Aldi has announced the date that its larger hanging egg chair will launch and it's on sale sooner than you think so you'd better clear your diary.

Aldi has announced the return of its sell-out hanging egg chair but there’s a twist – the new version is big enough to comfortably seat two people as the low-cost supermarket confirms its on-sale date.

Popular for its special buys, Aldi has wowed shoppers with its sell-out pizza oven and then its adorable hanging egg chair for cats. And now there’s something that will suit lovebirds as the sell-out hanging egg chair is back bigger and better than before.

Unlike the sell-out B&M hanging egg chair, it is big enough for two people, meaning couples can cosy up outside and watch a sunset on these gorgeous summer nights.

While the piece of garden furniture is not available to buy in-store, it is available to order online from 18th July – but you’d better be quick as it’s expected to be just as popular as its regular size hanging egg chair.

Priced at £249.99, the Gardenline range larger egg chair measures 202 x 135 x 120cm (approx.) and is the ideal way to relax in stylish comfort. Described as being ‘perfect for the patio or conservatory, this comfortable rattan effect hanging chair will be your seat of choice. Simply swing up your legs and make the most of that comfortable space! Pour yourself an ice-cold drink, grab a good book and enjoy those long summer days and lighter evenings.’

And shoppers can’t wait for the product to launch. One wrote, ‘Another Sunday waiting to get on the website for a hour! To try and get this beauty,’ a second shopper asked, ‘Why can’t you put them on sale as and when they come into stock rather than have people in a queue for hours and then end up without one. I don’t know how many hours I wasted and got up early trying to get a single egg chair and still nothing!’ And a third added, ‘get your alarm set.’

The egg chairs have been a staple piece of garden furniture this summer as well as bargain cooling bedding, for the perfect night’s sleep.