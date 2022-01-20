We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all shopaholics, Aldi and Lidl shoppers are being given the opportunity to make up to £30 per hour for shopping in those famous middle aisle.

The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is packed with bargain-hunters looking for everything from 69p sleeping teas to massive two-seater hanging egg chairs.

Now, bargain shopping platform WeThrift is looking to hire people to be paid by the hour to shop the bargain-filled middle aisles in the budget supermarket giants.

To begin, you must be at least 18 years old, have access to a computer or smartphone, and be able to travel to a Lidl, Aldi, or Sainsbury’s store in order to be considered for the role.

WeThrift, which revealed Lidl items can resale for £27.66 and Aldi £11.53, will employ the ‘Middle Aisle Shoppers’ to hunt for epic Aldi and Lidl Specialbuys before they sell out.

The goal is to give customers who miss out on limited-edition products in their local stores a second chance to buy the latest must-have item at the same price online.

Each Middle Aisle Shopper will be allocated £500 to spend on a fixed number of products when a new one is released, and will be able to work flexibly, remotely, and on a freelance basis.

After opening its first checkout-free shop this week, Aldi has joined the ranks of other grocery giants, like Amazon Fresh, heading the modern way of food shopping.

The deadline to apply is February 11th, and successful candidates will be chosen by February 18th.

WeThrift’s creator, Nick Drewe, said, “In the UK we know that people have an affinity for reselling products, whether its old sofas, second hand trainers, or Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot plush toy, if there’s a buck to be made the entrepreneurial British people will be selling it. However, sometimes a product is particularly popular in one area, therefore hundreds of consumers may miss out.”

“We want to ensure that everyone has the chance to buy a converted middle aisle product! Our hope is to get all of the candidates confirmed by the middle of February, so if you love browsing the middle aisle of a discount supermarket, please get in touch!”