We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thought you knew everything about Tesco? Think again!

It turns out that Tesco has an official outlet website where you can find total bargain deals on electrical items like TVs, laptops, tablets, games consoles and more.

But you won’t find it on the Tesco website!

The official Tesco outlet page is actually over on eBay and there are loads of new and refurbished products to be purchased at a reduced price.

On the page, Tesco writes, “At Tesco we are continually striving to bring you a better shopping experience.

“We also want to be the first to meet your needs, and that’s why we’ve created Tesco Outlet.

“Tesco Outlet is wholly owned and managed by Tesco Stores Ltd but operates independently, meaning we are able to offer products that are not available in store.

“At Tesco Outlet you can purchase new and refurbished items. All items are sold with a 12 month Tesco Outlet Warranty.”

Right now you could get 21% off an Acer 15.6″ laptop or a professional refurbished Samsung Galaxy tablet for £169 instead of the recommended £200 price tag.

Shoppers can also pick up professionally refurbished phones, FIFA 20 on PS4 and a selection of DVDs and children’s toys for £10 or less.

There’s even loads of smart TVs priced at less than £200 and professionally refurbished Goodmans Soundbars selling for £25.

Impressive!

Video of the Week

You can also save amazing amounts of cash over on Pandora’s outlet website, where plenty of money has been slashed from the price tags of loads of gorgeous pieces.

You can get the Freshwater Cultured Pearls & Beads Necklace for £70 instead of £175 right now and save £90 on the Regal Key Pendant Necklace.

With shops closed until the start of December and lockdown in full swing, there’s never been a better time to scour the web for Christmas shopping bargains!