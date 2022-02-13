200 old fashioned baby names that are making a comeback

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Old fashioned baby names are a great choice for those parents who want a unique name with meaning, inspired from yesteryear.

It’s a bit of a paradox but old fashioned baby names are really in fashion right now!

With classic baby names like Olivia and Stanley riding high in the most popular baby names charts, more and more parents are looking at history for inspiration when it comes to naming their baby. Though, if these don’t float your boat, try some unusual baby names, maybe a choice from the many Italian baby names or from the best unisex baby names list.

Vintage baby names are not only unique, but they also come loaded with added meaning – whether it’s a grandfather’s name or that of your favourite old school Hollywood movie star.

Sherri Suzanne is a New York-based baby naming expert who helps parents all over the world choose the perfect name for their little one. She believes there are a few reasons why parents are choosing vintage baby names, including the fact they actually feel quite modern now.

“As they say, ‘What’s old is new again’ – the names of our peers and our parents can feel stale, while names from 100 years ago may seem fresh and ready to be taken down and dusted off,” she said. She continued: “Choosing a vintage name that has been out of circulation is a way to seem original or creative without being too audacious. Choosing from old fashioned baby names may be an unexpected choice but not an unfamiliar one. Old fashioned baby names also have history. Over time, many have taken on charming qualities that parents admire. Names like Aurelia may seem romantic, while Atticus feels bold.”

If you’re ready to go back in time to find an old fashioned baby name for your little one, we’ve got some ready to make a comeback – and those that have never really gone away!

Old fashioned baby names for girls

Ada

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-dah

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this truly lovely old-fashioned baby name that dipped in popularity during the ’70s and ’80s, Ada makes a nice change from the more popular Ava. It means noble.

Adelina

Origin: Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Slavic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ah-duh-lee-nuh

Meaning: This vintage name means noble or nobility. Can be shortened to Addie, which is also super cute.

Agatha

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-ga-tha

Love a mystery? Then choose this vintage name, which belonged to UK crime author Agatha Christie. Meaning good and honourable, your little one may grow up to be a sleuth on a par with Miss Marple as well!

Agnes

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ag-ness

Meaning: Thanks to the power of Marvel, Agnes is once again in the limelight thanks to her appearance in the Disney TV show Wandavision. Meaning pure or virginal, Aggie is a cute nickname.

Allegra

Origin: Latin, Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ah-leg-ruh

Meaning: This gorgeous Italian-derived name means joyous or cheerful. The term allegro also means quickly, lively tempo, so perfect for music-loving parents.

Amelie

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-meh-lie

Meaning: Of French and German origin, Amelie means industrious. Amelie is a famous 2001 French film, starring Audrey Tatou.

Annette

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: An-net

Meaning: This pretty name was super popular in the fifties. A pet name for Anne, it means grace.

Anita

Origin: Spanish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-nee-tah

Meaning: A popular girls’ name until the ’60s, Anita means grace or unguided.

Audrey

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Aw-dree

Meaning: Audrey Hepburn was the epitome of grace and sophistication, making this vintage baby name the perfect choice for any little girl. The name however goes way back to Anglo-Saxon times and derives from Aethelthryth, which means noble strength. Strong and stylish – the perfect name, surely?

Barbara

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bahr-bruh

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this was hugely popular until the ’70s, Barbara means foreign or stranger. It also has a plethora of amazing women who share the name, from singing legend Barbara Streisand to 1940s Hollywood legend, Barbara Stanwyck. And how could we forget the UK’s very own Barbara Windsor!?The nickname Babs is also a super cute choice.

Berenice

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Buhr-nees

Meaning: Berenice was the name of the wife of Ptolemy I of Egypt and was also the moniker of a fourth century saint. It means she who brings victory or queen and was hugely popular in the late 1800s. Sweet nicknames for this Greek baby name are Bernie, Berry, Binnie and Bunny.

Betsy

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bet-see

Meaning: Denise Van Outen chose this cute vintage name for her daughter with ex-hubby Lee Mead. A shortened version of Elizabeth, Betsy’s height of popularity was from the ’40s to the ’60s. It means pledged to God.

Betty

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bet-ee

Meaning: A nickname for Elizabeth, Betty means oath of God. Betty Grable was the pin-up girl of WWII when the name was originally very popular. Can also be spelt Bette, as in Bette Davis, the old school Hollywood actress.

Blanche

Origin: French, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Blan-sh

Meaning: Blanche was a royal name in France and was then brought to England by the French wife of Henry I. A name with a 1920s feel, it means white or pure. Blanche DuBois was also a character in Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire.

Blossom

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Blos-som

Meaning: A cute name that means to bloom, Blossom was hugely popular in the 1920s, which gives it a great vintage feel.

Billie

Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage Pronunciation: Bill-ee

Meaning: A derivative of Wilhelmina, Billie means resolute protection. It’s a popular moniker among celebrities with the likes of Billie Eilish, Billie Jean King and Billie Holiday.

Birdie

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bur-dee

Meaning: Birdie means bright, famous and little bird. It was a hugely popular name in the 1800s and is enjoying a resurgence now

Cecily

Origin: Latin, Welsh | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ses-i-lee

Meaning: A feminine form of Cecil, Cecily is derived from the Roman name Caecilius, which is based on the Latin coccus meaning blind. One Cecily was the mother of King Richard III, whose beauty gained her the title ‘the Rose of Raby’.

Claudette

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klo-det

Meaning: A name tinged with glamour thanks to movie star Claudette Colbert who was one of the best-paid stars of the ’30s and ’40s. The feminine version of Claude, it means lame or enclosure.

Colette

Origin: English, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kaw-let

Meaning: A chic name that has returned to the popularity charts after going missing for 30 years. A female version of Nicholas, it means people of victory.

Constance

Origin: French, Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Con-stance

Meaning: The English version of the Latin name Constantia, Constance has a much more vintage feel than its common nickname Connie. It means steadfastness.

Cora

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kor-rah

Meaning: Cora was another name for the goddess of fertility and the underworld, Persephone. This short and sweet vintage baby name was hugely popular in the 1880’s and it means daughter or maiden.

Coral

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kor-al

Meaning: As well as being a form of sea life, Coral also refers to the pretty pinkish/orange colour. A name once popular in Victorian times, maybe it’s time this vintage name had a revival?

Cordelia

Origin: Latin, Celtic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cor-de-lee-ah

Meaning: Cordelia was one of King Lear’s daughters and has a lovely vintage feel to it. It means heart (which comes from the Latin word cor) or daughter of the sea.

Cosette

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Koh-zett

Meaning: Cosette is best known as the heroine of Les Miserables – the name was invented by Victor Hugo who wrote the novel. It means little thing.

Cressida

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kress-ida

Meaning: A vintage name that is enjoying a surge of popularity thanks to the Netflix hit, Bridgerton. In the show, Cressida Cowper is a debutante competing with Daphne Bridgerton for the most eligible suitors. As well as having some TV cool, Cressida has a shiny meeting – gold.

Dahlia

Origin: Swedish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Day-lia or Dah-lia

Meaning: A vintage name showing a resurgence in popularity – and it’s easy to see why as it means flower or valley. In the language of flowers, the Dahlia denotes elegance and dignity so a great name to bestow on your own little flower.

Daphne

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Daf-nee

Meaning: Daphne was the daughter of Peneus, the god of rivers, yet the name means laurel or bay tree. A vintage-sounding name, it’s seen a huge rise in popularity in the last year thanks to the lead heroine in Bridgerton bearing the name.

Deanna

Origin: English, Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dee-anna

Meaning: An English version of Diana, it was the stage name of Deanna Durbin, who appeared in musicals during the ’30s and ’40s. It’s a heavenly name for a little girl as it means divine.

Doris

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: D-o-ris

Meaning: Doris Day was the ultimate girl-next-day in the ’50s and ’60s and we think this name is ready for a revival. In Greek mythology, Doris was the daughter of Oceanus, so it’s no wonder this name means gift of the ocean.

Dot

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dot

This vintage name injects a touch of cuteness to Dorothy. Meaning gift of god, you can up the cuteness actor even more with Dotty!

Edna

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ed-nuh

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this is one of those vintage names that hasn’t been popular for many years, but, which may be on the cusp of a revival. It means delight.

Emilia

Origin: Italian, Spanish, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Em-mee-lia

Meaning: An old-fashioned name that’s having a resurgence thanks to the likes of actresses Emilia Fox and Clarke, it means rival.

Evangeline

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eh-van-je-leen

Meaning: A gorgeous old-fashioned name that’s ripe for a return to popularity, especially as it’s so positive. It means good news – and that newborn baby certainly is that!

Faye

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fay

Meaning: It’s Fay but with a showbiz makeover thanks to the likes of actress Faye Dunnaway and Steps star Faye Tozer and has the cutest meaning – fairy!

Fern

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fern

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this popular name in the early 1900s, this nature-inspired name comes from the shade-loving plant. It can also be spelt Fearne as in presenter and writer, Fearne Cotton.

Flora

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Flaw-ruh

Meaning: Flora means flower – it was also the name of the Roman goddess of springtime.

Garnet

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gar-nit

Meaning: While Amber and Ruby are popular jewel names, Garnet is a little under the radar, making it the perfect unique baby’s name. It’s a dark red gemstone – named after the pomegranate that the garnet crystals resemble.

Gia

Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gia

Meaning: A shortened version of Gianna, this Italian name means God is gracious. Gia Carangi was the ’80s supermodel whose biopic provided Angelina Jolie’s first major role in 1998.

Gina

Origin: Italian, Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gee-nah

Meaning: A right royal choice, Gina means queen. Fifties pin-up Gina Lollobrigida gave this name a boost back in the day.

Ginger

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jin-jur

Meaning: Could there be anything more glamorous than Ginger Rogers dancing with Fred Astaire? Or anything more uplifting than Ginger Spice in a Union Jack tea towel? Ginger covers all aspects! This spicy name means pure or virginal.

Gladys

Origin: Welsh | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Glad-is

Meaning: A super modern name at the start of the 20th century, Gladys is possibly a Welsh version of Claudia. As such, it means land or nation.

Gloria

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Glore-ee-ah

Meaning: A fabulously vintage name that has connections with 1920s Hollywood thanks to Gloria Swanson, and disco through the dulcet tones of Gloria Gaynor. The name means glory and was chosen by acting couple Maggie Gyllenhall and Peter Saarsgard for their second daughter.

Grace

Origin: English, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Greys

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go this one packs a glamour punch. Grace Kelly literally lived her to her name! The personification of grace and beauty, this lovely old-fashioned name was brought to England in the late 16th century by the Puritans, who then took the name with them to America. Derived from the Latin gratia, it means grace, favour or blessing.

Greer

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gre-err

Meaning: This unisex name carries much weight. It was the first name of the Oscar-winning Brit actress Greer Carson, who was in the height of her fame in the ’40s, and is also the surname of feminist writer, Germaine Greer. It means alert, watchful.

Guinevere

Origin: Welsh | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gwihn-uh-veer

Meaning: In mythology, Guinevere was King Arthur’s queen – and this old-fashioned name would be perfect for your little queen! It means fair one, white shadow or white wave.

Hattie

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hat-tee

Meaning: A diminutive of the more prim and proper Harriet, Hattie was hugely popular with parents in at the end of the 19th century. It means home ruler.

Hedy

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hed-ee

Meaning: A diminutive of Hedwig, which these days is more commonly associated with an owl, Hedy has a strong vintage appeal thanks to gorgeous actress Hedy Lamarr (who incidentally also invented technology during the war that was incorporated in later days to bluetooth and GPS!) The name means war or strife.

Iris

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: I-ris

Meaning: In Greek mythology, Iris was the goddess of the rainbow, which is a pretty meaning for a pretty name. It’s also the name of a pretty purple flower that blooms in late spring/early summer – so perfect for babies born around then.

Isadora

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Is-a-dora

Meaning: The name of acclaimed dancer Isadora Duncan, this lovely old-fashioned name has long been neglected, but it makes a stylish alternative to Isabella. Meaning gift of Isis, Isis was the main goddess of ancient Egypt.

Jacqueline

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jak-uh-lin

Meaning: The glamour of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy gave rise to a whole host of little girls being given this name in the ’60s. The name, which was originally imported into England by a French sister-in-law of Henry V, means supplanter or to uproot.

June

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Joon

Meaning: This calendar name comes from the Roman god Juno, who was the protector of pregnant women.

Kitty

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kit-ee

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this nickname for Catherine, Kitty means pure. One for literary lovers, Kitty was one of the Bennet sisters in Pride and Prejudice and was also a character in Dickens’s Bleak House.

Lana

Origin: Hawaiian, Irish, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lann-uh

Meaning: In Hawaii, Lana means calm as still waters. The name may also be derived from the Gaelic word ‘leanbh’, which means child, however, some people think it comes from the German Alana, which means precious. Made famous in the 1950s by pin-up star, Lana Turner.

Lena

Origin: English, Scottish, Dutch, German, and Scandinavian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lee-nuh

Meaning: A name with a truly multi-cultural background, it means bright and beautiful.

Leslie

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Les-lee

Meaning: Despite being huge around the mid 20th century – in part thanks to the actress Leslie Caron – Leslie is not so popular these days, which is a shame as it has such a pretty meaning – holly garden!

Lettie

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Leh-tee

Meaning: Whether you just love the movie starring Kevin Bacon or you want your little one to be fancy free, you need to pick this vintage name as it means footloose!

Lisbeth

Origin: German, Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lis-beth

Meaning: This vintage name is the German version of Elizabeth, and as such is a sweeter version of the monarch’s name. It means pledged to God.

Lois

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Low-is

Meaning: While Lois is the forever girlfriend of Superman, this vintage name goes way back to New Testament times and was hugely popular in the ’20s and ’30s. It means superior.

Loretta

Origin: Latin, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lor-etta

Meaning: Full of glamour – Loretta Young was a big American film and TV star in the ’40s and ’50s – the very fashionable Sarah Jessica Parker chose it as a middle name for one of her daughters. It means bay laurel.

Louella

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Loo-ella

Meaning: A combination of the names Louise and Ella, Louella was made famous in the 1930s by movie columnist, Louella Parsons. It means female warrior.

Lucille

Origin: Latin, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Loo-seel

While Lucy may be more popular with parents, Lucille has true vintage appeal thanks to 1950s comedian Lucille Ball. However, this old-fashioned name goes way back – to the Roman Empire. It means light.

Mabel

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May-bell

Meaning: Popular in Victoria times, Mabel comes from the Latin ‘amabilis’ and means lovable.

Madeleine

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mad-a-leine

Meaning: This French version of Magdalen was hugely popular at the start of the 19th century. Meaning woman from Magdala or high tower, if you’re looking for a name with added chic, this is the one to go for.

Mae

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May

Meaning: A shortened version of Margaret, this name first hit the dizzy heights in the ’30s and ’40s thanks to actress Mae West. More recently, Mae Jemison was the first African-American woman to travel in space. It means pearl.

Margot

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-go

Meaning: French derivative of the name Margaret that means pearl, it can also be spelt Margaux. Experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to actor Margot Robbie.

Maimie

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mey-mee

Meaning: A cute version of the form Margaret, it means pearl or star of the sea.

Marilyn

Origin: English | Style: Vintage Pronunciation: Mar-i-lin

Meaning: Without a doubt made famous by Marilyn Monroe in the ‘50s. The name is a combination of Mary and Lynn and means drop of the sea, bitter, beloved and lake.

Marjorie

Origin: English, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-jor-ee

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go this is an old royal name in England and Scotland, it means pearl.

Martha

Origin: Aramaic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-tha

Meaning: A New Testament name, Martha is the patron saint of housewives, waiters, and cooks, which lends the meaning – lady of the house – to this vintage name.

Matilda

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ma-til-dah

Meaning: Matilda may have been the cute heroine in the Roald Dahl book of the same name, but it’s meaning – battle mighty – packs a real punch! Chosen by Gordon Ramsey for one of his daughters, it’s a name that has several cute nicknames include Tilly and Tilda.

Maud

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Maud

Meaning: A name with British royal connections – Maud was the daughter of King Edward VII and granddaughter of Queen Victoria.This old-fashioned name is due a revival soon and its pretty, vintage feeling belies its tough meaning – battle-mighty!

Mildred

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mil-dred

Meaning: While Millie has long been a popular name for little girls, we think it’s about time Mildred got its own time in the spotlight. An ancient Anglo-Saxon name that became popularised in England via an 8th century saint, it means gentle strength.

Minnie

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Min-ee

Meaning: The fifth or sixth most popular name throughout the 1880s, the most famous Minnie has to be Mickey’s girlfriend. In Hebrew, this cute old-fashioned name means wished for child.

Myrna

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mer-na

Meaning: Made popular in the ’30s and ’40s by actress Myrna Loy, it means beloved or festive.

Myrtle

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Muh-tl

Meaning: Myrtle comes from the plant name Myrtus. Popular during the Victorian era, the plant was often associated with Venus, the greek goddess of love.

Nancy

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nan-cee

Meaning: Originally a nickname for Ann in the 18th century, Nancy means grace in Hebrew. It’s a popular literary name with characters such as Nancy in Oliver Twister and Nancy Drew, the girl detective.

Nora

Origin: Irish, Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: No-ruh

Meaning: A cute vintage name that enjoyed its heyday in the 1880s. Derived from the name Honora, it means honour.

Ottilie

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: O-tti-lie

Meaning: A name with German roots via Otta, this unique baby name means prosperous in battle. It was recently chosen by You Tube stars Zoella and Alfie Deyes for their first child.

Paulette

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Paul-ette

Meaning: A name that’s not been fashionable since movie star Paulette Goddard dated Charlie Chaplin in the ’30s, this cute retro name is due a revival. It means small, but is big on vintage charm.

Pearl

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Perl

Meaning: Popular in the late 19th century, Pearl lost its lustre, but is now showing signs of a comeback. The birthstone for June, this is a perfect choice if you’re after a gem name that is sleek and sophisticated.

Petra

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pet-rah

Meaning: A female version of Peter, this old-fashioned sounding name means rock, so perfect if you want to find a pretty name with a strong meaning.

Phyllis

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fil-is

Meaning: Phyllis was the name of a woman who was turned into an almond tree in Greek mythology and the literally means green bough.

Rita

Origin: Spanish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ree-tah

Meaning: Before singer Rita Ora came along, this old-fashioned name had soap opera connotations that put some people off, however it’s vintage appeal comes from the glamour of old Hollywood stars such as Rita Hayworth. Plus it has a shiny meaning – pearl.

Rosalind

Origin: Spanish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation:

Meaning: The name of Shakespeare’s heroine in As You Like It, Rosalind was also the name of a top actress in the ’40s. One of the many old-fashioned rose-related names being chosen by modern parents, it means pretty rose.

Rosamund

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roz-uh-muhnd

Meaning: A variant of an old German name Rosamond, this name means horse protector.

Roxanne

Origin: Persian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Rox-ann

Meaning: Roxanne was the subject of the song by The Police. Peak popularity hit in the ’50s but its making a comeback thanks to writer and activist Roxane Gay. It means dawn.

Rue

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roo

Meaning: A cute unisex name, which means regret, it’s also the name of a herb that has medicinal properties.

Sophia

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: So-fee-uh

Meaning: Sophia Loren gives this name an injection of glamour, however, it actually means wisdom.

Stella

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Stel-ah

Meaning: The perfect name for your little star as it literally means star!

Suzette

Origin: Hebrew, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Soo-zett

Meaning: Susan gets a French makeover – oo, la, la! A retro-sounding name, it means lily flower.

Sylvia

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Sil-vee-uh

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go this is cute nature name, Sylvia means from the forest. Originally spelt Silvia in Roman times, this vintage name was at peak popularity in 1932. The French version Sylvie is a very chic alternative.

Sybil

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Sibul

Meaning: A hugely popular name in the ’20s and ’30s, this forgotten vintage name is definitely owed a revival. It was a name used by the ancient Greeks to describe a prophetess, someone who could interpret the wishes of the gods.

Thelma

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Tehk-lah

Meaning: A popular name right up until the 1940s, Thelma has lost its popularity in recent years, which is a shame as it has a great meaning – ambitious and wilful.

Vanessa

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Va-nessa

Meaning: Invented by writer Jonathan Swift for his poem Cadenus and Vanessa in 1713, Vanessa was a popular name in the ‘80s. It’s also a type of butterfly.

Verity

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Veh-ruh-tee

Meaning: A virtue name that’s feels more vintage than Hope or Faith, Verity means truth. It was also the name of Madonna’s character in Bond movie Die Another Day.

Veronica

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ver-ron-i-kah

Meaning: A name that oozed glamour in the ’40s thanks to actress Veronica Lake and her peekaboo haircut. The nickname Ronnie gives it a modern feel. It means true image.

Viola

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Vi-oh-lah

Meaning: A flower name that’s not as obvious as Daisy or Poppy, this name was inspired by the violet flower. The most current bearer of this name is Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

Vivian

Origin: Latin, | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Viv-vee-an

Meaning: This old-fashioned unisex name means life. It’s cool factor was given a boost by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie when they chose the spelling Vivienne for one of their twins.

Wilma

Origin: German, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Wil-mah

Meaning: A shortened version of Wilhelmina, Wilma means resolute protection. It jumped into popular culture with The Flintstones back in the ’60s – Fred Flintstone’s wife was named Wilma.

Vintage baby names for boys

Abraham

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ay-bre-ham

Meaning: It’s not surprising this old-fashioned name means father of multitudes – Abraham is considered the founder of the Jewish people. The cute nicknames Abe or Bram have given this vintage name a new injection of life.

Albie

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Al-bee

Meaning: This cute vintage boy’s name, which is a nickname for the slightly more old-fashioned name Albert, has a lovely meaning – noble, bright, or famous.

Alfie

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Alf-ee

Meaning: Possibly the cutest name in the list, Alfie means elf or magical counsel!

Algernon

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Al-ge-rnon

Meaning: The name of a character in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest, Algernon means man with a moustache!

Ambrose

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Am-brows

Meaning: This lovely-sounding vintage name comes from ambrosia, the food of the gods, said to give immortality. Popular in the late 19th century, we say Ambrose is due for a revival!

Archie

Origin: Latin, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ar-chee

Meaning: A hugely popular name at the start of the 20th century, this cute vintage name has become popular again thanks to Harry and Meghan choosing it for their first born. It means brave, genuine or bold – and works just as well for a girl as well!

Arnold

Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ar-nold

Meaning: This old-fashioned name is gaining in popularity and is perfect for any twitchers out there as it means powerful eagle. Can be shortened to Arnie.

Arthur

Origin: Celtic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ahr-thur

Meaning: The legendary King Arthur first made the name popular in the Middle Ages but more recently, it’s enjoying a second resurgence, especially with the nickname Artie. This popular baby name means bear.

Atticus

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: At-ti-cus

Meaning: One for literary lovers – Attiucs Finch was the hero of the classic book To Kill A Mockingbird. It derives from the Greek Attikos, meaning from Attica, which was the Ancient Greek region that included Athens.

August

Origin: German, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Awg-ist

Meaning: The German form of the more formal Augustus, this monthly vintage name works well for both boys and girls. And don’t just use it for babies born in the month of August as its meaning – great, magnificent – makes it a strong name choice whenever they were born.

Basil

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Baz-el

Meaning: Is it time for a Basil revival? Once thought of as a comedy name thanks to Basil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, it actually has a might meaning – royal or regal.

Benedict

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ben-a-dikt.

Meaning: It’s thanks to the charms of actor Benedict Cumberbatch that this old-fashioned name is having its time in the name spotlight again. It means blessed.

Bert

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Burt

Meaning: While this short boys’ name means illustrious, respect for Bert has dropped with only seven boys being given the name in 2021. However the derivative, Bertie is on the rise for both boys and girls.

Bing

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bing

Meaning: The meaning of Bing is a hollow shaped like a pot. It’s also the first name of legendary crooner and movie star Bing Crosby, which gives this unusual name a pleasantly retro feel.

Booker

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Book-er

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this was Popular in the early 20th century, this old-fashioned name has connections with literature. Not only does it mean scribe, but there’s also the the Man Booker Prize, which is awarded annually in the UK to the best novel.

Bruno

Origin: Italian, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Broo-noh

Meaning: Currently enjoying a resurgence thanks to Disney’s Encanto and the chart-topping song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, it means brown.

Buddy

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bud-ee

Meaning: A cute name for your little buddy, it means friend. It was also the name of ’50s singer Buddy Holly, which gives it a real rock and roll retro feel.

Burgess

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Buh-juhs

Meaning: An English surname name that comes with a vintage feel, it means inhabitant of a fortified town or town citizen.

Buster

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Buh-stuh

Meaning: Silent movie star Buster Keaton means this boy’s name has a real vintage flare to it. Chosen by actor Jonny Lee Miller for his only son, it means tough guy.

Cabot

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ka-but

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this was originally an English surname, this unusual name for boys means to sail – so perfect for any little boy who lives by the sea!

Cary

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ker-ee

Meaning: A name full of style thanks to the debonair actor Cary Grant, this vintage moniker means pleasant stream.

Caspian

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cas-pee-an

Meaning: Caspian is derived from the Latin term ‘caspii’, meaning white. A great choice for literary lovers, CS Lewis used the name in his Narnia series.

Cecil

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ses-il

Meaning: A name that goes way back! It was once a Roman clan name and also has connections to the glamorous world of film and fashion via director Cecil B. DeMille and photographer Cecil Beaton. It means blind.

Charlton

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Charl-ton

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this vintage name that makes a great alternative to Charlie. It means settlement of free men.

Chester

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ches-ter

Meaning: Chester means fortress or camp of soldiers. It derived from the northern town of Chester, which was an ancient Roman settlement. Both Tom Hanks and Holly Willoughby have sons named Chester.

Clarence

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klar-ence

Meaning: A popular name in the ’30s, Clarence is the name of the guardian angel of George in the Christmas movie, It’s a Wonderful Life. It means bright, so give our little one this name if you want him to have a bright start!

Clark

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klark

Meaning: Whether it’s Clark Gable, the actor, or Clark Kent, the superhero alter ego, this name is loaded with vintage appeal. It means clerk, scholar or scribe.

Clement

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klem-ent

Meaning: The meaning of Clement is mild or merciful. The name of fourteen popes and several saints, it has a lovely retro feel to it.

Clint

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cl-int

Meaning: A shortened version of Clinton, Clint has a cooler edge to it thanks to the likes of Clint Eastwood. It means hilltop town.

Clyde

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Clide

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this was a popular name in the 1930s, Clyde comes from the River Clyde, which runs through Glasgow.

Cuthbert

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cuth-burt

Meaning: Nerdy in a cute way, Cuthbert has a wonderful meaning that any parents would love to bestow on their baby boy – brilliant or famous.

Cyril

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Seer-uhl

Meaning: A name with regal connotations, Cyril means lordly. A hugely popular name at the turn of the 20th century, Cyril is one of those old-fashioned names ready for a return to the dizzy heights of popularity!

Dewey

Origin: English, Welsh | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Doo-ee

Meaning: This cute vintage name is the anglicised version of the Welsh nickname for Daffyd, Dewi. Hugely popular at the end of the 19th century, Dewey means beloved.

Dustin

Origin: Norse, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Dus-tin

Meaning: Silent movie star Dustin Farnum certainly put this unique vintage name on the map. Meaning brave warrior or Thor’s stone, the nickname Dusty is super cute!

Earl

Origin: English, Norse | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Url

Meaning: An English aristocratic title, Earl means nobleman or prince. As English as it sounds, it was actually brought to UK shores by the Vikings.

Edwin

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ed-win

Meaning: Maybe if you give your son this name he’ll be lucky with money as it means wealthy friend. The name goes back to the 7th century with a martyr called Edwin of Northumbria. For parents looking for something a little different to Edward, this fits the bill.

Emlyn

Origin Welsh, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Em-lin

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this was popular from the 1400s to mid-1900s, this cute Welsh name is a great vintage choice for parents who want a name that stands out. It means charming, flattering or rival.

Emmett

Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Emm-et

Meaning: This German male version of Emma has had a revival in recent years thanks to the Twilight film and book series and the Lego movies! It means universal.

Eric

Origin: Old Norse | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: E-rik

Meaning: Simon Cowell chose this old-fashioned name for his first-born son, the English version of the Norse name Eirik. It means eterntal ruler and can also be spelt the Scandi way, Erik.

Ernest

Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Er-nest

Meaning: A top 40 name from 1880 to 1926, it means serious or resolute. A great one for literature lovers thanks to novelist Ernest Hemmingway.

Errol

Origin:Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Er-rol

Meaning: A name full of romance thanks to Errol Flynn, who was known for his love life as much as his acting, this old-fashioned name is the Scottish version of Earl, so also comes with regal connotations!

Farley

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Far-lee

Meaning: Despite this old-fashioned name having very English origins – meaning fern clearing – it gains its vintage feel thanks to Hollywood movie star Farley Granger.

Felix

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-liks

Meaning: Felix means happy or fortunate. Originally a Roman surname, Felix was chosen as a nickname by the Roman Sulla, who believed that he was especially blessed with luck by the gods.

Fletcher

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation:

Meaning: An occupational surname meaning arrow maker, Fletcher Christian was a sailor on board the HMS Bounty during Lieutenant William Bligh’s voyage to Tahiti.

Floyd

Origin: Welsh | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation:

Meaning: While these days Floyd may be more connected with American lightweight boxer, Floyd Merriweather, it’s a name that goes way back to the 1800s. While it means grey-haired, it’s the perfect name for a baby boy.

Frank

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fr-a-nk

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this version of Francis, Frank means Frenchman or free man. With a wide variety of namesakes from Frank Sinatra to director Frank Capra, this name has a true old-school feel about it.

Gale

Origin: Irish, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gey-l

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, the name Gale dates as far back as the Anglo-Saxon tribes of Britain. It was a name for a person who had a cheerful personality and literally means happy and cheerful.

Gene

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jeen

Meaning: A, some may say, cooler diminutive of Eugene, it means of noble descent. First made popular by actor and dancer Gene Kelly back in the ’50s, it’s having a resurgence again now thanks to the likes of Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton choosing it for their son.

Geo

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gee-oh

Meaning: An abbreviation of George, this cute boy’s name means farmer. It was super popular at the end of the 1800s, so perhaps it’s due for a revival now?

Gerald

Origin: English, Irish, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jer-awld

Meaning: A saint’s name and a presidential one thanks to Gerald Ford, this popular ’30s and ’40s name means ruler with the spear. Can be shortened to Gerry.

Gilbert

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gil-bert

Meaning: The Normans introduced Gilbert to England, where it was common during the Middle Ages. Meaning shining pledge, the nickname Gil is a cute alternative if Gilbert seems too nerdy.

Glenn

Origin: Irish, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Glen

Meaning: Popular in wartime, thanks to the big band sounds of Glenn Miller, this unisex name means valley.

Gregory

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gre-gor-ee

Meaning: Gregory means vigilant or a watchman. It has a leading man feel about it thanks to Hollywood old school star Gregory Peck.

Gus

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gus

Meaning: A diminutive of various names such as Augustus, Angus and Gustave, this short and sweet vintage name means one strength.

Harold

Origin: Scandinavian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hair-rold

Meaning: Harold was the name of the last Anglo-Saxon king of England before the Norman conquest, and while this name has plunged out of popularity, it’s ripe for a revival, especially with nicknames like Harry and Hal to choose from. It means army ruler.

Henry

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hen-ree

Meaning: The most famous person to be called this popular old fashioned baby name is Henry VIII of England. It means estate ruler.

Herbert

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Her-bert

Meaning: The meaning of Herbert is illustrious warrior or bright army. It was the first name of the British sci-fi author H. G. Wells.

Holden

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hold-en

Meaning: A name that means hollow valley, it’s a good choice for parents who love a good book – Holden Caulfield is the hero in the 1951 novel Catcher in the Rye.

Hunter

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Huhn-ter

Meaning: This English surname dates back to medieval times and literally referred to the occupation – a hunter. The writer Hunter S. Thompson, who wrote Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas in 1971, brought this vintage name to a whole new audience.

Irving

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Er-ving

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go this name, which originated as a Scottish place and surname name, means green river or sea friend. Popular at the turn of the 20th century, one of the most famous people to bear this vintage name is the composer Irving Berlin.

Jasper

Origin: Persian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jas-pur

Meaning: Jasper is the name of an opaque quartz gemstone, as well as one of Three Wise Men. It means treasurer.

Joel

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Johl

Meaning: A biblical name from the Old Testament, Joel means Jehovah is his God.

Kit

Origin: Arabic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kit

Meaning: A diminutive of Christopher, Kit means follower of Christ. Popular in the late 19th century, Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harrington has given the name a new surge in popularity.

Knox

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nox

Meaning: This unusual nature name, which means from the hills or round hills, was chosen by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for their son in 2008.

Lenny

Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Len-ee

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, Leo has become super popular, this unisex vintage name packs a cooler punch. It means brave lion.

Linus

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lye-nus

Meaning: In Greek myth, Linus was a musician and poet – he invented rhythm and melody and taught music to Hercules! The name means flax.

Louis

Origin: German, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Loo-ee

Meaning: In 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge named their third child, Louis Arthur Charles. The name means renowned warrior.

Marlon

Origin: English, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-lon

Meaning: Its associations with movie star Marlon Brandon give this name a cool vibe. It’s unknown where this vintage name originated from – some think it comes from the French ‘merle’, meaning blackbird.

Melvin

Origin: English, Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Melvin

Meaning: Melvin means council protector. Hugely popular in the ’20s, this vintage name can also be spelt Melville.

Mickey

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mick-ee

Meaning: A unisex name that means who is like God, the name peaked in popularity in the ’50s probably thanks to the likes of actor Mickey Rooney and of course ‘that’ mouse!

Montgomery

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation:

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go this one is after Montgomery Clift; a dashing movie star from the Golden era of Hollywood, probably best known for his role opposite Marilyn Monroe in The Misfits. The Normans brought the name to England – it means man power. The nickname Monty is super cute as well!

Mungo

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mun-go

Meaning: It’s one of Hugh Grant’s middle names, Mungo Park was also a Scottish explorer – the first Westerner to travel to the central part of the Niger River at the end of the 18th century. A Scottish nickname it means my pet.

Ned

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ned

Meaning: Short for Edward, the most famous Ned is probably Ned Kelly, the Austrian outlaw. Ned means wealthy guardian.

Nelson

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nel-son

Meaning: If it’s good enough for one of Celine Dion’s son, it’s good enough for any parent after a vintage name with clout! Thanks to Nelson Mandela and Admiral Nelson, it’s a great name for any history-loving parents – or any dads called Neil as it literally means son of Neil.

Otis

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Oh-tis

Meaning: A variation of the German name, Otto (which means wealthy) this vintage name has a cool feel thanks to singer Otis Redding. Actors Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde have both chosen this name for their children.

Percy

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Per-see

Meaning: Originating as an aristocratic Norman name, Percy became fairly widespread in England and is looking for a revival now. It comes from the French place name, Perci-en-Auge and means one who pierces the valley.

Perry

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Peh-ree

Meaning: This English cute boy’s name means dweller near a pear tree. It was made popular in the ‘50s thanks to crooner Perry Como.

Presley

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pres-lee

Meaning: While this old-fashioned name might mean priest’s meadow, it has a true rock and roll feel thanks to Elvis Presley. Cindy Crawford chose it for her son, although it’s also becoming more popular for girls as well.

Ralph

Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ralf

Meaning: A super classic name, Ralph means wolf counsel. The French alternative makes a great alternative – Raoul.

Reggie

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Reh-jee

Meaning: A diminutive of the much less popular name Reginald, it means counsel power and suits both girls and boys.

Rex

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Rex

Meaning: A popular name until the ’60s, Rex, which means king, has lost those dog-name associations behind and now has a cool vintage feeling. Chosen by various stars for their boys, including Coldplay’s Will Champion and actress Natascha McElhone, this is one short and sweet name that’s on the rise.

Rhett

Origin: Dutch | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Rett

Meaning: Rhett will forever be associated with Scarlett O’Hara’s lover in Gone With The Wind. This Dutch-originated romantic name means advice.

Ronnie

Origin: Hebrew, Norse | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ron-nee

Meaning: A pet name for Ronald, Ronnie means ruler’s counsellor. It was a popular name in the ‘20s.

Rupert

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roo-pert

Meaning: He was one a bear who wore some very stylish checked trousers, but Rupert (the German variation of Robert) has had an update thanks to the likes of actors Grint, Everett and Friend. It means bright fame.

Sid

Origin: British, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Sid

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this shortened version of Sidney, Sid means wide island or Saint Denis.

Silas

Origin: English, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Si-las

Meaning: Justin Timberlake chose this for his son, which gives this old-fashioned name an injection of coolness! Derived from Sylvanus, who was the Roman god of trees, Silas means wood or forest.

Spencer

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Spen-cer

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, try retro without sounding old-fashioned, Spencer Tracey was the one of the major stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. Also works well for a girl’s name, it means steward or administrator.

Stanley

Origin: English, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Stan-lee

Meaning: Stanley comes from Old English ‘stan’ meaning stone and ‘lah’, meaning wood or clearing. Modern namesakes include movie director Stanley Kubrick and actor Stanley Tucci.

Sylvester

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation:

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go Sylvester was last super popular in the 1920s, which means its ready for a revival. And we’re not the only ones that think that! Model Emily Ratajkowski named her first child Sylvester Apollo Bear! It means wood, forest.

Ted

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ted

Meaning: Ted means wealthy protector, brave people or God’s gift. This vintage name is one to choose if you want something a little less formal than Edmund or Theodore, which its derived from.

Tyrone

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ty-rohn

Meaning: The actor Tyrone Power first made this name popular in the ‘30s and ‘40s, but it’s lost its star appeal in recent years. Of Irish origin, it means land of Owen.

Valentino

Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Val-un-tee-no

Meaning: Want a name that screams glamour? Then look no further than Valentino, which was the surname of the silent actor Rudolph and the first name for the fashion designer. Its meaning, which belies its glitzy exterior, is strength or health.

Victor

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Vick-tor

Meaning: As old fashioned baby names go, this is one of the earliest Christian names, this is truly a vintage name. It means conqueror.

Vincent

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Vin-cent

Meaning: Vincent was originally popular during the Middle Ages among the French, who brought it to England. Vincent Van Gogh is probably the most famous bearer of this name, and variants of the name include Vince or Vin. It means conquering.

Wallace

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Wall-iss

Meaning: Hugely popular in the 1920s, this adorable vintage unisex name means a Welshman. It can also be spelt Wallis, as in Wallis Simpson who the King of England abdicated from the throne for.

Walter

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Wal-tur

Meaning: During Elizabethan times, Walter was seen as an extremely noble name thanks to the likes of Sir Walter Raleigh. Meaning army ruler, the nickname Walt has the Disney touch thanks to the Walt Disney!

Whitman

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Whit-man

Meaning: A great old-fashioned English name that means white man and can be shortened to the very cute Whit or Witt!

Wilbur

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Wil-bur

Meaning: Looking for a pioneering name? Then you could do worse than choose this vintage name. Wilburn Wright was one half of the aviation duo who invented the world’s first motor-operated plane. It means resolute or brilliant.

Winston

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Win-stun

Meaning: Derives from old English words ‘wynn’ – meaning joy – and ‘stonn’ – meaning stone. Undoubtedly the most famous bearer of this vintage name was Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister during World War II.

Wyatt

Origin: English, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Wy-att

Meaning: A name that goes back to the wild, wild west thanks to the famous sheriff Wyatt Earp. The name means brave in war or wood.