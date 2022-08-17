Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s recall burgers as they warn customers ‘don’t eat’ them

Supermarkets have recalled burgers after warning customers 'don't eat' them.

Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury's recall burgers
Big supermarkets like Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury's have issued a recall on burgers after warning customers 'don't eat' them.

Families have all stocked up on the staple summer barbecue foods but with the ongoing drought risk and hosepipe ban (opens in new tab) putting a dampener on people from cooking outdoors with the added threat of wild fires, many turn to cooking indoors. But while that might seem a safer option, some supermarkets have warned customers to take a closer look at the burgers they are cooking as some that some are at risk of making some people feel unwell.

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury's are all offering shoppers a full refund if they've bought Linda McCartney Foods vegetarian 1/4LB burgers (227g) with the best before date of January 2024.

This is because the burgers contains an allergen milk, which isn't listed on the packaging as an ingredient. And according to the Food Standard's Agency (FSA), "A small number of cartons have been packed with Linda McCartney Mozzarella Burgers which contain MILK that is not declared in the ingredients fist on the packaging."

Tesco informed its shoppers telling them, "If you’ve bought an affected product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk (opens in new tab) or milk constituents, please don’t eat it.

"Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a refund. No receipt is required."

"For more information, contact Linda McCartney Consumer Care on 0800 001 4409 or via the Linda McCartney Foods website (opens in new tab)."

No other date codes or Linda Mccartney products are affected by this recall. 

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it added.

Meanwhile shoppers who might have stocked up earlier this year are advised to check their freezers for the item. 

Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). 

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.

