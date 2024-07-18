What does the King’s Speech mean for families? Life to improve in 4 key areas

The King's Speech confirms the legislation being brought forward by the government - and it could see huge improvements for the lives of families in the UK.

Keir Starmer and his party quickly addressed childcare, flexible working and family policy in the aftermath of their landslide election win. Labour has also made it clear funding for schools is high on their list of priorities, although some political pundits believe this could be put on hold amid the financial difficulties the party are taking over from the Conservatives. However, the King did introduce the Children’s Wellbeing Bill which aims to raise standards in education - this could mean they will push on with their plans for education after all.

However, Labour's commitment to improving life for families in the UK was made evident during the King's Speech on July 17. Opening the first session of parliament since Labour came into power, the speech provides an overview of which legislation the government plans to bring forward. From what King Charles said, UK families look set to see improvements to their lives in four key areas of their working lives.

The charity Pregnant Then Screwed is dedicated to flexible working reform and challenging workplace discrimination against mothers. Celebrating the news delivered by the King on Instagram, they wrote "The King’s Speech is not like that thing he does at Christmas. It’s essentially a parliamentary process where the Government confirms what legislation they are definitely bringing forward. So, obviously, for political geeks like us it’s a big deal - basically, if it ain’t in the King’s speech then it ain’t happening.

The good news is that in today’s kings speech was - flexible working, parental leave, extending the time limit to raise a tribunal claim AND stronger maternity discrimination laws."

A post shared by Pregnant Then Screwed (@pregnant_then_screwed) A photo posted by on

4 areas the government aim to improve life for families

Bringing in legislation that will require employers to make flexible working the default. Labour plan to deliver on the policies that make flexible working the 'default' from day one for all workers. Employers will be required to accommodate this 'as far as is reasonable'. Ensuring everyone can access parental leave and pay. This will also be made available to all employees from day one. Extending the time limit to raise a tribunal claim from three months to six months. Pregnant Then Screwed say they have been fighting for this for the last 10 years, and it will further protect women from being discriminated against in the workplace. Making it unlawful to dismiss a woman within six months of her return to work after having a baby, except in specific circumstances. Additional workplace fairness measures include the government pledging to deliver a 'genuine' living wage in line with the cost of living, and banning zero-hours contracts. There's also plans to strengthen statutory sick pay by removing the lower earnings limit and waiting period.

The comments section of the post by Pregnant Then Screwed was alight with positive comments. One person wrote "Well done brilliant women. All that time, all those dreary weeks and months of pushing and pushing, yet you never gave up and kept campaigning on behalf of so many women who really needed you. Thank you so much."

Another added "Congratulations to you and your team!! This is incredible. I was made redundant on maternity leave after my second son and used your resources to get myself through that! Your work has helped so many people and now it’s paving the way for MASSIVE change! Well done."

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We spoke to mum-of-two Vicky, who was made redundant during her first maternity leave. She tells us "I was gobsmacked when I lost my job, and the reasons were so unclear and seemed to point to the fact my employer didn't think I could meet the demands of my job because I'd become a mother. I did challenge them in court - and won - but it was really stressful and a very difficult period of my life. I hope new legislation will stop any other woman experiencing the same situation."

However, although this is undeniably good news for families, there was no mention of the two-child benefit cap, a policy said to be causing 'direct harm' with children missing out on thousands in yearly benefits. Despite calls from poverty awareness charities to scrap the policy, Labour are yet to address their plans in this area which they'll need to do quickly, to really show their commitment to improving life for families in the UK.

Anna Whitehouse, AKA Mother Pukka, is also well known on the flexible working campaign scene. Following a recent pregnancy announcement, Anna is also highlighting important conversations around blended families and pregnancy over 40, and baby loss.