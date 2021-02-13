We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s have all urgently recalled food amid fears of Salmonella and Listeria contamination.

Shoppers have been urged by health authorities not to eat the recalled food products due to serious risk of Salmonella and Listeria in some.

If you have purchased any of the products pulled from shelves because of health risks, the Food Standards Agency has warned that you should not eat it and return it to the supermarket to receive a refund.

Which products have been recalled?

Tesco Finest Taleggio

Tesco has recalled its Tesco Finest Taleggio 200g cheese because it may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Symptoms of Listeria can be similar to flu, with the FSA reporting it to include “a high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea”.

“Do not eat the affected product. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required,” Tesco has confirmed, saying that you can contact Tesco Customer Services to arrange a refund if you are self-isolating.

Aldi Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken

Various batches of Aldi’s Roosters chicken products have been recalled due to Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella poisoning can cause stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea and you should not eat these products if you have purchased them.

Lidl chicken

Lidl has been forced to recall various frozen chicken products due to salmonella contamination risk.

The Red Hen Breaded Chicken Nuggets and Red Hen Southern Fried Chicken Pops are being recalled and Lidl has shared information on what you need to do if you’ve bought them.

“If you have bought the above products, we advise you not to eat them. Instead, if you are already making an essential trip to a Lidl GB store, you can return the item to the store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Video of the Week

“Alternatively, please dispose of the product and email customer.services@lidl.co.uk, including a photo of the affected product and Best Before Date and Lot Code.

“The customers services team will process this refund via letter.”

Waitrose Essential Frozen Seafood Selection

Waitrose is urgently recalling its Essential Frozen Seafood Selection due to salmonella contamination, confirming that all products with use by dates up to January 2022 are affected.

Waitrose is telling customers not to consume the fish and instead visit their local branch for a full refund.