a wide-fit option, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect fit.

VIEW NOW – Next | £16-£18

7. The Original Salt Water Sandal

Sizes: 4-12 Child | Fabric: Leather | Care: Machine Washable

This traditional-looking pair really pulls out all the stops. We love the pop of yellow and the best part is – they’re waterproof. So they can play in the water and you can pop them in the washing machine. Win-win! The buckle is rust-proof too so they really won’t get ruined. Perfect for adventures, you can buy adult pairs too if you really want to go all-out and twin with your mini-me.

VIEW NOW – Kidly | From £50

8. M&S Kids Rainbow Light Up Trekkers

Sizes: 5S-12S | Fabric: Textile and Other Materials

Who doesn’t love a vibrant rainbow pair, guaranteed to brighten the greyest of days. These cute trekkers take it up a notch with light-up detailing at the side. They have all the necessities too – chunky soles and a secure riptape fastening. As an added bonus, they’re completely vegan! A fun everyday pair for under £20.

VIEW NOW – M&S | £19

9. Start-Rite Twinkle Rose Gold Leather Riptape Sandals

Sizes: S7-L1½ | Fabric: Leather

Add some shimmer to their step with this rose gold metallic pair. Start-Rite are pros at creating shoes that are stylish without compromising on quality. As comfy as walking barefoot, these have a flexible sole whilst the upper is crafted from soft leather. There’s a double fastening for a secure fit too.

VIEW NOW – Start-Rite | £39.99

10. Adidas AltaSwim Junior Sandals

Sizes: 10 Child – 2 Standard | Fabric: Other Materials

Sporty kids will love this sleek and stylish pair. A super spongy footbed for added comfort, they drain water and dry quickly, making them perfect for days on the beach or dipping in and out of the pool. Available in blue, navy and red, they’re lightweight and easy to pop on and off. A holiday essential.

VIEW NOW – Next | £20

11. Joules Flip Flops

Sizes: 8 Child – 3 Adult | Fabric: 100% Rubber

We know flip-flops aren’t the most supportive shoe, but they are an easy one to wear around the garden that can be slipped on and off. Plus children will love how grown-up they are. Best suited to older children and confident walkers, this nautical floral pair are playful and comfy with a durable tread.

VIEW NOW – Joules | £12.95