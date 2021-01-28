11 of the best kids’ waterproof gloves

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ensure a long and happy playtime by keeping little hands protected from the elements. Our pick of the best kids’ waterproof gloves will help aid hours of outdoor fun.

Along with a waterproof puddle suit and a pair of Wellington boots, kids’ waterproof gloves are a wintertime saviour. An essential part of their outdoor kit, a trusty pair of waterproof gloves or mittens will keep little hands toasty warm and dry whilst they explore the great outdoors.

Nothing makes little hands colder than when they get wet, so making sure your child’s winter gloves are waterproof is essential. For the best protection, look out for gloves with a water-resistant outer layer, such as nylon and coated fabrics. To keep their hands cosy and warm, choose gloves with a thicker insulating inner layer, such as fleece, cotton and Thinsulate.

The best options come with a waterproof rating. A fabric’s waterproof rating is measured in millimetres and refers to the pressure at which water is able to press through the fabric. Anything between 1,500mm-5,000mm is suitable for everyday wear. For more adventurous excursions a higher rating of up to 10,000mm is recommended.

Our pick of the best waterproof gloves for kids

Best kids’ waterproof gloves overall: Kuling mustard Helsinki mittens

Sizes: 0-1 yrs to 6-7 yrs | Price: £17

Our top recommendation for the best kids’ waterproof gloves are by Swedish brand Kuling. Their designs are perfect for active little ones and robust enough to stand the test of time. With a waterproof rating of 15,000mm, the Helsinki mittens have taped seams, a soft fleece lining, elasticated cuffs and wrists and reflective details for visibility. With Bionic Finish Eco® the outer layer repels water and the lining is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester. Although we love the mustard pair, the mittens are available in a range of contemporary colours, including pastel pink and baby blue.

VIEW NOW AT ALEX AND ALEXA

Dare 2B kids’ unbeaten gloves



Sizes: 6-7 yrs to 11-12 yrs | Price: reduced from £18 to £14.40

These tough-wearing high-performance gloves are ideal for outdoor adventures. The brand has put them to test in real-life conditions to ensure comfort and protection from harsh weather. Thinsulate thermal material keeps frosty fingertips at bay and a 5,000mm waterproof rating means your little explorers will keep nice and dry too. Waterproof and breathable insert allows moisture to escape to prevent hands from getting too sweaty – perfect for any future ski trips.

VIEW NOW AT GO OUTDOORS

Ski mittens with animals

Sizes: 1-3 yrs to 4-6 yrs | Price: £12.99

We love the adorable look of Lindex’s animal motif mittens0 – thankfully, they’re just as practical as they are cute. The waterproof gloves keep little hands toasty thanks to Thinsulate insulation and a cosy fleece lining. They’re made from water repellent Bionic Finish Eco® fabric, so kids can enjoy the wonderful outdoors no matter the weather. Additional features including adjustable velcro straps and reflective details make life all that much easier.

VIEW NOW AT LINDEX

Kids’ ski gloves

Sizes: s-xl | Price: reduced from £16.99 to £9.99

Mountain Warehouse’s ski gloves are great for snowy days. Made from 100 per cent nylon, they feature a snowproof outer layer to keep hands dry and a cosy fleece lining to ensure comfort and warmth. The practical gloves are perfect for skiing and other outdoor activities as they include a textured palm and thumb-piece to improve grip. Available in black and navy, these affordable gloves are a winter staple.

VIEW NOW AT MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSE

Lugik baby ski/sledge mittens

Sizes: 6-12 months to 3-4 yrs | Price: £7.99

These sweet mittens have been designed for babies and toddlers as they discover and enjoy snowy weather for the first time. They have a waterproof rating of 2000mm and feature cotton wadding and knit lining to keep hands toasty. The mittens are easy-to-wear thanks to a wide opening, which also means little ones can easily move their hands inside the mittens as they enjoy outdoor life.

VIEW NOW AT DECATHLON

The Edge children’s character mitt

Sizes: s-xl | Price: reduced from £6 to £4

Toddlers will love these penguin mittens. They have been designed to provide warmth, breathability and waterproofing with a fun design to make your little ones smile. The mittens have a respectable waterproof rating of 3000mm and feature a soft and cosy fleece lining for warmth and comfort. The Edge’s character mitt also features practical details, including an adjustable wrist to ensure a secure fit and palm grip, perfect for outdoor play.

VIEW NOW AT GO OUTDOORS

Pink padded ski gloves

Sizes: 7-13 yrs | Price: £6

Ensure your little ones have fun in the snow with Matalan’s warm and cosy ski gloves. They are ideal for chilly days thanks to an inner ribbed cuff, a cosy lining and an adjustable wrist strap, which helps to lock in warmth and keep hands toasty.

VIEW NOW AT MATALAN

Arctic ski mittens

Sizes: 9-12 years | Price: reduced from £20 to £16

One of the UK’s leading children’s outwear brands, Muddy Puddles, are devoted to creating waterproofs that work so that kids can confidently enjoy the great outdoors. Their arctic ski mittens are a winter must-have. With a waterproof rating of 5000m and built-in insulation, the ultra-protective mittens are designed to keep hands warm and dry even on the coldest days. Longer cuffs stop rain and snow from sneaking in and reflective logos help keep your little ones visible whilst they play.

VIEW NOW AT MUDDY PUDDLES

Wedze kids’ ski gloves

Sizes: 6-14 yrs | Price: £14.99

Designed to provide all-day comfort on the slopes, Wedze’s ski gloves are perfect for active and adventurous explorers. They feature a water repellent outer fabric and a special cuff inside the glove to keep out draughts and snow. A wide cuff ensures ease of use, allowing the gloves to fit over or under a jacket sleeve.

VIEW NOW AT DECATHLON

Regatta children’s spatter waterproof insulated printed mitts

Sizes: 1-6 years | Price: £7.19 – £16.99

Available in three different bright and cheerful colour ways, kids will love Regatta’s waterproof mittens. They feature glow in the dark reflective prints, creating outdoor fun for the little ones but also increasing their visibility and safety.

VIEW NOW ON AMAZON

Kuling leopard recycled rain mittens

Sizes: 0-1 yrs to 6-7 yrs | Price: £14

The same brand as our top recommendation, these Kuling mittens come in a fun animal print. They feature a longer cuff, perfect for tucking over or under a jacket to keep rain and snow from getting in. With a waterproof rating of 8,000mm, welded seams and a soft fleece lining, these gorgeous mitts are just as practical as they are cute.

VIEW NOW AT ALEX AND ALEXA

Are mittens or gloves better for toddlers?

When it comes to choosing kids’ waterproof gloves, a key decision is whether to opt for gloves or mittens. The way mittens are designed to keep fingers together, they are more efficient at trapping warmth and keeping children’s hands warm. Mittens also tend to be easier to get on and off. However, gloves on the other hand allow kids the ability to do more with their hands. So overall, for toddlers and particularly cold days, mittens are the best option for keeping frosty fingertips at bay. For slightly older children, or for more hands-on outdoor activities you might want to consider gloves.