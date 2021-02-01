We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A rainy weather essential, the best kids' umbrellas bring joy to outdoor adventures and help keep little ones dry in sudden downpours.



We know just how much children love to twirl around under a fun and cheerful brolly, so have rounded up the best kids’ umbrellas that will brighten even the greyest of days. Choose from all of their favourite characters and animals, including Peppa Pig and flying unicorns, or opt for a magical colour changing brolly for extra fun in the rain.

Our pick of the best kids’ umbrellas

Dinosaur colour change umbrella

Price: £12

Adventure outside whatever the weather with this fabulous colour changing umbrella. The white dinosaurs turn colourful when wet, providing entertainment for the little ones whilst sheltering them from the rain. The brolly is just as practical as it is fun, having been specially designed to be easy for children to use. The plastic handle is easy for little hands to hold and a handy velcro strap keeps the umbrella secure and compact once it’s been put down.

Kids’ unicorn and rainbow print umbrella

This is the perfect brolly for any little unicorn lovers in your life. The Mountain Warehouse umbrella provides fun and colourful protection when it rains, with an open diameter of 70cm. It is crafted from durable polyester fabric and features a plastic handle that is easy for kids to hold.

Price: £9.99

Drizzles 3D dome animal umbrella

Price: £7.83

Kids will love this 3D frog umbrella. As well as looking super cute, the brilliant dome shape provides little ones with extra protection from the rain and wind. If frogs aren’t their favourite animal, the Drizzles umbrella is available in several other fun animal designs, including a panda, shark, unicorn, dinosaur and ladybird.

Peppa Pig umbrella

Price: £10

Thanks to Claire’s, little ones can have fun in the rain with their favourite friend, Peppa Pig. This fantastic umbrella is transparent, allowing kids more visibility on their outdoor adventures. Suitable for ages 3+, this child friendly brolly features a plastic hook handle that is easy to use.

Multicoloured spot umbrella

Price: £17

Brighten up grey and rainy days with Boden’s cheerful polka dot umbrella. The joyful rainbow colours will be sure to put a smile on their face. It has a deep dome to help keep kids dry and its transparency is both a fun and practical feature for the little ones. It opens quickly, while being just as easy to pack away – perfect for when the weather can’t make up it’s mind!

Sunny Life kids’ dino umbrella

Price: £18.95

How cute is this dinosaur brolly from Australian lifestyle brand, Sunny Life. It features a small transparent section for little ones to give their best dinosaur impression. The brightly coloured brolly is lightweight and perfectly sized for small hands. Complete the look with Sunny Life’s matching dinosaur poncho.

Colour changing cupcake umbrella

Price: £14

Add excitement to rainy days with a fun colour changing brolly. The fab design has been created by small business, Holly and Beau who understand the importance of outdoor play for children. Their magic colour technology umbrellas encourage kids to explore the great outdoors, whilst keeping them protected and dry. What’s more, the child friendly brollies are made from recycled polyester with toxic free inks.

Little kids’ colour-revealing umbrella

Price: £15

A colour changing umbrella the kids will marvel at. Watch the raindrops turn multicoloured when they get wet and change back to white when the brolly is dry. The innovative umbrella is easy to use with a push to open feature and a curved handle designed for little ones to easily grip hold of. If sunshine yellow isn’t their favourite yellow, you can opt for navy, baby blue or pink.

Let’s explore nature kids’ umbrella

Price: £10

Designed by Ulster Weavers, this fun kids’ umbrella will help inspire children on their outdoor adventures. The charming nature design is complemented by a curved lime green handle, that is easy for little hands to hold. The brolly is also crafted from strong plastic to protect kids from the elements whilst they play.

Kids’ stars in the rain umbrella

Price: £10

They will be singing in the rain in no time with this cheerful brolly from high street favourite, White Stuff. The joyful design is packed with personality, featuring stars and hearts in an array of colours. With a child friendly curved handle and a velcro strap closure, this colourful umbrella is the perfect rainy weather partner.

Vintage tractors umbrella

Price: reduced from £15 to £10.50

Hatley pride themselves on creating made-to-last quality designs. Their collection of kids’ umbrellas deliver just that. The sturdy brolly is specially made to be child friendly, ensuring the little ones can enjoy the great outdoors come rain or shine. We adore the vintage tractor design, but be sure to check out Hatley’s full range of kids’ umbrellas that will be sure to delight.

