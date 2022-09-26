Aldi's wooden toys are back in time for Christmas

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi has announced the return of its popular Wooden Toy Range - with prices starting at just £14.99.

It's good news for those of us keen to spread the cost of Christmas this year by starting the shopping early. The full Aldi Wooden Toy Range launched on Sunday and is currently available to buy. But it's online only while stocks last.

From the colourful Wooden Rainbow Climbing Set for adventurous tots to the interactive Wooden Aldi Supermarket, Aldi’s best-selling wooden toys range is set to be as popular as ever this year.

Shoppers had better hurry though, because as with all Aldi Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Little ones are often fascinated by the weekly shop, so let them loose with a trolley and a credit card of their own with this adorable Little Town Wooden Aldi Supermarket. Made from FSC wood, it includes a shopping counter with pressable buttons, a paper bag, a 'till closed' sign, and lots more fun accessories.

(opens in new tab) Little Town Wooden Aldi Supermarket, £39.99 | Aldi (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)

Complete with plenty of accessories including a moving conveyer belt, cash register, play money and a customer spacer, kids will love playing shop just like the real thing.



Credits: Aldi (Image credit: Aldi)

For more play options, Aldi’s Wooden Laundrette is another lovely item in the wooden toy range.

(opens in new tab) Aldi Wooden Launderette, £34.99 | Aldi (opens in new tab)

Featuring a washing machine and hanging area in one, it even comes with cute little items of clothing for littles ones to play-wash, along with two hangers, a matching laundry basket, and an iron.

Credits: Aldi (Image credit: Aldi)

"Children love role-play but it's good for their development too, helping boost lots of important skills including communication and problem-solving," says our Consumer Editor, also a mum of three. "Investing in wooden toys that encourage role-play can also help your little one's physical development, enticing them away from screens to the much-more-fun world of make-believe. My daughter had a wooden toy shop like this when she was around three years old and it was by far the most popular toy we've ever owned. Brilliant for when friends come round to play, too!"

Little ones who enjoy play-acting will also love the Wooden Play Shop and Theatre. It's a brilliant value multifunctional toy full of fun possibilities, featuring a theatre stall on one side and a shop front on the other. The Little Town Wooden Play Shop & Theatre is also good for encouraging little ones to interact with family and friends, whether by serving them drinks and snacks from the shop window or by putting on a play. It's suitable for ages 3+ and is made from FSC 100% certified wood.

(opens in new tab) Wooden Play Shop and Theatre, £29.99 | Aldi (opens in new tab) Complete with a roll of paper tickets and a roll-up curtain, plus chalkboard signs and four pieces of chalk, this play shop and theatre has everything youngsters need for an afternoon of absorbing pretend play.

If you're popping the theatre away from a Christmas pressies, don’t forget to pick up Aldi’s Hand Puppet Bundle (£14.99), a selection of five puppets available in two options – farmyard animals (opens in new tab) or emergency services (opens in new tab) – essential for putting on a puppet show.

Featuring a new polka dot design for 2022, little ones will love the Wooden Baby Unit

Aldi Little Town Wooden Doll Cot Unit, £44.99 | Aldi (opens in new tab) This wooden play includes a baby changing unit complete with built-in scales, a highchair, and a cute cot mobile. A selection of essential baby care items are also included, from scissors and a syringe to a wipe box and a drawer, making it the perfect station to look after baby dolls.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi’s Wooden Toys are only available to buy online from 25th September, while stocks last.

View the full range below: