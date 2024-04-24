New data highlights the main disparities when it comes to parents requesting flexible working, and sadly we're not surprised by the findings
We'll give you three guesses as to which parent is more likely to ask for flexible working arrangements from their employer...
Mums are more likely than dads to request flexible working arrangements when returning from parental leave, according to new research.
Flexible working is crucial for parents looking to balance their childcare commitments with work duties and aspirations. But more often than not, those childcare commitments have a larger, disproportionate impact on a mother's career compared to a father's.
While the motherhood penalty is woefully nothing new, recent research from charity Pregnant Then Screwed has shown that there is still a way to go to level the playing field, finding that mothers who work full time are 2.5 times more likely than full-time working fathers to ask for flexible working when they return to work after maternity leave. Further still, mothers with a disabled child are twice as likely to ask for flexible working than fathers, while 41 per cent of single mothers request flexible working when they return to work.
But sadly, despite the abundant need for flexible arrangements to get mothers back into the workforce, while they take on the lion's share of childcare responsibilities, there is a long way to go before employers catch up. According to Joeli Brearley, CEO and Founder of Pregnant Then Screwed: "Just 3 in 10 job adverts offer flexibility, limiting the progression opportunities and earning potential of mothers. Then we wonder why the gender pay gap widens when couples have children and continues to widen further over the subsequent decades."
Beyond that, while the Flexible Working Bill makes it easier for employees to request flexibility, employers still have the right to refuse it. Pregnant Then Screwed found that two in five mothers had their flexible working request rejected. Rejection was twice as likely for mothers with a household income or under £45,000, than for those mothers with a higher household income.
Joeli Brearley goes on to say: "The fact that mothers are two times more likely to ask for flexible working inadvertently tells us that mothers are more likely to shape their careers around childcare. Until we have a more equitable parental leave system this will continue to be the case.” Currently, fathers get only two weeks statutory paternity pay, although 70 per cent of fathers can't afford to take the full two weeks, while mothers can get 39 weeks of statutory maternity pay.
The idea of mothers being primary caregivers is also so deeply ingrained in the societal consciousness, that it feels like there is not one clear and quick fix to level the playing field. But we never stop striving for it.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
In other family finance news, mothers earned 43 per cent less than fathers in 2023, and childcare costs have risen by 7 per cent in the last 12 months, putting pressure on family budgets.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
Who did Bluey have a baby with? Fan theories are running wild following the cartoon’s season 3 finale (our money is on Mackenzie)
The 'Surprise!’ episode has really done what it says on the tin - and many can’t get over the shock of Bluey having a baby
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are huge fans of this popular tinned food - and it’s not what you’d expect from the royals
Royal meal times are more similar to the average family's than you might imagine
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Record number of families opt-out of claiming child benefit, but the decision could have serious repercussions for your future
Stark warning for families as number of parents who opt-out of receiving child benefit reaches 10-year high
By Sarah Handley Published
-
'It isn’t a holiday – it is crucial bonding time' - 70% of dads can't afford to take two weeks paternity leave, according to new research
The research also found that only 14 per cent of fathers were ready to return to work mentally after taking their paternity leave
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Two-child benefit cap 'pushes children into poverty' - campaigners urge government to scrap 'cruel policy' that impacts 1 in every 10 children
The controversial two-child benefit cap has met with strong opposition since its introduction in 2017
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Gen-Z could be costing their parents £1,300 a year, by refusing to do this one thing (but it's not always their choice)
It's not just parents who are facing the additional costs, the costs for Gen Z could be even higher
By Sarah Handley Published
-
More than half of parents want to do this important thing for their kid's education but can’t afford to, according to new research
Pressures on the family budget are preventing parents from paying for educational support outside of school
By Sarah Handley Published
-
75% of mums feel guilty buying things if they earn less than their partners, according to social media poll, and the comments section was part heartbreaking, part inspiring
Some mothers felt guilty for spending their partners money, while others saw it as household money instead
By Sarah Handley Published
-
10 best zoos in the UK based on ticket prices, reviews and value for money
The best zoos in the UK have been determined based on a number of key factors, include prices, popularity, Trip Advisor ratings and how many animals they have
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Child benefit is finally going to be made fairer - here's what's changing and when
Child benefit is finally going to be made fairer - here's what's changing and when
By Sarah Handley Published