14-year-olds are most open to life-changing advice, according to new research - here are 7 quotes for teens from some of the most inspiring names in the UK

Jorja Smith, Will Poulter and Steven Bartlett share inspirational advice for 14-year-olds - the age young people are most open to life-changing advice.

Parenting teenagers is no easy task - they might not need you to wipe their noses or help them tie their shoelaces anymore, but as children grow up new challenges arise. Many parents find themselves wondering why their teenager won't talk to them anymore, as they opt to confide in their peers instead of their family, while the pressure of exams and troublesome friendship groups can leave others looking into 'teen-ternity' leave to help support their child.

But if one of your New Year's resolutions is to improve your parent/teen relationship, we've seen some research that might help. A survey from Amazon has revealed that 14 is the age when young people are most influenced by advice to help shape their future, with 78 per cent of teachers saying that high-profile figures including entrepreneurs, athletes, and musicians positively influence their students in finding their career path. Meanwhile, 80 per cent said influential figures help teens to build better futures for themselves.



That's why Amazon and The Prince's Trust have brought together some of the most inspiring names in the UK to share their advice for young people, including Diary of a CEO creator Steven Bartlett, Brit Award-winning artist Jorja Smith, and Guardians of the Galaxy star Will Poulter.

Advice for teens from inspirational figures:

“Life’s too short to be anything other than yourself” - Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur and podcaster “Embrace your flaws, for they make you unique” - Jorja Smith, Grammy-nominated music artist “Take a leap of faith” - Greg Rutherford MBE, Olympic gold medallist “It’s for the taking” - June Sarpong OBE, TV presenter “Value your imagination” - Naughty Boy, music producer “There is no right path” - Sara Davies MBE, entrepreneur “Trying your hardest is always enough” - Will Poulter, actor

The advice has been turned into art that will be displayed in schools around the country. The initiative follows Amazon pledging £1 million to The Prince’s Trust’s new Strengthening Diversity Fund, to support underserved young people across the UK to build better futures for themselves.

The fund will help provide opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds to succeed in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, with a range of tailored programmes available through the charity.

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon, said: "We are proud to be a platinum patron of The Prince’s Trust, and a founding partner of its Strengthening Diversity Fund – which supports underserved young people across the UK to build better futures for themselves. By sharing advice from inspirational people in schools around the country, we hope to light up imaginations, and help inspire young people to reach their full potential."

Meanwhile, Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust, added: "It is an honour to work with Amazon, and we are incredibly grateful for their commitment to The Prince’s Trust. Being able to inspire and motivate young people is a core part of our mission. The Trust’s programmes build confidence and skills among young people who face disadvantage and adversity, supporting them on their pathway to work. By partnering with those who share this goal we can continue our vital work, ultimately helping more young people to reach their potential and live stable and fulfilled lives."

A new line of mind-positive merchandise including t-shirts and hoodies designed by young ambassadors for The Prince’s Trust is also being made available to buy on Amazon in support of the charity.

People can shop the range and find out more about the fund at www.amazon.co.uk/princestrust

