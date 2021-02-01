We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Enjoying the great outdoors and playing in the park is always fun, whatever the weather - but keeping little ones warm and dry while splashing in the puddles is no easy task. These all-in-one kids' puddle suit will ensure a happy playtime.

The best kids’ puddle suits are water and windproof to keep toddlers and young children warm, and their clothes dry (and mud-free!) whilst they enjoy time outside. We have rounded up our pick of the best all-in-ones, from lightweight options to cosy fully-lined suits.

There are lots to consider when it comes to finding the perfect puddle suit for your little explorers. Features to look for to ensure efficient waterproofing include suits with taped seams, elasticated tight cuffs and foot stirrups. Some of the more advanced puddle suits come with a fabric waterproof ratings too, which is measured in millimetres and refers to the pressure at which water is able to press through the fabric. A minimum rainproof rating to look for is 1,500mm, but anything between 1,500mm-5,000mm is suitable for everyday wear. For more adventurous excursions a higher rating of up to 10,000mm is recommended.

Our pick of the best kids’ puddle suits

Padded overall with dog print

Sizes: 1.5-2 yrs to 7-8 yrs | Price: £49.99

This bright and cheery all-in-one has a host of features to ensure little ones stay warm and dry. It’s made from waterproof and windproof fabric with 2000mm water column, as well as featuring taped seams and elasticated sleeve and leg cuffs. You won’t lose the kids as they run about enjoying themselves, as the overalls also have 3M Scotchlite™ reflective details on the hood, sleeves and legs.

Dinosaur fleece-lined all-in-one

Sizes: 0-3 months to 2-3 yrs | Price: reduced from £49 to £40

This fabulously fun puddle suit has been crafted from the equivalent of 32 recycled plastic water bottles! Much loved childrenswear brand Jo Jo Maman Bébé have a handy rating system to asses how waterproof, windproof and warm their outwear is. Their all-in-one dinosaur suit has the maximum three stars for each category, making it a sure bet for protecting your little ones against harsh weather. This adorable puddle suit will ensure they look super cute too!

Navy floral waterproof kids’ puddle suit

Sizes: 3-6 months to 2-3 yrs | Price: £32.95

This fantastic puddlesuit from British brand Joules, is as practical as it is cute! It comes with a handy packaway pouch, making it perfect for on-the-go. Pop it into your bag or the buggy and you’ll never be caught out by sudden rain showers again. With fully taped seams and elasticated cuffs and stirrups, this all-in-one is an efficient pick for waterproofing little explorers for the great outdoors.

Navy star kids’ puddle suit

Sizes: 3-6 months to 6-7 yrs | Price: £21-£25

An affordable option from high street favourite, Next. Made from lightweight fabric, this cheerful puddle suit is perfect for milder weather. It features elasticated sleeve and leg cuffs for a secure fit and protection against the rain. We love the colourful star print pattern, great for brightening up grey and rainy days.

Space themed waterproof rain suit

Sizes: 6-12 months to 3-4 yrs | Price: reduced from £45.99 to £34.99

For adventurous toddlers, they will love wearing this astrology themed puddle suit. It has everything it needs to protect little ones against cold and rainy weather. It’s tested to withstand 1,500mm of rain in a 24 hour period and features IsoDry fabric with taped seams to ensure your child remains dry and comfortable. For extra warmth the all-in-one has a cosy fleece lining. What’s more, it includes reflective piping so you can easily keep an eye on your explorers.

Toddler waterproof all-in-one suit

Sizes: 12-18 months to 6-7 yrs | Price: £24.99

Hippychick’s amazingly affordable all-in-one suits are a lightweight waterproof overall perfect for milder weather. They are designed to be tough and hardwearing, yet practical and fun, so your little ones can enjoy their outdoor play. For chillier days, Hippychick also have a fleece lined suit. The all-in-ones aren’t just waterproof, they’re windproof and breathable too with fully adjustable velcro straps on the hood, wrists and waist, ensuring comfortable protection. To make life easier, the puddle suits can be wiped clean or machine washed.

EcoSplash fleece lined kids’ puddle suit

Sizes: 0-6 months to 3-4 years | Price: £48

One of the UK’s leading children’s outwear brands, Muddy Puddles, are devoted to creating waterproofs that work, so that kids can confidently enjoy the great outdoors. Their popular EcoSplash all-in-one suit is super waterproof and breathable, with a cosy fleece lining to keep little ones warm. With taped seams, waterproof zips and a waterproof rating of 5,000mm this puddle suit will keep little explorers protected. For sizes 0-12 months, the suit features foldover hand warmers and removable feet, and from 12 months the legs include handy adjustable stirrups.

Kuling leopard recycled rain coverall

Sizes: 1-8 yrs | Price: £52

This eco-friendly puddle suit from Swedish brand Kuling is made to stand the test of time. We love the fun leopard print, but are even more impressed by the host of practical features that make this coverall the perfect fit for outdoor adventures. The all-in-one has welded seams, a soft fleece lining, a detachable hood, elasticated cuffs, reinforced knees, silicone foot loops and reflective details for visibility. With a waterproof rating of 8,000mm the puddle suit provides first-rate protection from the elements, keeping little explorers warm and dry all day long.

Chevron snowsuit

Sizes: 3-6 months to 5-6 yrs | Price: £32-£36

Snuggle up in this padded snowsuit, ideal for the coldest days. It features an extra long zip that finishes around the back of the suit for ease of dressing the little ones. A water repellent finish provides protection from the elements keeping your adventurers toasty warm and dry.

Orange tiger snowsuit

Sizes: 9-12 months to 4-5 yrs | Price: £18-£20

Let the little ones roar in this super cute tiger suit. The affordable all-in-one from Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s does not compromise on quality. It features a shower resistant outer layer, elasticated arm and leg cuffs and a cosy fleece lining to keep the chill away.

Coral stomper suit

Sizes: 12-18 months to 5-6 yrs | Price: £38

Outwear brand, Grass & Air design fun playwear to enable kids to get outdoors whatever the weather. Their puddle suits are tough wearing, durable and fully waterproof to ensure little ones stay protected on their outdoor adventures. They have a 5000mm waterproof rating, taped seams, a waterproof zip, elasticated cuffs and foot stirrups. Added safety features including reflective strips on the hood and zip, keep kids visible whilst they play. Their stylish coral stomper suit is also available in a trendy navy.

