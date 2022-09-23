Aldi issues urgent recall of sauce that could pose health risk to asthma sufferers

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi has issued an urgent recall on jars of its Tartare sauce over fears it could pose a health risk to asthma sufferers.

The low-cost supermarket, famous for it's middle aisle treats, is urging customers not to eat the condiment following a packaging error.

It comes after it launched a meal plan to help shoppers feed a family of 4 (opens in new tab) for less.

Anyone who has bought a 45p jar of Bramwells Tartare Sauce (175g) are advised to return it to their nearest Aldi immediately over fears that the product contains sulphites - which are not declared on the packaging.

Sulphites, like sulphur dioxide can trigger allergy-like symptoms for those who suffer with asthma or rhinitis.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling an isolated batch of Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it may contain undeclared sulphites.

"Anyone who bought this product should return it to their nearest store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

(Image credit: Aldi)

The items affected are the ones containing product number 73685 and 40691with a best before date of April 2023 and a receipt is not necessary when claiming a refund.

Alternatively shoppers can call Aldi on freephone 0800 0420800.

Asthma or rhinitis sufferers can often experience the following symptoms;

Itchy, runny or blocked nose

Itchy or watery eyes

Sneezing

Always feeling like you have a head cold

Frequent sore throats

Hoarse voice

Breathing through the mouth

Snoring

Facial pain or pressure

Frequent headaches

Repeatedly getting middle ear infections

Constantly coughing to clear the throat or soon after lying down to sleep

Bad breath

Sleeping badly or being tired during the day

Breathing problems even when your asthma is well controlled

The supermarket chain has previously issued product recalls on its sandwiches and wraps, and earlier this year other supermarkets recalled burgers.

You could always make your own Tartare sauce recipe rather than go without following the product recall. It is a traditional accompaniment to fish dishes that is thick, tangy and has a bit of a crunch. It can be prepared in advance as it keeps for two days in the fridge.

And if you're looking for something to make with it, try Lisa Faulkners fish and chips with tartare sauce which looks delicious. It's a real classic that's super easy to make and takes just 15 minutes to prepare.

But Tartare sauce isn't the only condiment that goes well with fish, we have some other homemade fish sauces that will compliment your meal.