50 most popular European baby names revealed - they’re surprisingly traditional and climbing in popularity in the UK

Europe's most popular baby names have just been revealed - and many of their top choices are becoming increasingly popular in the UK.

There's so much baby name inspiration out there now that it almost makes narrowing down your choices to just the one more difficult than ever before. You've got unique baby names for those wanting something different, and baby name trends that play into all sorts of fun wordplays.

And Europe's most popular baby names prove that the varied choices available are all being put to use. Classic names like Louise sit next to unique ones like Romy, and trendy monikers sit side-by-side with old-fashioned baby names too.

10 most popular Spanish baby names

In Spain, the country’s National Statistics Institute reports the most popular baby names for girls are Lucía, Sofía, Martina, María, Paula and Alba. For the boys, it's, Hugo, Mateo, Lucas, Leo and Marcos.

Lucía

Sofía

Martina

María

Paula

Hugo

Mateo

Lucas

Leo

Marcos

10 most popular German baby names

Germany's leading choices are Sophia and Noah, names which currently rank at number eight and number two in the UK according to BabyCentre data.

Sophia

Emilia

Emma

Mia

Hannah

Noah

Leon

Paul

Emil

Luca

10 most popular Italian baby names

Sofia also topped the charts in Italy, with Leonardo taking the number one spot there for boys.

Sofia

Aurora

Giulia

Ginevra

Vittoria

Leonardo

Francesco

Tommaso

Edoardo

Alessandro.

But while Sophia, Noah, and Leonardo remain top choices across Europe and the UK, it's a different story in France.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, who have just rounded up the most popular baby names of 2023 in their country, Louise is the most popular girls name. It's a classic name in the region, with deep roots in both Germany and France. In both languages, it means “loud”, “to battle or fight” and “loot bringer” - so it's a very strong name for any little girl.

Gabriel is Europe's most popular boys name, meaning "God is my strength" or “man of God” in the original Hebrew.

20 most popular French baby names

Louise

Ambre

Alba

Jade

Emma

Rose

Alma

Romy

Anna

Gabriel

Raphaël

Léo

Louis

Maël

Noah

Jules

Adam

Arthur

Isaac

The french name choices are growing in popularity in the UK at the moment, with many of them leaning into the growing trends of retro-baby names and old-fashioned baby names taking hold across the country.

The top three baby girl name choices of Louise, Ambre, and Alba in France find themselves at hugely lower rankings in the UK, though they are making a comeback.

Louise currently sits as the 612th most popular girls name after it massively dipped in popularity in the UK in 2001. However, the name is seeing a slight resurgence and has already been used more times in 2024 than it was throughout all of the previous year.

Ambre is a lot lower on the list at 4749th, but it's seen a steady incline in use since 2019 and is only set to soar in popularity. Alba is in a more prominent spot at 172nd, though it's seen a slight dip in use this year.

For the boys, Gabriel is the 60th most popular boys name in the UK and it's been a steady option since around 1998. The name Raphaël, however, is massively surging in use across the UK and currently sits as the 179th most popular boys name. The french Léo, in English just simply Leo, bumps down two spots to the fifth most used boys name in the UK, compared with its third position in France.

For more baby name inspiration, we've got you covered with the 100 'most beautiful-sounding' baby names, according to science and the 15 baby names parents love but 'don't feel cool enough' to use. Or, if you're a massive Swiftie, why not try out a Taylor Swift-inspired baby name?