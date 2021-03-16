Best kids shoes that light up 2021 for boys and girls

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is there anything more fun than a light-up shoe? Guaranteed to keep kids entertained and keep them moving, the best shoes that light-up are playful and practical.

Whether you want to go for the best trainers for kids or the best kids wellies there are a plethora of styles to choose from with LED technology, including smarter options they can wear to school.

The best shoes that light-up may be super fun but they also have all the technical elements too, such as flexible soles, breathable fabrics and comfort cushioning so you can rest easy that your little one’s feet are supported, something that’s key when it comes to choosing the best shoes for toddlers.

So if you want to add some sparkle to their step, we’ve hunted down the best kids shoes that light up that they will never ever want to take off.

The best kids shoes that light up

1. John Lewis & Partners Children’s Light up Mary Jane Shoes

Sizes: 10jnr – 3 UK | Standard and wide width | Fabric: Leather

School shoes with a difference, this classic Mary Jane pair have lights in the sole for extra charm. The lights aren’t as bold as some other designs but perfect if you’re after something more subtle and smart for school that they will love to wear too. A flexible and durable sole with memory foam and anti-bacterial in-sock, they have classic rip-tape fastening and cut out details for added interest.

VIEW NOW – John Lewis | £34-£36

2. Next White Unicorn Light-Up High Tops

Sizes: 9jnr – 7 UK | Fabric: Textile and Other Materials

Rainbow accents and an adorable unicorn make this pair pure magic. They have a cushioned footbed for extra support and touch fastening straps for an easy fit. Lighting up with every step, kids will be mesmerized by this playful pair. Best suited to older kids, we’re pretty sure they will want to wear these every day.

VIEW NOW – Next | £28-£34

3. Skechers S Lights Rainbow Racer

Sizes: 4jnr – 3 UK | Fabric: Textile

You’re spoilt for choice with Skechers light up shoe collection and customers highly rate this incredibly vibrant pair. Glitter detailing, a cloud print and a light-up rainbow they are packed full of joy. They’re lightweight and breathable too with a cushioned insole, an easy slip-on style and adjustable side hook and loop closure for the perfect fit. Sneakers have never looked so snazzy!

VIEW NOW – Skechers | £44-£47

4. M&S Kids’ Riptape Light-Up Trekkers

Sizes: 5S-12S | Fabric: Textile and Other Materials

This budget-friendly pair is perfect for the warmer months with its sandal design. They have a light-up putterfish print and a cool blue and red combo. They don’t compromise on technical details either, with plenty of grip and easy riptape fastenings. As an added bonus, they are vegan friendly too.

VIEW AT – M&S | £19

5. Geox Grayjay Boy sneakers

Sizes: 7jnr – 5 UK | Fabric: Upper: 66% Synthetic, 34% Textile, Lining, 100% Textile, Outsole, 100% Rubber, Insole, 100% Leather

These trainers have a cool basketball aesthetic which kids and adults will love. Blue and green make for one trendy colour combo with the added bonus of a light-up sole too. Breathable fabrics and super lightweight, they have excellent grip with a removable footbed for hygiene and to keep the feet feeling fresh. A single riptape fastening makes them easy to slip on and off.

VIEW AT – Geox | £45-£50

6. Voovix Kids LED Light Up Shoes

Sizes: 7.5jnr – 8 UK | Fabric: PU leather, Textile, Rubber Sole

With hundreds of top reviews on Amazon these are a hit with customers. The lights can be changed with a remote control, keeping kids entertained for hours. Available in eight different colours including metallics, you’re bound to find a pair that suits. They can be charged up via a USB cable and provide around seven hours of light-up fun. Perfect for parties and hitting that dance-floor.

VIEW NOW – Amazon | £21.83-£33.99

7. Skechers S Lights Dyna-Lights

Sizes: 4-9 child | Fabric: Textile

Another great pair from Skechers with five star reviews from customers. Ideal for toddlers, these easy slip-on trainers have a soft woven mesh upper fabric and lights on the side that flash with every step. There’s a switch on the strap to deactivate the lights if needed. They have a padded collar and tongue for extra comfort and a flexible sole with decent grip. Available in red, blue and black.

VIEW NOW – Skechers | £39

8. Mountain Warehouse Marine Light-Up Kids Sandals

Sizes: 6-12 child

Practical and fun these summer shoes are a worthy addition to their shoe collection. They mould to the feet for extra support and comfort and have a quick-drying light foam lining too. The soles flash when walking for added amusement as well as keeping kids visible too. A cool blue and yellow colourway for a beachy feel.

VIEW NOW – Mountain Warehouse | £9.99

9. Crocs Fun Lab Luke Skywalker Lights Clog

Sizes: 6 child – 3 UK

A must-have for any Star Wars fan, these classic Croc-style clogs have lightsaber graphics with LED effects. Featuring the iconic Star Wars visuals, they also have all the elements too with Croslite™ foam outsoles for better traction, support and comfort as well as a flexible and lightweight design.

VIEW NOW – Crocs | £39.99

10. Next Rainbow Light-up Wellies

Sizes: 3jnr – 3 UK | Fabric: Textile and Other Materials

Double the dose of fun with these multicoloured wellies. Not only are they super vibrant but the sole lights up too, making splashing in the puddles even more exciting for kids. With lots of positive feedback from customers for comfort and style, these are guaranteed to brighten up dull, rainy days.

VIEW NOW – Next | £12-£15

11. Clarks Children’s Encore Flash Light-up School Shoes

Sizes: 10jnr – 2.5 UK | F & G width | Fabric: Leather. Rubber sole.

If you’re after something a bit smarter and more wearable then this pair is a must-have. All the fun of LED lights, without compromising on quality. An easy slip-on style with a riptape strap, they have a padded collar for ankle support too. Breathable mesh fabrics keep the feet feeling fresh for all-day wear. They have a gaming twist with a symbol imprinted on the sole for added delight.

VIEW NOW – John Lewis | £56