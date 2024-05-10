Are Mabel, Irene, Ronald and Ernest due a comeback? 'Old' baby names expected to hit charts again according to '100-year rule' - but would you choose one?

According to baby name experts, 'old' names that have fallen out of use could soon be set to gain popularity - and it's all thanks to a phenomenon called the '100-year rule.'

We were all shocked and humbled when a millennial mum shared the list of what her tween said are ‘old people names' earlier this year. But, when we recovered, a new phenomenon was clear to see; today's kids have a vastly different view of what makes an 'old people name' seem old.

With younger generations now seeing names like Amanda and Ashley as outdated - sorry to any Amandas and Ashleys out there - many names that have previously fallen out of favour are coming back to replace these baby name choices. This is what experts call the 100-year-rule, a rule that shows how names often regain popularity around a century after they've been first popular.

It makes sense! We've recently seen a selection of old fashioned baby names make a comeback, with more modern baby names falling ‘out of favour’ with millennial parents.

With this in mind, family history experts at FindMyPast collected data to find the most popular names of days gone by that they believe will soon skyrocket in use.

Speaking about the project, Mary McKee, Head of Content Publishing Operations at FindMyPast, said, “History always has a tendency to repeat itself and baby names are no exception. All roads point to Joan as parents are increasingly looking to name their baby girls after strong female historical figures, and who better to take inspiration from than Joan of Arc.

"When it comes to boys’ names, these have a tendency of coming back into fashion but as their nickname equivalent - Frederick becomes Freddie, Archibald becomes Archie and so there is every chance that Ronald could come back into circulation as Ronnie.”

'Old' Baby names for girls expected to grow in popularity

Joan

Mary

Margaret

Dorothy

Gladys

Irene

Iris

Elsie

Ada

Mabel

'Old' Baby names for boys expected to grow in popularity

Ronald

Arthur

Robert

Albert

Freddie

Edward

Archie

Ernest

Isaac

Harris

The experts also highlighted a selection of names that, while there's no evidence of them yet being used again, were incredibly popular in the past century - and they could make a perfect choice for parents wanting something to play into the trend that others haven't yet thought to bring back into use.

10 most popular girls names in 1921

Mary

Margaret

Dorothy

Joan

Doris

Irene

Kathleen

Gladys

Elsie

Joyce

10 most popular boys names in 1921

John

William

George

Thomas

James

Ronald

Arthur

Robert

Albert

Frederick

